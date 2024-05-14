PGA Championship Tee Times 2024: Round 1 And 2 Groupings

We are into the week of the 2024 PGA Championship as anticipation continues to build for the second men’s Major of the year.

Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky will play host as 156 of the best players in the world battle it out to lift the iconic Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening.

World No. 1 and new father Scottie Scheffler, who is seeking his fifth win in six starts and a second successive Major having claimed The Masters in April, begins as the bookies’ favorite but will face fierce competition from a stacked field. He is in a group with Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman. The three are in action at 3.13pm ET (8.13pm BST) in the first round, and 9.48am ET (2.48pm BST) in the second round.

Among those expected to be there or thereabouts come the final day is defending champion Brooks Koepka. Koepka already has three PGA Championships to his name and triumphed at the most recent LIV Golf event in Singapore. He is grouped with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, with a tee time of 9.37am ET (2.37pm BST) on Thursday and 3.02pm ET (8.02pm BST) on Friday.

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The omens are also good for Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman won on his last two starts – the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Wells Fargo Championship – and returns to the scene of his most recent Major win with renewed belief. He plays alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, beginning at 9.15am ET (2.15pm BST) in the first round and 2.40pm ET (7.40pm BST) in the second round.

Tiger Woods is also playing, making his first start since The Masters. He's grouped with Adam Scott and 2011 champion Keegan Bradley. They get going at 9.04am ET (2.04pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 2.29pm ET (7.29pm BST) in the second round.

Elsewhere, there are a host of other big-name challengers who will be eyeing their own slice of history in what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

The action begins on Thursday and you can check out the tee times for the first two rounds below.

PGA Championship Tee Times: Notable Groups

Round One

9.04am ET (2.04pm BST): Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

9.15am ET (2.15pm BST): Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

9.37am ET (2.37pm BST): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 3.13pm ET (8.13pm BST): Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

Round Two

9.48am ET (2.48pm BST): Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

2.29pm ET (7.29pm): Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

2.40pm ET (7.40pm BST): Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

3.02pm ET (8.02pm BST): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy is in a group with Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Championship tee times: Round 1

ET (BST)

1st Tee

8.15am (1.15pm): Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

8.37am (1.37pm): Ryan Fox, Jon Speight, Matt Wallace

1.45pm (6.45pm): David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

ET (BST)

10th Tee

8.20am (1.20pm): Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk

8.42am (1.42pm): Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley

1.40pm (6.40pm): Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori

PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Two

ET (BST)

1st Tee

8.15am (1.15pm): Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori

1.45pm (6.45pm): Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk

ET (BST)

10th Tee