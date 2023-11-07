Callaway Apex UT Utility Iron Review
Joe Ferguson takes the new Callaway Apex UT out to see if the latest iteration of the UT franchise has changed much...
The new Callaway Apex UT is a nice upgrade from the previous model for the better player. The more compact profile and reduced offset give a really classic look and the UT blends seamlessly with the rest of the Apex range. Performance is strong, producing a very penetrating ball flight with no excess spin which is exactly what I look for in this category.
-
+
Exceptional aesthetic
-
+
Lively feel off the face
-
+
Strong ball flight
-
-
Smaller head may deter some
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
As a player that has always filled the gap between my iron set and 3 wood with a utility iron, I was excited to learn that the Callaway Apex UT was heading my way. Having already done some research, I was braced for what I was going to find inside the box from a looks point of view, but even so the new profile did still take me by surprise somewhat.
Noticeably smaller and with - to my eye at least - slightly less offset than the previous iteration, it immediately struck all the right cords with me aesthetically.
Whilst this new smaller profile could potentially prove prohibitive to the masses looking for a bit more of a confidence inspiring footprint, the top line has just enough substance to show the player that they are still getting some level of playability. This is in no way a slight on Callaway, as it has very deliberately and specifically designed this club to “provide better players a powerful yet versatile option off the tee” and has clearly geared the visual towards that category of player.
With regards to the feel of the Apex UT, this is where it elevates itself above many of the other best utility irons. Well struck shots feel lively and quick without feeling in any way harsh. It’s quite difficult to articulate and I can only really describe it as a buttery yet springy sensation. Reassuringly, mis-struck shots maintained a solid feel and I was pleasantly surprised by the retention of ball speed on my questionable hits.
I tested the Callaway Apex UT at Royal North Devon Golf Club using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and the Sky Trak+ launch monitor to gather data and hit numerous shots both from a tee peg and off the tight links turf.
I felt the performance was most optimised off the tee where I was getting some really good distance numbers and a seriously hot, penetrating ball flight, but I was also impressed from the ground.
The dual chamfer sole that Callaway has introduced throughout the new Apex range really does make a tangible difference to the turf interaction, taking the sting out of impact somewhat. You will definitely need the right circumstances to get the pay off when using the UT from the ground, but when the wind is blowing and the ground is firm, the penetrating ball flight could prove invaluable.
I would expect to see lots of these in play at next year's Open Championship in the bags of Callaway staffers such as Xander Schauffele and even Jon Rahm might be coaxed out of his older model.
If you are looking to launch it high over water hazards and stop it quickly on the greens, you might want to look at the Callaway Apex UW or some of the other best hybrids instead though.
It should also be noted that I was testing the least lofted, 18 degree version, so more flight and launch would likely be available from the 20 and 23 degree models.
This certainly isn’t what you would call an “all-rounder”, it knows exactly what it was designed for and delivers that specific performance in bucket loads. Quick off the face, penetrating and low spinning, the Callaway Apex UT is a rocket ship of a driving iron that I think better players will absolutely love as a tee shot alternative when the course tightens up a bit.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
