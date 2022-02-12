Musselburgh Links Course Review
Musselburgh Links is the oldest golf course still being played and a living history lesson
Musselburgh Links Course Review
GF Round: £17 Mon-Fri, £18.70 Weekends
Par 34, 2,874 yards
Slope 120
GM Verdict A living history lesson of golf, and a must play for its history value alone
Favourite Hole The opening hole, a monster par 3 across the race course to a well-sited green
Golf is documented to have been played here as long ago as 1672. Arguably the oldest golf course still in existence, Musselburgh Links hosted six Open Championships up until 1889. At this time, it was also the home of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers before their move to Muirfield. The course runs through the popular race-track to the western end of East Lothian.
The course opens with its toughest examination from the whites, a 240-yard par 3 that is actually 100 yards shorter from the yellows.
The second, somewhat unencouragingly called The Graves, is a gentle par 4 with the green just short of an ocean of gorse.
The same gorse lines the left of the 3rd, which also has fairway bunkers as well as one that lines the left side of the green.
The 4 th is the first of the two back-to-back holes whose greens are outside the racetrack. In days gone by, the green here had a pub immediately beyond for mid-round sustenance. Sadly, this became a private home 5 or 6 years ago, so the best way to achieve a feeling of well-being is to hole a putt for par!
You now head for home via the shortest par 3 on the course, albeit one that is still over 180 yards from the back tee.
Back inside the racetrack, the 6th is a short par 4 where the real trouble comes in the form of a severely sloping green.
There is a fair walk back to the next tee, your reward being that as a par 5, this is probably the most scoreable hole on the course. Avoid the sand, and 3-putting, and there is a good chance of success.
The 8th is actually a ‘new; hole, albeit now 150 years old as it was created for the 1870 Open Championship.
The round finishes with one of the most attractive holes on the course, a two-shotter that curves round to the left to a very pleasingly situated green site.
For a real step back in time along Scotland’s Golf Coast, hickory clubs are available for hire. No-one is claiming that this is a Top 100 course or that it will get your heart racing with its wow-factor and views. But that doesn’t mean it’s not more than worth the very modest green fee for playing a course that has hosted six Open Championships. If not quite a must-play, it’s certainly a really-should-play for all those interested in the history of the game we love.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for more than 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played close to 1,150 courses in almost 50 countries. Despite lockdowns and travel restrictions last year, he played 80 different courses during 2021, 43 of them for the first time. This included 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but nine. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
