Report: Charlie Woods 'Rolled His Ankle' Before PNC Championship

Charlie Woods "rolled his ankle" prior to the PNC Championship according to broadcaster and family friend Notah Begay III.

Charlie was apparently seen with a strapped-up leg at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando ahead of the two-day family event.

The 13-year-old was, according to Twitter account @TWLegion, "fighting his swing on the range, then lifted up his pant leg and appeared his left leg was taped up pretty significantly."

He was then filmed in pain following a driver shot during Friday's practice round:

Reports that Charlie Woods is carrying an ankle injury - looks painful!

Notah Begay: "Charlie rolled his ankle" while preparing for the PNC.

WATCH CHARLIE WOODS' GOLF SWING:



Charlie and dad Tiger will attempt to go one better this year in their third PNC Championship after coming up two strokes shy of John and Little John Daly last time out.

The duo finished with a 15-under-par 57, which featured an incredible 11-consecutive birdies, to wrap up second place. It was Tiger's first appearance of the year following his car accident in February 2021.

This year, Charlie has been moved back a tee block, but not the two tee boxes that was originally reported.

He was originally reported to play from 'Tee #2', a course measuring 6,754 yards along with the likes of John Daly, Nelly Korda and Vijay Singh. However, he is now set to play from 'Tee #3', which is 300 yards shorter. Players to be hitting off the number 3 tees include Sir Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Annika Sorenstam.

The 6,450+ yard course is still longer than the one he played last year, where he was off the most forward tees at around 5,600 yards. A PGA Tour rules official cleared up the confusion over which tees he would play, confirming he is going off the tees for 13-year-olds.

