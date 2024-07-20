Jacob Skov Olesen Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer

Jacob Skov Olesen is a Danish amateur golfer who rose to notoriety as one of the few non-pros to make the cut at the 152nd Open Championship, held at Royal Troon in Scotland. Although he has enjoyed an excellent amateur career to date, we have assembled some facts about his life and career to help you know him a little better.

Jacob Skov Olesen Facts

1. Olesen was born in Roskilde, Denmark on May 28, 1999.

2. He is a left-handed golfer and is 6'3" tall.

3. In 2016, Olesen won the Belgium Juniors Championship.

4. He was the bronze medalist at the Danish stroke play championship for three-straight years between 2017-19.

5. Olesen began college life at Ranger in Texas before transferring to Texas Christian University for his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons of college golf. He played his final season at Arkansas University where he earned All-America honors.

6. Olesen graduated from TCU in the spring of 2023 with a bachelors in communication studies and is pursuing his Masters in operations management at Arkansas.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. He was the recipient of the 2020 NJCAA Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award after being ranked the top-ranked junior college player, according to GolfStat.

8. The Dane worked as a seasonal greenkeeper at Royal Copenhagen Golf Club prior to leaving for college life in America. He began life as a part-time greenkeeper during high school in order to earn money for his fledgling golf career.

9. Olesen won The Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin in June 2024 to book his spot at The 152nd Open Championship as well as The 2025 Masters and the 2025 US Open. In winning The Amateur Championship, he became the first Dane to do so in the competition's history (est. 1885).

10. Jordan Spieth is said to be Olesen's hero, and the Dane first met the three-time Major winner in the champions' locker room at Royal Troon in 2024.

Commanding victory. Name etched in the history books.Over a testing 36-hole showdown at Ballyliffin, Jacob Skov Olesen triumphed 4&3 to become the 129th Amateur Champion, and the first Dane to lift the Amateur Championship Trophy. He trusted a Titleist setup including his Pro… pic.twitter.com/KZmqtWhXhdJune 24, 2024

11. Olesen was one of four amateurs to make the cut at the 152nd Open Championship - sealing his fate with 18 consecutive pars during his second round. He completed the achievement on the same date that Sir Nick Faldo had done it on his way to lifting the Claret Jug at Muirfield in 1987.

12. Olesen represented his country in the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy world team championship.

13. His highest-ever spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking is 23rd.

14. Olesen is a Titleist staffer throughout the bag and uses a ProV1 golf ball.