Sony Open In Hawaii Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The first event of the new PGA Tour season is offering an increased overall prize purse from last year as Nick Taylor defends his title at Waialae Country Club

Nick Taylor with the Sony Open in Hawaii trophy
The PGA Tour is back for 2026 after an enforced extra week of vacation and the Sony Open in Hawaii has enjoyed the honor of kicking the season off at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Yet, it was a handful of experienced PGA Tour pros who ultimately formed the leading group through three rounds. At the top is Davis Riley on 12-under, but he has Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup and Kevin Roy just two strokes behind while Ryan Gerard, John Parry and Nick Taylor are one shot further behind.

Canada's Taylor is the defending champion after defeating Nico Echavarria in a playoff 12 months ago, consequently claiming his fifth PGA Tour title, and had made an excellent start in terms of his defence thank to an eight-under opening round to co-lead before dropping back slightly.

Whoever emerges triumphant in 2026 will secure even more prize money than Taylor did as the overall purse has been increased by $400,000.

Nick Taylor celebrates victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Nick Taylor

In 2026, the Sony Open's overall purse stands at $9.1 million with $1.638 million set aside for the champion. Whoever finishes as runner-up will bank just under $1 million if they manage to avoid a tie.

Everyone who ends inside the top-20 is likely to pick up a six-figure check while simply making the cut should earn a pro more than $20,000.

And, although the prize money has been increased, there is still a maximum of 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut.

SONY OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,638,000

2nd

$991,900

3rd

$627,900

4th

$445,900

5th

$373,100

6th

$329,875

7th

$307,125

8th

$284,375

9th

$266,175

10th

$247,975

11th

$229,775

12th

$211,575

13th

$193,375

14th

$175,175

15th

$166,075

16th

$156,975

17th

$147,875

18th

$138,775

19th

$129,675

20th

$120,575

21st

$111,475

22nd

$102,375

23rd

$95,095

24th

$87,815

25th

$80,535

26th

$73,255

27th

$70,525

28th

$67,795

29th

$65,065

30th

$62,335

31st

$59,605

32nd

$56,875

33rd

$54,145

34th

$51,870

35th

$49,595

36th

$47,320

37th

$45,045

38th

$43,225

39th

$41,405

40th

$39,585

41st

$37,765

42nd

$35,945

43rd

$34,125

44th

$32,305

45th

$30,485

46th

$28,665

47th

$26,845

48th

$25,389

49th

$24,115

50th

$23,387

51st

$22,841

52nd

$22,295

53rd

$21,931

54th

$21,567

55th

$21,385

56th

$21,203

57th

$21,021

58th

$20,839

59th

$20,657

60th

$20,475

61st

$20,293

62nd

$20,111

63rd

$19,929

64th

$19,747

65th

$19,565

