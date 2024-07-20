Jacob Skov Olesen Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Discover more about one of the leading amateurs at the 2024 Open Championship via these facts about Olesen's life and career so far
Jacob Skov Olesen is a Danish amateur golfer who rose to notoriety as one of the few non-pros to make the cut at the 152nd Open Championship, held at Royal Troon in Scotland. Although he has enjoyed an excellent amateur career to date, we have assembled some facts about his life and career to help you know him a little better.
Jacob Skov Olesen Facts
1. Olesen was born in Roskilde, Denmark on May 28, 1999.
2. He is a left-handed golfer and is 6'3" tall.
3. In 2016, Olesen won the Belgium Juniors Championship.
4. He was the bronze medalist at the Danish stroke play championship for three-straight years between 2017-19.
5. Olesen began college life at Ranger in Texas before transferring to Texas Christian University for his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons of college golf. He played his final season at Arkansas University where he earned All-America honors.
6. Olesen graduated from TCU in the spring of 2023 with a bachelors in communication studies and is pursuing his Masters in operations management at Arkansas.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. He was the recipient of the 2020 NJCAA Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award after being ranked the top-ranked junior college player, according to GolfStat.
8. The Dane worked as a seasonal greenkeeper at Royal Copenhagen Golf Club prior to leaving for college life in America. He began life as a part-time greenkeeper during high school in order to earn money for his fledgling golf career.
9. Olesen won The Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin in June 2024 to book his spot at The 152nd Open Championship as well as The 2025 Masters and the 2025 US Open. In winning The Amateur Championship, he became the first Dane to do so in the competition's history (est. 1885).
10. Jordan Spieth is said to be Olesen's hero, and the Dane first met the three-time Major winner in the champions' locker room at Royal Troon in 2024.
Commanding victory. Name etched in the history books.Over a testing 36-hole showdown at Ballyliffin, Jacob Skov Olesen triumphed 4&3 to become the 129th Amateur Champion, and the first Dane to lift the Amateur Championship Trophy. He trusted a Titleist setup including his Pro… pic.twitter.com/KZmqtWhXhdJune 24, 2024
11. Olesen was one of four amateurs to make the cut at the 152nd Open Championship - sealing his fate with 18 consecutive pars during his second round. He completed the achievement on the same date that Sir Nick Faldo had done it on his way to lifting the Claret Jug at Muirfield in 1987.
12. Olesen represented his country in the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy world team championship.
13. His highest-ever spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking is 23rd.
14. Olesen is a Titleist staffer throughout the bag and uses a ProV1 golf ball.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman On-Site At 152nd Open Championship
Two-time Open champion and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been invited to this year's championship, it has been confirmed
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 3 Little-Known Titleist Golf Balls That Are In Play At The Open Championship
The Titleist Pro V1 and V1x is used by hundreds of professionals but, did you know that there are three different variations of it in play this week at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Calum Scott Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golf Star
Discover more about one of the leading amateurs at The 152nd Open Championship with these facts about his life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Thriston Lawrence Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About South African Golfer
Get to know the career and life of South African pro golfer Thriston Lawrence a little better
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Daniel Brown's Caddie?
Daniel Brown has his younger brother, and accomplished golfer, Ben on the bag at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Daniel Brown
Get to know DP World Tour winner, Daniel Brown, a little better with these 15 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Won The Open?
Only four LIV Golf stars have won the Open – here is who from the circuit has achieved it, and how
By Mike Hall Published
-
Todd Hamilton Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About 2004 Troon Open Champion
Get to know 2004 Open Championship winner Todd Hamilton better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
What Is Rory McIlroy's Open Championship Record?
We take a closer look at the Northern Irishman's results in golf's oldest Major Championship
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Is Tiger Woods' Open Championship Record?
We take a closer look at the 15-time Major winner's record at golf's oldest Major Championship
By Michael Weston Published