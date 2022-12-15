Charlie Woods Moved Forward A Tee At PNC Championship
The 13-year-old will now play the Ritz-Carlton Orlando some 300 yards shorter than previously planned at this week's PNC Championship
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Tiger Woods' 13-year-old son Charlie has been moved forward a tee for this week's PNC Championship according to the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis.
Charlie was originally set to play the Ritz-Carlton Orlando from 'Tee #2', a course measuring 6,754 yards along with the likes of John Daly, Nelly Korda and Vijay Singh. However, he appears to have been moved forward to 'Tee #3', which is 300 yards shorter. Players to be hitting off the number 3 tees include Sir Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Annika Sorenstam.
The 6,450+ yard course is still longer than the one he played last year, where he was off the most forward tees at around 5,600 yards.
"The committee for the @PNCchampionship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie Woods to the tee markers designed for 65-72 yo male pros, LPGA pros over 50 & family members age 12-13 yo," Lewis wrote on Twitter. "Charlie is 13 and will now play at 6,452 yds instead of 6,754 yds as previously planned."
The committee for the @PNCchampionship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie Woods to the tee markers designed for 65-72 yo male pros, LPGA pros over 50 & family members age 12-13 yo. Charlie is 13 and will now play at 6,452 yds instead of 6,754 yds as previously planned.December 15, 2022
Tiger and Charlie will be looking to go one better at the PNC Championship this year after their runners-up finish to the Dalys in 2021. They made an astounding 11-consecutive birdies during the final round to shoot a 15-under-par 57 last year, coming up two strokes shy in just their second year playing in the PGA Tour Champions-run family event.
The 20-team PNC Championship field is made up of golfers who have either won a Major or The Players Championship along with a relative who holds neither a PGA Tour nor LPGA Tour card.
The pairs will be competing for a purse of $1,085,000 as they battle for the Willie Park Trophy, with the winning duo take home the $200,000 first prize.
Tiger Woods makes his second appearance of the month following time off after the 150th Open. He was due to play in the Hero World Challenge event that he hosts in the Bahamas earlier in December but withdrew due to plantar fasciitis.
Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Longridge Vector Plus Set Review
In this Longridge Vector Plus set review, Neil Tappin puts it through its paces at the London Club to find out exactly what you get for your money
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
Best Golf Alignment Sticks 2022
Looking for a new training aid? Take a look at our guide on some of the best golf alignment sticks on the market now!
By Ed Carruthers • Published