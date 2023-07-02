Daniel Hillier Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title At British Masters

The final round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, was set up perfectly, with six players starting the day at seven-under-par. However, none of the men in a share of the lead could capitalise and, after an amazing finish, it was Daniel Hillier who sprung from the pack as he picked up a first DP World Tour trophy.

Throughout the final day, a number of players were staking their claim to the $595,000 first prize but, after an eagle-birdie-eagle run on the 15th, 16th and 17th, it was the 24-year-old New Zealander who claimed the title with some quite superb golf.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, it was six-way tie to start on Sunday, with Joost Luiten, Guido Migliozzi, Niklas Norgaard, James Morrison, Andy Sullivan and Oliver Wilson all sharing the top spot.

Early doors though, it was Norgaard who made the biggest move, as three birdies in seven holes gave him a two-shot advantage. However, after Gunner Wiebe, the World No. 1,349, set the clubhouse target at eight-under-par, and Norgaard double-bogeyed the ninth, it was soon back to an extremely compact leaderboard.

No-one was taking advantage then but that was all set to change with four holes remaining as Hillier, who was three back with four to play, carded an eagle at the par 5 15th, before playing a stunning shot at the par 4 16th to draw level with American, Wiebe.

Hillier celebrates his par putt on the 18th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Zealander wasn't done though and, following a superb second shot into the par 5 17th, an eagle meant he was now two ahead playing the treacherous 18th. Thankfully, despite finishing in the rough with his tee shot, Hillier was able to find the back edge of the green, with a two-putt pretty much guaranteeing the title.

Striking his putt, it just caught the downslope to roll to inside six-feet, but the par putt was still going to break with pace. Hillier, though, showed serious bottle and, after he found the bottom of the cup to much emotion, he was left with a wait at The Belfry.

His wait wouldn't take long though, after Wilson was unable to birdie the 17th and Norgaard couldn't find the score he needed to make his way into the playoff. Consequently, the title was Hillier's, with the victory moving him just outside the top-10 of the Race to Dubai Rankings.