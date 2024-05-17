Valhalla Leaderboard And PGA Championship Projected Cut: Live Updates As Scottie Scheffler Released By Police And Preparing To Play After Incident

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second day of the 2024 PGA Championship was thrown into chaos after world No.1 Scottie Scheffler was detained by police and handcuffed on his way to the course.

The tee times for the second round were delayed over an hour after a fatality in an accident outside the club which Scheffler later got caught up in amid his arrival.

According to eye witness reports, a police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car before Scheffler eventually stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved him against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.

Scheffler, who is in a tie for 12th, was later charged with: "Second-degree assault of a police officer, Third-degree criminal mischief, Reckless driving and Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic."

But he was released and returned for the second round following Xander Schauffele’s record-breaklng 62, which has given him a three-shot lead. Tony Finau, Mark Hubbard and Sahith Theegala are tied for second ahead of Friday's second round, three shots back from Schauffele.

With a stacked leaderboard all hunting Major Championship glory , we are set for tonnes of drama and intrigue at Valhalla on Friday, which began with wet skies.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

-9 SCHAUFFELE

SCHAUFFELE -6 FINAU, THEEGALA, HUBBARD

FINAU, THEEGALA, HUBBARD -5 MACINTYRE, MCILROY, HOGE, KIM, DETRY, MORIKAWA, MCNEALY

MACINTYRE, MCILROY, HOGE, KIM, DETRY, MORIKAWA, MCNEALY -4 KOHLES, KOEPKA, MOORE, SCHEFFLER , NOREN, ECKROAT

