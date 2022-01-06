Paige Spiranac Announced As Shot Scope Ambassador
The golfing social media star has been unveiled as an ambassador for rangefinder brand Shot Scope
By Elliott Heath published
Scottish rangefinder brand Shot Scope has signed social media star Paige Spiranac as a global brand ambassador to the promote the company's shot tracking, GPS and laser devices. Shot Scope makes some of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices as well as one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market.
Spiranac has amassed an incredible 3.2m followers on Instagram, which is more than both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. She has over 9 million followers in total across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. She is a former professional player and most notably appeared at the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour in 2015 and 2016.
According to Shot Scope, Spiranac's goal is to grow the game and make it more accessible to players at all levels. As part of her role as a Shot Scope Global Brand Ambassador, she will introduce her vast audience to the company’s game improvement products and educate both existing players and newcomers to the benefits of on-course technology like the Shot Scope V3 GPS Smart Watch.
“I am very excited to join the Shot Scope team and start showing my followers the impressive capabilities of the company’s smart watches and rangefinders, and how quickly they can see a difference in their shot making and scoring,” said Spiranac. “The game of golf is booming right now, and companies like Shot Scope are making it easier to play and, most importantly, improve your game.”
“Paige Spiranac is recognized around the world for bringing fun and excitement to the sport of golf, and as an accomplished player her knowledge of the game and equipment technology helps to educate golfers of all levels every day,” said Gavin Dear, COO, Shot Scope. “As Shot Scope Global Brand Ambassador we are thrilled to have our name associated with Paige’s mission to make golf fun while using the game to positively impact lives.”
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
