Adam Scott Reverts Back To Trusty Broom-Stick Putter After One Round At BMW PGA Championship

Sometimes equipment changes don't work out and, at the BMW PGA Championship, Adam Scott returned to his trusty broom-stick putter after just one round at Wentworth.

On Wednesday, the Major winner was spotted with a new L.A.B Golf putter in the bag, with the big difference being that, for the first time in over a decade, he had opted for a conventional length flatstick.

Scott during his first round of the BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Using a L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i HS (Heel Shafted), a new model recently added to the L.A.B Golf range, Scott was also using a claw grip, something he hasn't done previously.

Playing his first round at Wentworth on Thursday, the Australian produced a two-under 70 that included 30 putts. This put him 109th in the field for the day, as well as his Putts Per GIR stats listing him 96th.

Obviously not pleased with the performance on the greens, Scott returned to his trusty gamer, specifically a blue L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 Max with a broom-handle design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making the change, Scott had one less putt on Friday, but averaged the same amount of Putts Per GIR with 1.8. This put him tied 109th in the field.

Carding a three-under 69 on Friday, the 45-year-old produced a one-under 71 on Saturday, which included 30 putts on the greens. Going into Sunday, Scott sits in a share of 46th, nine shots back of leaders Alex Noren and Adrien Saddier.

The leaders will head out at 11.10am local time (BST), which is slightly earlier than expected due to incoming weather at Wentworth.