Adam Scott Reverts Back To Trusty Broom-Stick Putter After One Round At BMW PGA Championship
After just 18 holes using a conventional length putter, the former Masters winner reverted back to his trusty gamer, helping him to jump up the leaderboard at Wentworth
Sometimes equipment changes don't work out and, at the BMW PGA Championship, Adam Scott returned to his trusty broom-stick putter after just one round at Wentworth.
On Wednesday, the Major winner was spotted with a new L.A.B Golf putter in the bag, with the big difference being that, for the first time in over a decade, he had opted for a conventional length flatstick.
Using a L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i HS (Heel Shafted), a new model recently added to the L.A.B Golf range, Scott was also using a claw grip, something he hasn't done previously.
Playing his first round at Wentworth on Thursday, the Australian produced a two-under 70 that included 30 putts. This put him 109th in the field for the day, as well as his Putts Per GIR stats listing him 96th.
Obviously not pleased with the performance on the greens, Scott returned to his trusty gamer, specifically a blue L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 Max with a broom-handle design.
Making the change, Scott had one less putt on Friday, but averaged the same amount of Putts Per GIR with 1.8. This put him tied 109th in the field.
Carding a three-under 69 on Friday, the 45-year-old produced a one-under 71 on Saturday, which included 30 putts on the greens. Going into Sunday, Scott sits in a share of 46th, nine shots back of leaders Alex Noren and Adrien Saddier.
The leaders will head out at 11.10am local time (BST), which is slightly earlier than expected due to incoming weather at Wentworth.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
