'I've Just Changed My Life' - Reformed Convict Books First Major Start After Winning New Zealand Open

Former prisoner and Australian bike-gang member, Ryan Peake continued his own remarkable comeback story by winning the New Zealand Open on Sunday and clinching a place at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush later this year.

Peake - who was once a part of outlawed Australian biker gang, 'The Rebels' and sentenced to five years in jail for a serious assault during his early 20s - added another fascinating chapter to his redemption story after battling from four strokes back to win by one at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown, consequently sealing a maiden Major start via the Open Qualifying Series.

The PGA Tour of Australasia rookie won Aus$201,600 (US$125,133/£99,500) as a result of his success - an achievement which had been threatened to never occur earlier in the week.

Due to his past, Peake only arrived on Tuesday after his entry to New Zealand was held up by the country's immigration officials. The same issue will require Peake to gain clearance from the UK border force ahead of The Open between July 17-20.

The 31-year-old left-hander, who carded a five-under 66 in the final round to reign supreme on 23-under for the tournament, had played amateur golf alongside the likes of Cameron Smith as a promising junior before their pair's lives temporarily travelled in different directions.

Ryan Peake has booked his ticket to @TheOpen at Royal Portrush in July ✨📸 @PhotosportNZ #NZOpen pic.twitter.com/oV03MEhaEUMarch 2, 2025

But while he was in prison, Peake was contacted by renowned coach Ritchie Smith who asked if he had any interest in restarting his life as a pro. Initially hesitant, Peake eventually agreed and has been building his career before the biggest moment so far in New Zealand.

Speaking after the winning putt dropped, Peake said: “I’ve just changed my life. This is what I do. I want to be here and just play golf. The story is what it is, but I’m just out here playing golf.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I always knew I could do it, it was just a matter of time when I was going to do it.

"From this morning when I woke up four shots behind, to chase down a win. I've never been in a final group to now being a member of the Asian Tour. It's one hell of a story. One hell of a moment."

𝗣𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 🏆It came down to the final hole, but Ryan Peake got the job done#NZOpen pic.twitter.com/JFJEkq8XfLMarch 2, 2025

The 31-year-old trailed Korea's Guntaek Koh by four prior to Sunday's action beginning and was three back after eight holes, but a real wobble from the overnight leader midway down the back nine opened the door to his chasers.

Peake had already joined Koh on 22-under with birdies at the ninth and 12th hole before the Korean carded three bogeys in a row from the 13th to fall out of contention.

With four players duking it out for the trophy and one Open Championship berth in the closing holes, Peake put himself in pole position for glory via a birdie at the par-5 17th.

What a finish! 🏆Ryan Peake takes out the 2025 #NZOpen pic.twitter.com/0xD28vVQEvMarch 2, 2025

But at the par-3 18th, a wayward tee shot from the Australian gave hope to those begging for another chance in a playoff.

Unfortunately for them, it didn't arrive as the West Australian dabbed his treacherous chip down towards the hole before ultimately maintaining his bogey-free stretch - which extended back to Thursday - to give himself a chance of victory with a 10-foot par putt on the last.

Peake drained it to avoid a playoff with Australia's Jack Thompson, South Africa's Ian Snyman and Japan's Kazuki Higa, roaring with delight as the ball disappeared. His victory made Peake the first left-hander to lift the New Zealand Open since Sir Bob Charles in 1973.