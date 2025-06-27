Jon Rahm Makes Putter Switch For LIV Golf Dallas

Jon Rahm has made a big equipment change ahead of LIV Golf Dallas as he looks for a change in fortunes on the greens ahead of the Open Championship.

The Spaniard has made a switch in flat stick for LIV Golf Dallas, as he's brought back his Odyssey White Hot Rossie OG putter at Maridoe Golf this week.

It's the same model Rahm used when he won both of his Major championships - the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters.

Joaquin Niemann has also changed his putter for LIV Golf Dallas, as he's switched out of his old Ping PLD Anser for a new PLD Custom DS72.

Rahm has been in much improved form in the Majors this year, but a frustrating time on the greens at the US Open has prompted a change.

According to LIV Golf's stats Rahm tops the field in greens in regulation this season, but is T19 in putting having not managed to turn his approach play into a win so far.

And it was a similar story at Oakmont as Rahm managed to finish T7 in the US Open despite trailing down in 42nd in putting out of the 66 players that made the cut.

So with the final Major of the season approaching at Royal Portrush, Rahm has gone back to an old favorite to try and improve his fortunes on the greens.

A solid week of putting in Dallas would give Rahm the confidence he needs heading to the Open where he wants to add the Claret Jug to his CV.

LIV Golf Dallas equipment changes

Niemann would not seem a candidate for needing a change after winning four of the eight LIV Golf events played so far this year, but he too has made a switch in Dallas.

The Chilean lost 1.38 strokes on the putting greens and still managed to win in Virginia, so he'll hope his new flat stick can improve his stats in that department.

Further equipment changes in Dallas see Paul Casey changing golf balls and swapping the Titleist ProV1X 2025 for the Titleist ProV1 2017.

Branden Grace has moved from the Ping G440 Max 3-wood to a TaylorMade QI35, and Caleb Surratt has switched 5-woods from the TaylorMade QI10 to a Callaway Elyte.

Cameron Tringale had made the big change by swapping drivers, going from the Titleist GT3 to a Ping G440.