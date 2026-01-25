Patrick Reed Outlines Hypothetical Future Plans After Admitting He Has Not Yet Signed 2026 LIV Golf Contract

Patrick Reed's year was supposed to begin on the DP World Tour before switching back to the LIV Golf League from February when Riyadh hosts the first event of LIV's 2026 season.

That may well still happen, but nothing is guaranteed after the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic champion revealed he is yet to sign a new contract with the PIF-backed circuit despite 4Aces GC unveiling Reed as part of its four-man line-up.

Moments after cruising to the title at Emirates Golf Club, subsequently claiming his first standalone DP World Tour prize, Reed was picked up on his wording in response to an earlier answer about his plans for the rest of this year.

Having reportedly stated he was "supposed to be" teeing it up in Riyadh in a couple of weeks' time rather than stating he definitely would be, Reed was pushed on whether his original LIV contract had expired.

The 2018 Masters champion confirmed this was true but that he was quite far down the line in terms of agreeing fresh terms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed said: "We're still finalizing the contract [for this year]. We're not complete on that yet."

In response, the reporter asking questions followed up by asking Reed if he is - by technicality - a free agent at this stage.

Reed said: "At the moment, yes, sir. It's one of those things that I don't like to talk business and stuff while I'm playing, and so it's like Monday through Wednesday is the only time to really talk about it.

"And so, it's just kind of one of those things that, you know, getting here this week, I knew that once Thursday got here, just focus on golf and golf only. You know, starting tonight and tomorrow, we'll get back to talking and things like that.

"But really, the biggest thing for me right now is just go out and play well this week. Obviously got the win. Then hopefully carry that momentum into next week and hopefully compete late Sunday again."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed's surprising revelation is especially interesting given the fact he admitted before this week's Rolex Series event that he would consider a return to the PGA Tour if offered the same terms as Brooks Koepka was.

Speaking to Golf Digest's Evin Priest and The Telegraph's James Corriganahead of the Dubai Desert Classic, Reed was asked if - hypothetically - he would consider making a return to the PGA Tour one day.

Not only did he say "of course" - adding that he was "already playing on three tours so why not add one more?" but Reed admitted he thought the PGA Tour is the best in the world.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “I always enjoyed my time out there on the PGA Tour. Let's be honest, out there, it's the best tour in the world. Look at what they've done in golf.

"I could see myself playing there at some point again. But right now, you just never know; everything's so fluid.”

Regardless of the pre-tournament quotes, Reed feels he is far more likely to play LIV Golf this term than not.

Reed won his first individual LIV Golf title in Dallas last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked if he had already played his final LIV event, Reed continued: "Not that I know of. Not right now. Really just all kind of depends on everything.

"I mean, I haven't talked to the team back home or anything like that. But at the moment, I plan on teeing it up there in Riyadh, and I'd be surprised if we're not."

And what would his alternative options be if he had indeed finished with LIV for the time being?

Reed said: "Continue to play out here and be in the Top 10 and be on the PGA Tour next year. Good golf takes care of itself, right. It's always kind of been that way from day one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"You know, if you're college, even before college, you play well in high school, that's what got you college scholarships. You play really well in college, that got you sponsors to hopefully playing on tour. And then you play well at Q-School and on tour and that gets you a card on the PGA Tour and so forth and so forth.

"Yeah, I mean, if I ended up not playing on LIV this year, obviously it would be one of those things that I would be out here playing more on this tour and trying to secure one of those spots in the Top 10, and allow myself to get back on the PGA Tour."

Wherever he ends up in 2026, Reed is confirmed as part of the DP World Tour's Bahrain Championship next week alongside the likes of Sergio Garcia and Laurie Canter.