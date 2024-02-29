Anthony Kim What's In The Bag? 2024 Update

The LIV Golf League has confirmed that Anthony Kim will make his official return to the professional game following a 12-year hiatus.

Kim was previously a full Nike staffer, but with Nike no longer making golf clubs, many equipment junkies are keen to see what gear Kim will be using to kick start his comeback. Well let's take a look...

A post shared by Sporting Insights (@sms_on_tour) A photo posted by on

Driver

What Driver Does Anthony Kim Use?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LIV Golf) (Image credit: Future)

Kim is using a full bag of Titleist clubs for his big comeback, and he starts at the top of the bag with a Titleist TSR3 driver in 9 degrees of loft. We found the TSR3 to be an exceptional performer in testing and it remains one of the best drivers on the market in 2024.

His driver is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X shaft which he is playing at 45 inches. The Ventus Black is one of the most tip stable shafts in the game, designed to promote low launch and spin with maximum stability.

Fairway Wood

What Fairway Wood Does Anthony Kim Use?

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

In his fairway wood, Kim has opted for the TSR2+ model from Titleist at a fairly strong loft of 13˚. This is a fairway wood designed for penetrating ball flights and is particularly effective off a tee. It has a deeper face, larger head and different CG location to the standard TSR2 fairway wood.

Kim is playing a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X shaft at 43 inches in his 3 wood.

Utility Iron

What Utility Iron Does Anthony Kim Use?

(Image credit: Titleist)

As he generally did back in his early career on the PGA Tour, Kim has opted to bridge the gap between his 3 wood and irons with a 2 iron. He is using the T200 model from Titleist, once again with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10-TX Shaft. This is a very low launching shaft and head combination, so look out for some stingers upon his return!

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LIV Golf) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

What Irons does Anthony Kim Use?

Anthony Kim was a big blade fan historically, so it is no surprise to see him in the Titleist 620 MBs from 5 iron to pitching wedge. These are about as classic a blade look as you can get, with minimal offset and a seriously thin top line. He has however allowed himself some assistance in his 4 iron, opting for the Titleist T100 for a touch more launch and forgiveness presumably, and this is set at 23˚.

He is playing all of his irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts.

Wedges

What Wedges Does Anthony Kim Use?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LIV Golf) (Image credit: Future)

Kim is trusting Bob Vokey with his short game and has opted for Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges at the bottom of the bag. Early report indicate he is using the 52-12F and 54-10S, along with a 58˚ model that hasn't been confirmed yet.

He has the same True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts in the wedges as he does his irons.

Putter

What Putter Does Anthony Kim Use?

(Image credit: SMS On Tour (Instagram))

Kim is using a Circle T (Tour Only) Scotty Cameron Teryllium TNP2 putter. It is in the familiar Newport 2 shape that he generally used in his early professional career.

Anthony Kim WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSR3 9˚ with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X shaft (45").

3 Wood: Titleist TSR2+ 13˚ with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7-X shaft (43").

Utility Iron: Titleist T200 (2) with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10-TX shaft.

Irons: Titleist T100 (4 iron), Titleist 620 MB (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (52-12F, 54-10S and an unconfirmed spec 58˚).

Putter: Scotty Cameron Teryllium TNP2.