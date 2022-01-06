Paige Spiranac Announced As Shot Scope Ambassador

Scottish rangefinder brand Shot Scope has signed social media star Paige Spiranac as a global brand ambassador to the promote the company's shot tracking, GPS and laser devices. Shot Scope makes some of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices as well as one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market.

Spiranac has amassed an incredible 3.2m followers on Instagram, which is more than both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. She has over 9 million followers in total across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. She is a former professional player and most notably appeared at the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour in 2015 and 2016.

According to Shot Scope, Spiranac's goal is to grow the game and make it more accessible to players at all levels. As part of her role as a Shot Scope Global Brand Ambassador, she will introduce her vast audience to the company’s game improvement products and educate both existing players and newcomers to the benefits of on-course technology like the Shot Scope V3 GPS Smart Watch.

“I am very excited to join the Shot Scope team and start showing my followers the impressive capabilities of the company’s smart watches and rangefinders, and how quickly they can see a difference in their shot making and scoring,” said Spiranac. “The game of golf is booming right now, and companies like Shot Scope are making it easier to play and, most importantly, improve your game.”

“Paige Spiranac is recognized around the world for bringing fun and excitement to the sport of golf, and as an accomplished player her knowledge of the game and equipment technology helps to educate golfers of all levels every day,” said Gavin Dear, COO, Shot Scope. “As Shot Scope Global Brand Ambassador we are thrilled to have our name associated with Paige’s mission to make golf fun while using the game to positively impact lives.”