Anthony Kim What's In The Bag? 2024 Update
Let's see what's in the bag of the enigmatic American Anthony Kim for his return to professional golf...
The LIV Golf League has confirmed that Anthony Kim will make his official return to the professional game following a 12-year hiatus.
Kim was previously a full Nike staffer, but with Nike no longer making golf clubs, many equipment junkies are keen to see what gear Kim will be using to kick start his comeback. Well let's take a look...
A post shared by Sporting Insights (@sms_on_tour)
A photo posted by on
Driver
What Driver Does Anthony Kim Use?
Kim is using a full bag of Titleist clubs for his big comeback, and he starts at the top of the bag with a Titleist TSR3 driver in 9 degrees of loft. We found the TSR3 to be an exceptional performer in testing and it remains one of the best drivers on the market in 2024.
His driver is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X shaft which he is playing at 45 inches. The Ventus Black is one of the most tip stable shafts in the game, designed to promote low launch and spin with maximum stability.
Fairway Wood
What Fairway Wood Does Anthony Kim Use?
In his fairway wood, Kim has opted for the TSR2+ model from Titleist at a fairly strong loft of 13˚. This is a fairway wood designed for penetrating ball flights and is particularly effective off a tee. It has a deeper face, larger head and different CG location to the standard TSR2 fairway wood.
Kim is playing a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X shaft at 43 inches in his 3 wood.
Utility Iron
What Utility Iron Does Anthony Kim Use?
As he generally did back in his early career on the PGA Tour, Kim has opted to bridge the gap between his 3 wood and irons with a 2 iron. He is using the T200 model from Titleist, once again with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10-TX Shaft. This is a very low launching shaft and head combination, so look out for some stingers upon his return!
Irons
What Irons does Anthony Kim Use?
Anthony Kim was a big blade fan historically, so it is no surprise to see him in the Titleist 620 MBs from 5 iron to pitching wedge. These are about as classic a blade look as you can get, with minimal offset and a seriously thin top line. He has however allowed himself some assistance in his 4 iron, opting for the Titleist T100 for a touch more launch and forgiveness presumably, and this is set at 23˚.
He is playing all of his irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts.
Wedges
What Wedges Does Anthony Kim Use?
Kim is trusting Bob Vokey with his short game and has opted for Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges at the bottom of the bag. Early report indicate he is using the 52-12F and 54-10S, along with a 58˚ model that hasn't been confirmed yet.
He has the same True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts in the wedges as he does his irons.
Putter
What Putter Does Anthony Kim Use?
Kim is using a Circle T (Tour Only) Scotty Cameron Teryllium TNP2 putter. It is in the familiar Newport 2 shape that he generally used in his early professional career.
Anthony Kim WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSR3 9˚ with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X shaft (45").
3 Wood: Titleist TSR2+ 13˚ with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7-X shaft (43").
Utility Iron: Titleist T200 (2) with a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10-TX shaft.
Irons: Titleist T100 (4 iron), Titleist 620 MB (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts.
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (52-12F, 54-10S and an unconfirmed spec 58˚).
Putter: Scotty Cameron Teryllium TNP2.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
