Charlie Woods Moved Forward A Tee At PNC Championship

Tiger Woods' 13-year-old son Charlie has been moved forward a tee for this week's PNC Championship according to the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis.

Charlie was originally set to play the Ritz-Carlton Orlando from 'Tee #2', a course measuring 6,754 yards along with the likes of John Daly, Nelly Korda and Vijay Singh. However, he appears to have been moved forward to 'Tee #3', which is 300 yards shorter. Players to be hitting off the number 3 tees include Sir Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Annika Sorenstam.

The 6,450+ yard course is still longer than the one he played last year, where he was off the most forward tees at around 5,600 yards.

"The committee for the @PNCchampionship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie Woods to the tee markers designed for 65-72 yo male pros, LPGA pros over 50 & family members age 12-13 yo," Lewis wrote on Twitter. "Charlie is 13 and will now play at 6,452 yds instead of 6,754 yds as previously planned."

The committee for the @PNCchampionship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie Woods to the tee markers designed for 65-72 yo male pros, LPGA pros over 50 & family members age 12-13 yo. Charlie is 13 and will now play at 6,452 yds instead of 6,754 yds as previously planned.December 15, 2022 See more

Tiger and Charlie will be looking to go one better at the PNC Championship this year after their runners-up finish to the Dalys in 2021. They made an astounding 11-consecutive birdies during the final round to shoot a 15-under-par 57 last year, coming up two strokes shy in just their second year playing in the PGA Tour Champions-run family event.

The 20-team PNC Championship field is made up of golfers who have either won a Major or The Players Championship along with a relative who holds neither a PGA Tour nor LPGA Tour card.

The pairs will be competing for a purse of $1,085,000 as they battle for the Willie Park Trophy, with the winning duo take home the $200,000 first prize.

Tiger Woods makes his second appearance of the month following time off after the 150th Open. He was due to play in the Hero World Challenge event that he hosts in the Bahamas earlier in December but withdrew due to plantar fasciitis.

Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas