PGA Championship Tee Times 2024: Round 1 And 2 Groupings
Check out the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla
We are into the week of the 2024 PGA Championship as anticipation continues to build for the second men’s Major of the year.
Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky will play host as 156 of the best players in the world battle it out to lift the iconic Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening.
World No. 1 and new father Scottie Scheffler, who is seeking his fifth win in six starts and a second successive Major having claimed The Masters in April, begins as the bookies’ favorite but will face fierce competition from a stacked field. He is in a group with Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman. The three are in action at 3.13pm ET (8.13pm BST) in the first round, and 9.48am ET (2.48pm BST) in the second round.
Among those expected to be there or thereabouts come the final day is defending champion Brooks Koepka. Koepka already has three PGA Championships to his name and triumphed at the most recent LIV Golf event in Singapore. He is grouped with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, with a tee time of 9.37am ET (2.37pm BST) on Thursday and 3.02pm ET (8.02pm BST) on Friday.
The omens are also good for Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman won on his last two starts – the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Wells Fargo Championship – and returns to the scene of his most recent Major win with renewed belief. He plays alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, beginning at 9.15am ET (2.15pm BST) in the first round and 2.40pm ET (7.40pm BST) in the second round.
Tiger Woods is also playing, making his first start since The Masters. He's grouped with Adam Scott and 2011 champion Keegan Bradley. They get going at 9.04am ET (2.04pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 2.29pm ET (7.29pm BST) in the second round.
Elsewhere, there are a host of other big-name challengers who will be eyeing their own slice of history in what promises to be a thrilling tournament.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The action begins on Thursday and you can check out the tee times for the first two rounds below.
PGA Championship Tee Times: Notable Groups
Round One
- 9.04am ET (2.04pm BST): Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
- 9.15am ET (2.15pm BST): Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
- 9.37am ET (2.37pm BST): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 3.13pm ET (8.13pm BST): Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
Round Two
- 9.48am ET (2.48pm BST): Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
- 2.29pm ET (7.29pm): Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
- 2.40pm ET (7.40pm BST): Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
- 3.02pm ET (8.02pm BST): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
PGA Championship tee times: Round 1
ET (BST)
1st Tee
- 8.15am (1.15pm): Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel
- 8.26am (1.26pm): Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles
- 8.37am (1.37pm): Ryan Fox, Jon Speight, Matt Wallace
- 8.48am (1.48pm): Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.59am (1.59pm): Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith
- 9.10am (2.10pm): Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole
- 9.21am (2.21pm): Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap
- 9.32am (2.32pm): John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre
- 9.43am (2.43pm): Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez
- 9.54am (2.54pm): Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan Van Velzen
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, KH Lee
- 10.16am (3.16pm): Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
- 10.27am (3.27pm): Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik Van Rooyen
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns
- 1.56pm (6.56pm): Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima
- 2.07pm (7.07pm): Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English
- 2.18pm (7.18pm): Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 2.29pm (7.29pm): Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
- 2.40pm (7.40pm): Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann
- 2.51pm (7.51pm): Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 3.02pm (8.02pm): Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
- 3.13pm (8.13pm): Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
- 3.24pm (8.24pm): Patrick Cantlay, Camillo Villegas, Will Zalatoris
- 3.35pm (8.35pm): Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington
- 3.46pm (8.46pm): Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy
- 3.57pm (8.57pm): Braden Shattuck, Taylor Montgomery, SH Kim
ET (BST)
10th Tee
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk
- 8.31am (1.31pm): Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray
- 8.42am (1.42pm): Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley
- 8.53am (1.53pm): Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
- 9.04am (2.04pm): Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
- 9.26am (2.26pm): Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- 9.37am (2.37pm): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 9.48am (2.48pm): Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala
- 9.59am (2.59pm): Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10.10am (3.10pm): Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor
- 10.21am (3.21pm): Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester
- 10.32am (3.32pm): Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori
- 1.51pm (6.51pm): Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith
- 2.02pm (7.02pm): Andrew Puttnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman
- 2.13pm (7.13pm): Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
- 2.24pm (7.24pm): YE Yang, Matthieu Pavon, JT Poston
- 2.35pm (7.35pm): Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari
- 2.46pm (7.46pm): Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 2.57pm (7.57pm): Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes
- 3.08pm (8.08pm): Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler
- 3.19pm (8.19pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
- 3.30pm (8.30pm): John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson
