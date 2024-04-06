Phil Mickelson's Wedges, Sergio Garcia's Putter And Anthony Kim's Driver - LIV Golfers Make Equipment Changes At Miami Event

It's no secret that a new piece of equipment can make a drastic change to your golf game. Whether you are an amateur or professional, it's imperative that you have something you feel comfortable using.

At LIV Golf Miami, multiple players were seen with new equipment in the bag as some also face the challenges of The Masters in a week's time. Whether it's Sergio Garcia's new, or technically, old putter, Phil Mickelson's new Callaway wedges or Anthony Kim's driver, there are new clubs to be seen everywhere.

Garcia's Scotty Cameron Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the start of the 2024 LIV Golf League season, Garcia was spotted using a brand new putter, specifically the Golfyr Maker, a company that creates clubs that are engineered, designed and produced in Switzerland.

Finishing runner-up in the first LIV event of 2024, the Spaniard has gone on to claim 29th, 15th and 39th finishes but, in Miami this week, it seems Garcia has returned to an old friend of his, a Scotty Cameron putter.

Previously, Garcia has been spotted using the Scotty Cameron TN3 putter at multiple events and, at Trump National Doral, it made a return as the 44-year-old carded a first round 67 to sit in a share of the lead.

Speaking about the putter change, Garcia stated: "The guys from Golf Fire, the putter that I was using, they're working on building me a smaller version of the one that I was using. I feel more comfortable with that kind of putter, something that is a little bit more compact, a little bit smaller.

"So I went back to my 1999 Scotty Cameron that I had at home, and Scotty obviously fixed and made it look nice like it was brand new. Obviously I have a lot of good memories from that, with that putter, and I wanted to bring it back, and it worked quite nicely today."

Koepka Using Different Scotty Cameron Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another big-name player to make the switch over to a new putter is Brooks Koepka, who was seen on broadcast using a different kind of Scotty Cameron putter to his Teryllium Tour Newport 2.

Going from a blade to a mallet, we believe Koepka has opted for the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5, which is one of the most forgiving putters money can buy. Currently, it is unclear as to whether the move is permanent, but it wouldn't be the first time Koepka changed equipment prior to a big event.

Back in 2023, ahead of the Ryder Cup, Koepka made the switch to a TaylorMade SIM2 driver before the tournament began.

Kim's Callaway Driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to LIV Golf Miami, Kim gave an interview to David Feherty where he covered a range of topics. Along with the interview, it looks as if the 38-year-old has switched up his equipment, with Kim opting for a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver and a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke fairway wood.

Previously, Kim had been using a a Titleist TSR3 driver in 9 degrees of loft with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X shaft, whilst his fairway wood was the Titleist TSR2+ model. Now though, the American has changed to Callaway in the top section of his bag.

Rahm's 2-Iron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to those on the ground, Rahm has put in a new Callaway Apex UT Utility 2-Iron in the bag for Miami. Although unclear, it appears that Rahm has used the Callaway Apex UT in 21 degrees before, but we can't confirm if it will remain in the bag ahead of his Masters defence next week.

Mickelson's Wedges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only does Mickelson have a new caddie on the bag this week in Miami, but Lefty has also reportedly changed his wedges from the Callaway Jaws Raw to the Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind.

Callaway make some of the best golf wedges on the market and, with Mickelson known as one of the best short game players to ever walk the planet, it appears the six-time Major winner is fine-tuning his game before the first Major of the year at Augusta National.