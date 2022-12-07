PNC Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The two-day event features some of the biggest names in the game accompanied by their relatives
The PNC Championship takes place at Florida’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club as 20 players who have either won a Major or The Players Championship team up with a relative who holds neither a PGA Tour nor LPGA Tour card.
The action takes place over two days and 36 holes with a scramble format. Last year, Jon Daly claimed the title with his son, John Daly II. However, it was one of the players who finished runner-up who created much of the interest.
Tiger Woods was making his first appearance in a tournament since injuring his right leg in a car accident the previous February. He accompanied his son, Charlie, as they lost by two shots, and does so again this year despite recently having to pull out of the Hero World Challenge after developing plantar fasciitis. The Dalys also return as they try to defend their title.
Other legendary names in the field include six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo, who plays with his son Matthew, former World No.1 Bernhard Langer, who plays with his son Jason, and Gary Player, who achieved a career Grand Slam. The South African is who is accompanied by his grandson, Jordan.
In addition, one of the current world’s top 10 men plays – PGA Champion and World No.8 Justin Thomas. The American teams up with his dad, Mike. Meanwhile, the player six places beneath him in the Official World Golf Ranking, Jordan Spieth, plays with his dad, Shawn.
From women’s golf, World No.2 Nelly Korda teams up with her father, the former tennis player Petr Korda, who won the sport’s Australian Open in 1998. Elsewhere, Annika Sorenstam is accompanied by her son Will McGee. Originally, Tom Watson had been scheduled to play alongside his son, Michael, but the 73-year-old is recovering from surgery after a Go-Karting accident.
Once again, much of the attention will be on Woods as he looks to end the year on a bright note after making his comeback in April’s Masters. The 15-time Major winner said: “We have been looking forward to this week all year, and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship. This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”
The teams will be competing for a purse of $1,085,000 as they battle for the Willie Park Trophy, with the winning team earning $200,000.
Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the PNC Championship in Florida.
PNC Championship Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$200,000
|2nd
|$80,000
|3rd
|$57,250
|4th
|$50,000
|5th
|$49,000
|6th
|$48,000
|7th
|$47,000
|8th
|$46,000
|9th
|$45,000
|10th
|$44,500
|11th
|$44,000
|12th
|$43,500
|13th
|$43,000
|14th
|$42,500
|15th
|$42,000
|16th
|$41,500
|17th
|$41,000
|18th
|$40,500
|19th
|$40,250
|20th
|$40,000
PNC Championship Field 2022
- Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo
- Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk
- Padraig Harrington and Patrick Harrington
- Nelly Korda and Petr Korda
- Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar
- Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
- Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman
- Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard
- Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara
- Gary Player and Jordan Player
- Nick Price and Greg Price
- Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
- Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee
- Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth
- Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
- Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino
- Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods
Do Players Win Money At The PNC Championship?
Despite being family orientated affair, the PNC Championship still offers prize money. In 2022, there is a purse of $1.085m. The professional on the winning team will earn $200,000.
Who Will Play In The PNC Championship?
The tournament, which is open to Major winners, Players Championship winners and partners who are neither on the PGA Tour nor the LPGA Tour, has a strong field for 2022. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are standout names. John Daly and John Daly II also play. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda plays with her father, Petr and Sir Nick Faldo competes with his son Matthew.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
