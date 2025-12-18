Georgia Hall Announces She Is Pregnant With First Child

Major winner Georgia Hall has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The 29-year-old made the announcement via the official website of the AIG Women’s Open and its Instagram account, with the baby due early in the New Year.

Hall, who hasn’t played since finishing tied for 25th at the PIF London Championship in August, revealed she is expecting a son, saying: “It will bring a different purpose and view on my golf as a whole.

“[I've been] playing on tour for over 10 years, just [thinking about] me, quite selfishly … now, having a family … it will be nice having a son to come and watch, and to see him there.”

The Englishwoman claimed her one Major title to date at the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The event returns to the venue for the 2026 edition, to be held between July 30th and August 2nd. Hall explained she hopes to be back in action in time for the tournament, with a tentative return date of June.

She explained: “Obviously I've never been through any of this so hopefully if it all goes OK. I'm looking at coming back around June time, maybe late June.

“And obviously for me to come back and play where I won in 2018 is very special and I don’t want to miss it for a number of reasons. That's been my main focus and why I'm coming back so soon.”

Hall’s happy news comes just five months after she announced her engagement to DP World Tour winner Paul Dunne.

The Irishman made headlines as an amateur when, at the 2015 Open, he led after 54 holes before placing T30. He turned professional soon after, and two years later, he claimed the scalp of Rory McIlroy by three at the British Masters.

After making a handful of appearances on the Clutch Pro Tour and HotelPlanner Tour in 2024, Dunne has more recently been seen alongside Hall as her caddie.

As well as her Ricoh Women’s British Open title, Hall also won the LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic in 2020, while she has made five appearances for the European Solheim Cup team.