- 3.41pm (8.41pm): Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti
- 3.52pm (8.52pm): Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup
PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Two
ET (BST)
1st Tee
- 8.15am (1.15pm): Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori
- 8.26am (1.26pm): Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith
- 8.37am (1.37pm): Andrew Puttnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman
- 8.48am (1.48pm): Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
- 8.59am (1.59pm): YE Yang, Matthieu Pavon, JT Poston
- 9.10am (2.10pm): Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari
- 9.21am (2.21pm): Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9.32am (2.32pm): Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9.43am (2.43pm): Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler
- 9.54am (2.54pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
- 10.05am (3.05pm): John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson
- 10.16am (3.16pm): Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti
- 10.27am (3.27pm): Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk
- 1.56pm (6.56pm): Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray
- 2.07pm (7.07pm): Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley
- 2.18pm (7.18pm): Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
- 2.29pm (7.29pm): Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
- 2.40pm (7.40pm): Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
- 2.51pm (7.51pm): Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- 3.02pm (8.02pm): Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 3.13pm (8.13pm): Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala
- 3.24pm (8.24pm): Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood
- 3.35pm (8.35pm): Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor
- 3.46pm (8.46pm): Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester
- 3.57pm (8.57pm): Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui
ET (BST)
10th Tee
- 8.20am (1.20pm): David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns
- 8.31am (1.31pm): Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima
- 8.42am (1.42pm): Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English
- 8.53am (1.53pm): Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 9.04am (2.04pm): Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann
- 9.26am (2.26pm): Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9.37am (2.37pm): Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
- 9.48am (2.48pm): Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
- 9.59am (2.59pm): Patrick Cantlay, Camillo Villegas, Will Zalatoris
- 10.10am (3.10pm): Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington
- 10.21am (3.21pm): Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy
- 10.32am (3.32pm): Braden Shattuck, Taylor Montgomery, SH Kim
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel
- 1.51pm (6.51pm): Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles
- 2.02pm (7.02pm): Ryan Fox, Jon Speight, Matt Wallace
- 2.13pm (7.13pm): Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune
- 2.24pm (7.24pm): Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith
- 2.35pm (7.35pm): Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole
- 2.46pm (7.46pm): Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap
- 2.57pm (7.57pm): John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre
- 3.08pm (8.08pm): Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez
- 3.19pm (8.19pm): Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan Van Velzen
- 3.30pm (8.30pm): Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, KH Lee
- 3.41pm (8.41pm): Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
- 3.52pm (8.52pm): Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik Van Rooyen
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Blowout Victory Disproves Theory About PGA Tour Golf Ahead Of PGA Championship
The World No.2's fourth Wells Fargo Championship victory was hardly a nail-biter, but that didn't stop fans watching on in their droves at home
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'You Guys Keep Saying 'The Other Side' But I'm Still A PGA Tour Member' - Jon Rahm Maintains He's Still Committed To Ryder Cup, PGA Tour And DP World Tour Following LIV Golf Move
Rahm maintains that he is committed to the Ryder Cup, PGA Tour and DP World Tour after joining LIV Golf
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘The Internet Probably Makes It Seem Worse Than It Really Is’ – Max Homa Defends State Of Men’s Elite Game
The American doesn’t sense the ongoing fractures at the top of the men’s game are causing irreparable harm
By Mike Hall Published
-
11 Items Fans Are Not Allowed To Bring To The 2024 PGA Championship At Valhalla (And 7 Things They Can)
Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky has a pretty strict policy on what fans can and cannot bring with them to the second men's Major championship of the season this week...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Championship 2024 Latest News: Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm Press Conferences As Rain Comes Down At Valhalla
The multiple Major champions spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Headline List Of Valhalla Past Winners
Valhalla is set to host its seventh marquee event in the past 30 years - but who has won at the iconic Kentucky course before?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Valhalla Golf Club: 9 Things To Know About The PGA Championship Venue
Get to know the venue of the 2024 PGA Championship a little better
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Has A Club Pro Ever Won The PGA Championship?
We look at the best finishes that club professionals have enjoyed over the years at the PGA Championship, with Michael Block among them
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Hopes 'The Stars Are Aligning A Little Bit' Ahead Of PGA Championship Bid
After a storming victory at Quail Hollow, Rory McIlroy hopes the "stars are aligning" for him to end his Major drought as he returns to Valhalla for the 2024 PGA Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
7 Big Names Missing The 2024 PGA Championship
The PGA Championship boasts the strongest field in golf - but which big names haven't made it?
By Elliott Heath Published