Anthony Kim Believes He Will Win Soon... But Do We Believe Him?

After clinching his return to the LIV Golf League via its Promotions tournament on Sunday, Anthony Kim made a bold claim: "I'll be winning golf tournaments soon."

The 40-year-old was understandably thrilled with his latest display, a performance which saw him finish third in a field of 90 or so to secure one of three Wild Card places in the PIF-backed circuit just a matter of months after being relegated.

However, it cannot be ignored that Kim last triumphed in a professional event at the PGA Tour's Shell Houston Open back in 2010. He beat Vaughn Taylor in a playoff to scoop the third PGA Tour title of his career and fourth overall.

The following year, Kim lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy at the Lake Malaren Shanghai Masters before ultimately disappearing from the sport around 12 months after that.

Fast forward more than a decade and the Californian emerged from the darkness to join LIV before enduring two tough seasons. While there were a couple of brief highlights, such as his T25th in Dallas, it was taking a fair bit of time for Kim's game to return.

Yet, following a T5th at the PIF Saudi International late last year, green shoots of promise had sprouted up and another excellent week most recently suggested Kim could well be set to enjoy his best year since 2010.

So, having appeared to rediscover a little bit of form at just the right time, what do we think Kim is realistically capable of in 2026? And what do you think? Let us know in the comments box below this article.

WHAT CAN ANTHONY KIM ACHIEVE IN 2026?

Elliott Heath News Editor

Kim says he will be back winning golf tournaments again soon and I believe him. He is laser-focused on getting “1% better” every day and he genuinely looks to have improved vastly since his initial comeback two years ago.

He recently finished T5th in a strong Saudi International field and then third at LIV Golf Promotions ahead of a number of quality, tournament-winning players. He made a clutch final-hole birdie on day two in Florida to make it through to the weekend and will have gained lots of confidence from that moment as well as the entire week.

His best ever LIV Golf finish is T25th and that will surely be smashed this year. I can see him recording multiple top-10s in LIV Golf and winning an International Series event on the Asian Tour.

I predict he will finish inside the top-30 on the LIV standings as well to secure his card for 2027. His comeback has been inspirational and it has been fantastic watching him return to the professional game.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

I certainly don't think Kim will win this year, but I feel sure he will take significant leaps forward from where he has been over the past two seasons - his first two in what feels like a second career debut.

Kim's floor was quite low in years one and two while his ceiling was gradually being pushed higher and higher as time wore on. I think his floor will rise slightly now and his maximum capabilities are sure to continue expanding, but I'm not convinced we will see much more than a couple of top-10s out of Kim, be it on LIV or in Asian Tour events.

For Kim, it should be about marginal gains this season and ensuring he continues on an upwards trajectory. If he can do that and retain his LIV status as a result, I'd call that a win. Then, there will be plenty of highlights to come and maybe even a win on the horizon.

Matt Cradock News Writer

After the past two years, I'm delighted to see Kim returning to form and showcasing some of the old game that netted him multiple PGA Tour titles.

Certainly, he seems more comfortable in tournament play and has toiled immensely to get into that position, which has been shown by the results at the PIF Saudi International and LIV Golf Promotions.

How do I think he'll fare next year? Obviously there are some little bits that need tightening up in his game but, given his recent form, I think the American is good enough to finish inside the Lock Zone, especially as he's capable of firing in a low result, as shown by the top 10 in Saudi Arabia.

Obviously a lot can change between now and the first event in February, but if Kim keeps this caliber of game going then there is a chance he could sneak into the top 24.

He knows what it's like to lose his card and earn it back, so that'll be a big confidence booster, something that was perhaps missing from the off when he returned at the start of 2024

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

I think Anthony Kim will return to the winner's circle in 2026, for three reasons: he's good enough (a statement I wouldn't have come close to making even three months ago), he seems motivated and he's happy off the golf course.

That last point is arguably the most important one, because when success on the course isn't a defining feature of your life, you're more likely to achieve it.

There were a few signs he was finding his feet again towards the back end of 2025 – a top-ten finish in an International Series event, for example – but coming through a pressure-packed do-or-die tournament and playing some great golf in the process is highly encouraging.

The most exciting part is he's nowhere near being back to his best, and his affirmation that he will win golf tournaments soon speaks to how positive he's feeling at the moment. It's a great redemption story and I'm rooting for Kim in 2026.