BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times 2025


The DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, gets underway at Wentworth later this week.

As well as attracting some of the biggest names in the game, with a stronger field than the PGA Tour's Procore Championship, the Celebrity Pro-Am is also filled with high-profile stars, including many from the worlds of sport and entertainment.

The Celebrity Pro-Am takes place the day before the first round of the tournament, on Wednesday, September 10th.

There, sports stars including British tennis legend Sir Andy Murray, former Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale, England cricket captain Ben Stokes and F1 star Lando Norris will all appear along with other big names such as comedian Michael McIntyre and actress Kathryn Newton.

Gareth Bale at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am

Gareth Bale is one of several former soccer players in the field



Morning groups begin at 8.00am BST in a shotgun start with Billy Horschel, who won last year’s BMW PGA Championship, playing alongside Bale, Murray and former England soccer star Teddy Sheringham.

Another standout group in the morning session sees LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka tee it up with two more ex-England soccer players, Robbie Fowler and John Terry, along with former field hockey player-turned-television presenter Sam Quek.

The afternoon groups begin at 1.30pm BST, again in a shotgun start, which includes Viktor Hovland grouped with golf content creators Peter Finch, Mac Boucher and Ellie Skoog.

While many of the biggest names in the field are competing in the Celebrity Pro-Am, it's worth noting that one player who won’t be involved is Rory McIlroy, who has a prior commitment.

Below are the tee times and starting holes for Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth.

BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times

Morning groups begin at 8:00am BST in shotgun start

Starting Hole

Professional Golfer

Celebrities/Amateurs

1A

Billy Horschel

Gareth Bale, Andy Murray, Teddy Sheringham

1B

Tommy Fleetwood

Harrison Osterfield, Tom Grennan, Anna Halliday

2

Ludvig Aberg

Amal Sharma, Martin Robertshaw, James Atkinson

3

Brooks Koepka

Robbie Fowler, John Terry, Sam Quek

4

Corey Conners

Jack Gillingham, Lucas Dawson, Mia Baker

5

Ryan Gerard

Declan Maloney, Georgia Ball, Max Payne

6

Tyrrell Hatton

Dave Jones, Jon Wilkin, Simon Lazenby

7

Thomas Detry

Richard Woolfrey, Mike Norris, Daniel Stoodley

8

Francesco Molinari

Eric Nicoli, Tim Hentschel, Ryan Howson

9

Harry Hall

Thomas Peachey, Paul McHugh, Colin McGee

10

Grant Forrest

Gary Fraser, John Ions, Jeremy Bayliss

11

Aaron Rai

James Absalom, Jack Davies, Kathryn Newton

12

Nicolai Hojgaard

Alexander De Gabriele, Eric Saucier, Matija Koren

14

Matt Wallace

Brody Rafuse, Phil Leonard, Jayne Noble

15

Min Woo Lee

David Kaye, Adam Musikant, Jonathan Schneider

16

Adam Scott

Michael McIntyre, Alex Horne, Clare Balding

17

Padraig Harrington

Ronan Moloney, Patrick Moloney, Seb Carmichael Brown

17

Adam Scott

Martin Robertshaw, Andrew Burns, David Shone

18

Shane Lowry

Marcus Smith, Ben Earl, Jamie George

Afternoon groups begin at 1:30pm BST in shotgun start

Starting Hole

Professional Golfer

Celebrities/Amateurs

1A

Luke Donald

Finn Russell, Owen Farrell, Henry Pollack

1B

Matt Fitzpatrick

Lando Norris, Viren Gupta, Abhimanyu Munjal

2

Robert MacIntyre

Steph Houghton, Carly Telford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

3

Niklas Norgaard

Michael Crealey, Jason Godley, Jack Goodship

4

Rasmus Hojgaard

Jai Gupta, Ashwani Mathur, Shekhar Mathur

5

Victor Hovland

Peter Finch, Mac Boucher, Ellie Skoog

6

Danny Willett

Dan Walker, Vernon Kay, Calum Nicolas

7

Marco Penge

Peter Dale, Andrew Dale, Paddy McGuinness

8

Hideki Matsuyama

Mark Rosenberg, Paul Kelsa, Harry Wang

9

Matteo Manassero

Helen Breen, PS Kang, Imran Nosor

10

Kristoffer Reitan

Surinder Arora, Sanjay Arora, Joe Hart,

11

Alex Noren

Tony Hotine, Philip Edge, Barry Wallace

12

Thriston Lawrence

Damian Paterson, James Herbert, Nick Poulton

13

Max Kieffer

Shane Bain, Logan Deyong, Coupleagolfers

14

Matti Schmid

Lee Smith, Roger Hancock, Steven Pope

15

Ryan Fox

Jay Bothroyd, Trey Niven, Karima Hassan

16

Jon Rahm

Paul Young, Simon Morton, Dan Cunningham

17

Patrick Reed

Galba Zheng, Chaiyatat Bunjapamai, Woraphanit Ruayrungruang

18

Justin Rose

Zak Brown, Shirish Saraf, David Cunningham

