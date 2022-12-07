PNC Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The PNC Championship takes place at Florida’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club as 20 players who have either won a Major or The Players Championship team up with a relative who holds neither a PGA Tour nor LPGA Tour card.

The action takes place over two days and 36 holes with a scramble format. Last year, Jon Daly claimed the title with his son, John Daly II. However, it was one of the players who finished runner-up who created much of the interest.

Tiger Woods was making his first appearance in a tournament since injuring his right leg in a car accident the previous February. He accompanied his son, Charlie, as they lost by two shots, and does so again this year despite recently having to pull out of the Hero World Challenge after developing plantar fasciitis. The Dalys also return as they try to defend their title.

Other legendary names in the field include six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo, who plays with his son Matthew, former World No.1 Bernhard Langer, who plays with his son Jason, and Gary Player, who achieved a career Grand Slam. The South African is who is accompanied by his grandson, Jordan.

In addition, one of the current world’s top 10 men plays – PGA Champion and World No.8 Justin Thomas. The American teams up with his dad, Mike. Meanwhile, the player six places beneath him in the Official World Golf Ranking, Jordan Spieth, plays with his dad, Shawn.

From women’s golf, World No.2 Nelly Korda teams up with her father, the former tennis player Petr Korda, who won the sport’s Australian Open in 1998. Elsewhere, Annika Sorenstam is accompanied by her son Will McGee. Originally, Tom Watson had been scheduled to play alongside his son, Michael, but the 73-year-old is recovering from surgery after a Go-Karting accident.

Once again, much of the attention will be on Woods as he looks to end the year on a bright note after making his comeback in April’s Masters. The 15-time Major winner said: “We have been looking forward to this week all year, and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship. This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

The teams will be competing for a purse of $1,085,000 as they battle for the Willie Park Trophy, with the winning team earning $200,000.

Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the PNC Championship in Florida.

PNC Championship Prize Money 2022

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $200,000 2nd $80,000 3rd $57,250 4th $50,000 5th $49,000 6th $48,000 7th $47,000 8th $46,000 9th $45,000 10th $44,500 11th $44,000 12th $43,500 13th $43,000 14th $42,500 15th $42,000 16th $41,500 17th $41,000 18th $40,500 19th $40,250 20th $40,000

PNC Championship Field 2022

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington and Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

Gary Player and Jordan Player

Nick Price and Greg Price

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth

Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Do Players Win Money At The PNC Championship? Despite being family orientated affair, the PNC Championship still offers prize money. In 2022, there is a purse of $1.085m. The professional on the winning team will earn $200,000.