Sony Open In Hawaii Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The first event of the new PGA Tour season is offering an increased overall prize purse from last year as Nick Taylor defends his title at Waialae Country Club
The PGA Tour is back for 2026 after an enforced extra week of vacation and the Sony Open in Hawaii has enjoyed the honor of kicking the season off at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
The starting field was made up of 120 players who were all eager to begin their campaign on the right foot, and that was particularly true for many of the 10 DP World Tour players who have been teeing it up this week after their success in Europe last year.
Yet, it was a handful of experienced PGA Tour pros who ultimately formed the leading group through three rounds. At the top is Davis Riley on 12-under, but he has Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup and Kevin Roy just two strokes behind while Ryan Gerard, John Parry and Nick Taylor are one shot further behind.
Canada's Taylor is the defending champion after defeating Nico Echavarria in a playoff 12 months ago, consequently claiming his fifth PGA Tour title, and had made an excellent start in terms of his defence thank to an eight-under opening round to co-lead before dropping back slightly.
Whoever emerges triumphant in 2026 will secure even more prize money than Taylor did as the overall purse has been increased by $400,000.
In 2026, the Sony Open's overall purse stands at $9.1 million with $1.638 million set aside for the champion. Whoever finishes as runner-up will bank just under $1 million if they manage to avoid a tie.
Everyone who ends inside the top-20 is likely to pick up a six-figure check while simply making the cut should earn a pro more than $20,000.
And, although the prize money has been increased, there is still a maximum of 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut.
SONY OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,638,000
2nd
$991,900
3rd
$627,900
4th
$445,900
5th
$373,100
6th
$329,875
7th
$307,125
8th
$284,375
9th
$266,175
10th
$247,975
11th
$229,775
12th
$211,575
13th
$193,375
14th
$175,175
15th
$166,075
16th
$156,975
17th
$147,875
18th
$138,775
19th
$129,675
20th
$120,575
21st
$111,475
22nd
$102,375
23rd
$95,095
24th
$87,815
25th
$80,535
26th
$73,255
27th
$70,525
28th
$67,795
29th
$65,065
30th
$62,335
31st
$59,605
32nd
$56,875
33rd
$54,145
34th
$51,870
35th
$49,595
36th
$47,320
37th
$45,045
38th
$43,225
39th
$41,405
40th
$39,585
41st
$37,765
42nd
$35,945
43rd
$34,125
44th
$32,305
45th
$30,485
46th
$28,665
47th
$26,845
48th
$25,389
49th
$24,115
50th
$23,387
51st
$22,841
52nd
$22,295
53rd
$21,931
54th
$21,567
55th
$21,385
56th
$21,203
57th
$21,021
58th
$20,839
59th
$20,657
60th
$20,475
61st
$20,293
62nd
$20,111
63rd
$19,929
64th
$19,747
65th
$19,565
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
