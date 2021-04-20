The Scotty Cameron Phantom X11.5 putter is a worthy inclusion in our Editor's Choice List for 2021.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter

The Phantom X family has been bolstered by four new additions in 2021 and this has evolved from player input on the line’s most popular models – the Phantom X 5 and Phantom X 12 – with requests for more compact overall head sizes, refined swept-back wings and more tour-like configurations.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter

Revamped Models

Take the Phantom X 5.5, Cameron says that he has been asked so often about Justin Thomas’ putter that this is his answer. The Phantom X 5 and 5.5 have both been revamped to take the place of the previous models – the 5.5 now has a milled sight line and small slant neck, which has been inspired by the new Players champion’s configuration and this will help to produce a nice arc to the stroke.

So if you enjoy a blade-like feel with the stability of a mallet then this should be one to try.

The new Phantom X 5 is reminiscent of past Futura models, with a more compact profile and wingback shape, and is designed to be nearly face balanced.

Related: Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

Streamlined Forgiveness

New to the line-up are the Phantom X 11 and 11.5. The former is similar to the 12 while the 11.5, which features in our best putters guide, offers a low bend shaft to enhance toe flow for the player who likes more of an arced stroke.

The new line-up has three different shaft/neck configurations to suit any stroke, should you be lucky enough to have a Scotty Cameron fitting then you can’t fail to find something that works, and there is more help and forgiveness than ever before along with longer alignment lines.

There is also a noticeable improvement in the sound and feel through a solid stainless steel face and the aluminium sole and each of the new models’ heads are misted for a glare-resistant appearance.

This is all about what the players want and you can expect the winners’ what’s in the bags to be populated with plenty of these new additions in the coming year.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter