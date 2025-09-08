BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times 2025

The DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, gets underway at Wentworth later this week.

As well as attracting some of the biggest names in the game, with a stronger field than the PGA Tour's Procore Championship, the Celebrity Pro-Am is also filled with high-profile stars, including many from the worlds of sport and entertainment.

The Celebrity Pro-Am takes place the day before the first round of the tournament, on Wednesday, September 10th.

There, sports stars including British tennis legend Sir Andy Murray, former Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale, England cricket captain Ben Stokes and F1 star Lando Norris will all appear along with other big names such as comedian Michael McIntyre and actress Kathryn Newton.

Gareth Bale is one of several former soccer players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morning groups begin at 8.00am BST in a shotgun start with Billy Horschel, who won last year’s BMW PGA Championship, playing alongside Bale, Murray and former England soccer star Teddy Sheringham.

Another standout group in the morning session sees LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka tee it up with two more ex-England soccer players, Robbie Fowler and John Terry, along with former field hockey player-turned-television presenter Sam Quek.

The afternoon groups begin at 1.30pm BST, again in a shotgun start, which includes Viktor Hovland grouped with golf content creators Peter Finch, Mac Boucher and Ellie Skoog.

While many of the biggest names in the field are competing in the Celebrity Pro-Am, it's worth noting that one player who won’t be involved is Rory McIlroy, who has a prior commitment.

Below are the tee times and starting holes for Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth.

BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times

Morning groups begin at 8:00am BST in shotgun start

Swipe to scroll horizontally Starting Hole Professional Golfer Celebrities/Amateurs 1A Billy Horschel Gareth Bale, Andy Murray, Teddy Sheringham 1B Tommy Fleetwood Harrison Osterfield, Tom Grennan, Anna Halliday 2 Ludvig Aberg Amal Sharma, Martin Robertshaw, James Atkinson 3 Brooks Koepka Robbie Fowler, John Terry, Sam Quek 4 Corey Conners Jack Gillingham, Lucas Dawson, Mia Baker 5 Ryan Gerard Declan Maloney, Georgia Ball, Max Payne 6 Tyrrell Hatton Dave Jones, Jon Wilkin, Simon Lazenby 7 Thomas Detry Richard Woolfrey, Mike Norris, Daniel Stoodley 8 Francesco Molinari Eric Nicoli, Tim Hentschel, Ryan Howson 9 Harry Hall Thomas Peachey, Paul McHugh, Colin McGee 10 Grant Forrest Gary Fraser, John Ions, Jeremy Bayliss 11 Aaron Rai James Absalom, Jack Davies, Kathryn Newton 12 Nicolai Hojgaard Alexander De Gabriele, Eric Saucier, Matija Koren 14 Matt Wallace Brody Rafuse, Phil Leonard, Jayne Noble 15 Min Woo Lee David Kaye, Adam Musikant, Jonathan Schneider 16 Adam Scott Michael McIntyre, Alex Horne, Clare Balding 17 Padraig Harrington Ronan Moloney, Patrick Moloney, Seb Carmichael Brown 17 Adam Scott Martin Robertshaw, Andrew Burns, David Shone 18 Shane Lowry Marcus Smith, Ben Earl, Jamie George

Afternoon groups begin at 1:30pm BST in shotgun start