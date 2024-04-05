Phil Mickelson Announces New Caddie Is The 'Best Green Reader I've Ever Seen'

Phil Mickelson has announced who his new caddie is, and he describes him as the "best green reader I've ever seen."

Lefty is teaming up with Jon Yarbrough after his brother Tim recently announced his retirement from caddying.

"I'm so excited to work with him and I've already learnt a lot," Mickelson said on social media.

Yarbrough has been a caddie for over 20 years, working with players including Scott Stallings, Suzanne Pettersen, Morgan Pressel, Bill Haas, Gary Woodland and Smylie Kaufman.

Yarbrough with former boss Scott Stallings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yarbrough was born in Atlanta, Georgia and went to school in Texas. He'll be on Mickelson's bag this week at Trump Doral in the fifth event of the LIV Golf League season at LIV Golf Miami.

Mickelson's brother Tim has officially retired from caddying to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve had some great accomplishments in my career and getting to share them with my brother Tim has been beyond special,” Mickelson said. “I’m very lucky to have had him on the bag for me the past eight years and as my brother for life.

“So much has changed since he was single and we started working together. He’s found his life partner, Maranda, they’ve had their second son, and hopefully their family will continue to grow. While Tim is retiring from caddying, I’ll always cherish the many great moments we’ve shared on the course, and I look forward to many more special moments off the course, too.”

Lefty's former longtime bagman Jim 'Bones' Mackay recently parted ways with Justin Thomas, with the American set to have Patrick Cantlay's former looper Matt Minister on the bag for The Masters.

Bones' next move is currently unknown. He may be retiring, moving back into broadcasting or on the lookout for another bag.

Mickelson, captain of HyFlyers GC, is currently 27th in the LIV Golf League standings after four events, with his team sitting bottom. He recorded a best finish of 9th this season in Jeddah, with the six-time Major champion returning to Augusta next week after a stunning T2nd-place last year.