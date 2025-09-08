BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times 2025
A look at the pros that are due to play at Wentworth on Wednesday and which celebrities they will tee it up alongside
The DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, gets underway at Wentworth later this week.
As well as attracting some of the biggest names in the game, with a stronger field than the PGA Tour's Procore Championship, the Celebrity Pro-Am is also filled with high-profile stars, including many from the worlds of sport and entertainment.
The Celebrity Pro-Am takes place the day before the first round of the tournament, on Wednesday, September 10th.
There, sports stars including British tennis legend Sir Andy Murray, former Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale, England cricket captain Ben Stokes and F1 star Lando Norris will all appear along with other big names such as comedian Michael McIntyre and actress Kathryn Newton.
Morning groups begin at 8.00am BST in a shotgun start with Billy Horschel, who won last year’s BMW PGA Championship, playing alongside Bale, Murray and former England soccer star Teddy Sheringham.
Another standout group in the morning session sees LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka tee it up with two more ex-England soccer players, Robbie Fowler and John Terry, along with former field hockey player-turned-television presenter Sam Quek.
The afternoon groups begin at 1.30pm BST, again in a shotgun start, which includes Viktor Hovland grouped with golf content creators Peter Finch, Mac Boucher and Ellie Skoog.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While many of the biggest names in the field are competing in the Celebrity Pro-Am, it's worth noting that one player who won’t be involved is Rory McIlroy, who has a prior commitment.
Below are the tee times and starting holes for Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth.
BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times
Morning groups begin at 8:00am BST in shotgun start
Starting Hole
Professional Golfer
Celebrities/Amateurs
1A
Billy Horschel
Gareth Bale, Andy Murray, Teddy Sheringham
1B
Tommy Fleetwood
Harrison Osterfield, Tom Grennan, Anna Halliday
2
Ludvig Aberg
Amal Sharma, Martin Robertshaw, James Atkinson
3
Brooks Koepka
Robbie Fowler, John Terry, Sam Quek
4
Corey Conners
Jack Gillingham, Lucas Dawson, Mia Baker
5
Ryan Gerard
Declan Maloney, Georgia Ball, Max Payne
6
Tyrrell Hatton
Dave Jones, Jon Wilkin, Simon Lazenby
7
Thomas Detry
Richard Woolfrey, Mike Norris, Daniel Stoodley
8
Francesco Molinari
Eric Nicoli, Tim Hentschel, Ryan Howson
9
Harry Hall
Thomas Peachey, Paul McHugh, Colin McGee
10
Grant Forrest
Gary Fraser, John Ions, Jeremy Bayliss
11
Aaron Rai
James Absalom, Jack Davies, Kathryn Newton
12
Nicolai Hojgaard
Alexander De Gabriele, Eric Saucier, Matija Koren
14
Matt Wallace
Brody Rafuse, Phil Leonard, Jayne Noble
15
Min Woo Lee
David Kaye, Adam Musikant, Jonathan Schneider
16
Adam Scott
Michael McIntyre, Alex Horne, Clare Balding
17
Padraig Harrington
Ronan Moloney, Patrick Moloney, Seb Carmichael Brown
17
Adam Scott
Martin Robertshaw, Andrew Burns, David Shone
18
Shane Lowry
Marcus Smith, Ben Earl, Jamie George
🚨 PRO-AM TEE TIMES 🚨🤩 Wednesday’s star-studded lineup at the #BMWPGA is set! Which groups will you be following? 📸#RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/vJzwpqOjyFSeptember 8, 2025
Afternoon groups begin at 1:30pm BST in shotgun start
Starting Hole
Professional Golfer
Celebrities/Amateurs
1A
Luke Donald
Finn Russell, Owen Farrell, Henry Pollack
1B
Matt Fitzpatrick
Lando Norris, Viren Gupta, Abhimanyu Munjal
2
Robert MacIntyre
Steph Houghton, Carly Telford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin
3
Niklas Norgaard
Michael Crealey, Jason Godley, Jack Goodship
4
Rasmus Hojgaard
Jai Gupta, Ashwani Mathur, Shekhar Mathur
5
Victor Hovland
Peter Finch, Mac Boucher, Ellie Skoog
6
Danny Willett
Dan Walker, Vernon Kay, Calum Nicolas
7
Marco Penge
Peter Dale, Andrew Dale, Paddy McGuinness
8
Hideki Matsuyama
Mark Rosenberg, Paul Kelsa, Harry Wang
9
Matteo Manassero
Helen Breen, PS Kang, Imran Nosor
10
Kristoffer Reitan
Surinder Arora, Sanjay Arora, Joe Hart,
11
Alex Noren
Tony Hotine, Philip Edge, Barry Wallace
12
Thriston Lawrence
Damian Paterson, James Herbert, Nick Poulton
13
Max Kieffer
Shane Bain, Logan Deyong, Coupleagolfers
14
Matti Schmid
Lee Smith, Roger Hancock, Steven Pope
15
Ryan Fox
Jay Bothroyd, Trey Niven, Karima Hassan
16
Jon Rahm
Paul Young, Simon Morton, Dan Cunningham
17
Patrick Reed
Galba Zheng, Chaiyatat Bunjapamai, Woraphanit Ruayrungruang
18
Justin Rose
Zak Brown, Shirish Saraf, David Cunningham
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.