Sony Open In Hawaii Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour is back for 2026 after an enforced extra week of vacation and the Sony Open in Hawaii has enjoyed the honor of kicking the season off at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

The starting field was made up of 120 players who were all eager to begin their campaign on the right foot, and that was particularly true for many of the 10 DP World Tour players who have been teeing it up this week after their success in Europe last year.

Yet, it was a handful of experienced PGA Tour pros who ultimately formed the leading group through three rounds. At the top is Davis Riley on 12-under, but he has Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup and Kevin Roy just two strokes behind while Ryan Gerard, John Parry and Nick Taylor are one shot further behind.

Canada's Taylor is the defending champion after defeating Nico Echavarria in a playoff 12 months ago, consequently claiming his fifth PGA Tour title, and had made an excellent start in terms of his defence thank to an eight-under opening round to co-lead before dropping back slightly.

Whoever emerges triumphant in 2026 will secure even more prize money than Taylor did as the overall purse has been increased by $400,000.

Nick Taylor (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2026, the Sony Open's overall purse stands at $9.1 million with $1.638 million set aside for the champion. Whoever finishes as runner-up will bank just under $1 million if they manage to avoid a tie.

Everyone who ends inside the top-20 is likely to pick up a six-figure check while simply making the cut should earn a pro more than $20,000.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, although the prize money has been increased, there is still a maximum of 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut.

SONY OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN