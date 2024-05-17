Valhalla Leaderboard And PGA Championship Projected Cut: Live Updates As Scottie Scheffler Released By Police And Preparing To Play After Incident

The second day of the 2024 PGA Championship was thrown into chaos after world No.1 Scottie Scheffler was detained by police and handcuffed on his way to the course.
The tee times for the second round were delayed over an hour after a fatality in an accident outside the club which Scheffler later got caught up in amid his arrival.
According to eye witness reports, a police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car before Scheffler eventually stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved him against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.
Scheffler, who is in a tie for 12th, was later charged with: "Second-degree assault of a police officer, Third-degree criminal mischief, Reckless driving and Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic."
But he was released and returned for the second round following Xander Schauffele’s record-breaklng 62, which has given him a three-shot lead. Tony Finau, Mark Hubbard and Sahith Theegala are tied for second ahead of Friday's second round, three shots back from Schauffele.
With a stacked leaderboard all hunting Major Championship glory , we are set for tonnes of drama and intrigue at Valhalla on Friday, which began with wet skies.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
- -9 SCHAUFFELE
- -6 FINAU, THEEGALA, HUBBARD
- -5 MACINTYRE, MCILROY, HOGE, KIM, DETRY, MORIKAWA, MCNEALY
- -4 KOHLES, KOEPKA, MOORE, SCHEFFLER , NOREN, ECKROAT
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP QUICK LINKS
- PGA Championship Tee Times
- PGA Championship Weather Forecast
- PGA Championship Live Stream
- Valhalla Golf Club: 9 Things To Know
- Perks of winning the PGA Championship
Live updates from...
SCHEFFLER'S STATEMENT
This is the statement released by Scheffler. He's about to get his second round underway after being released.
"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.
"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."
PLAY UNDERWAY
A very sombre tone at the club, but we are underway. It's wet. The course measures one yard than it was than yesterday but it's going to be playing very long. Remember last year's Open at Hoylake?!
MORE DETAILS ON THE MAN KILLED OUTSIDE THE CLUB
"This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.” - PGA of America
SCHEFFLER WARMING UP ON THE RANGE
Scheffler, following his earlier arrest, was greeted by huge cheers back at Valhalla where he is now warming up on the range ahead of his imminent tee time. He has hit regular caddie Ted Scott by his side and his long-term coach. He is preparing to play but former champion John Daly has withdrawn due to a thumb injury.
SCHEFFLER BACK ON THE PROPERTY
Scottie Scheffler has returned to Valhalla following his shock earlier arrest and is due off in around 36 minutes. He is walking to the range now and has just been fist-pumped by Rickie Fowler.
SCHEFFLER DUE TO RETURN TO VALHALLA SHORTLY
After an astonishing morning , including being detained and charged by local police for driving around the flow of traffic to get into the golf club, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler is due at the course shortly ahead of his tee time in an hour's time. We are expecting him to tee it up but it has not been confirmed yet.
LOUISVILLE METRO POLICE RELEASE MUGSHOT OF SCHEFFLER
Louisville Metro Police have confirmed they have booked world No.1 Scottie Scheffler over an earlier incident. We are waiting to learn if he will play today amid reports Scheffler has since been released. His caddy Ted Scott is at the course. According to ESPN, Scheffler has allegedly been charged with: "Second-degree assault of a police officer, Third-degree criminal mischief, Reckless driving and Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic."
PROS FORCED TO WALK TO COURSE IN RAIN
The traffic chaos outside Valhalla following an earlier fatality, has forced players to get out of their courtesy cars and walk in, despite the wet weather.
Meanwhile, we’re stuck in traffic trying to get it. Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young have opted to walk in. We’re half a mile from the entrance. https://t.co/5qPBhYN8xX pic.twitter.com/2YiPQNFQnlMay 17, 2024
LOUISVILLE METRO POLICE DEPARTMENT ISSUE STATEMENT
The Louisville metro police department have explained the circumstances behind a fatal accident outside Valhalla GC , which led to a large police presence outside the club before Scheffler later tried to drive past them as he was allegedly detained and handcuffed. The statement said: "About 5.00 ET this morning, the LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a bus. Our preliminary investigation found that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Shelbyville Roadsouth to the north when he was struck by a shuttle bus that was travelling eastbound in the compulsory centre land dedicated for buses. As a result, the pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The LMPD traffic unit is investigating."
CONFIRMATION OF NEW STARTING TIMES
The PGA Championship organisers have released a statement confirming all round 2 starting times are delayed 1 hour and 20 minutes from the originally published time. All spectator gates will open at 8:00 AM (local time).
UPDATE Play of Round 2 will begin at 8:35 AM. All Round 2 Starting Times are delayed 1 hour and 20 minutes from the originally published time. All spectator gates will open at 8:00 AM.#PGAChampMay 17, 2024
SCHEFFLER'S PARTICIPATION NOW IN DOUBT
Scheffler, who shot four under in the first round, was due to tee off locally at 8.48am (1.48pm BST) with Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman but all tee times have now been pushed back an hour while officials try to resolve the drama which has seen Scheffler allegedly detained and handcuffed for a breach of traffic regulations following an earlier fatality on the roads nearby. Scheffler was not involved in the original accident but is in potential trouble for failing to stop.
Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJhMay 17, 2024
REPORTS OF SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER BEING ALLEGEDLY DETAINED BY POLICE
Day two of the PGA Championship has descended into chaos with reports world No.1 and favourite Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police outside the club for allegedly trying to drive past cops following a deadly car crash.
Scottie Scheffler getting cuffed before the PGA championship from a misunderstanding is one step away from shooting Derek Jeter in the tunnel before the World Series in The Other Guys pic.twitter.com/t5b3kIA6DfMay 17, 2024
START OF ROUND TWO DELAYED
The PGA has said that round two will be delayed by at least one hour due to "a serious accident" near the course.
UPDATERound 2 of the 2024 PGA Championship is delayed due to an accident near the course. The next update will be at 7 a.m. ET. #PGAChampMay 17, 2024
Hello and welcome to day two of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louiville, Kentucky.
We were treated to a fascinating opening day's play, with Xander Schauffele's stunning course-record 62 the highlight, of course. Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy began his quest for a fifth Major championship in fine style courtesy of a Thursday 66. And World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is nicely placed, too, after a first round of four under that featured a special hole-out eagle down the first.
Stay tuned to find out how everything unfolds on Friday as everyone tries to make the cut or jostle for position near the top. Thank you for joining us!