CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Many of the world’s best players are jostling for a share of record prize money in the LPGA Tour’s one visit to Canada this season
The LPGA Tour is making its one stop of the year in Canada with the CPKC Women’s Open at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario.
At the event, many of the world’s best players are competing for a share of a record purse for the tournament.
The likes of Jeeno Thitikul, Akie Iwai and Yu Liu are all in the running for the title with one round to play but, going into the final day, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee are leading the way.
Along with those names, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Jin Young Ko are among the other big players who made the cut, with all hoping to emulate the achievement of 2024 winner Lauren Coughlin, who beat Mao Saigo by two at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.
Whoever does lift the trophy on Sunday evening will not only bank 500 Race to the CME Globe points, but will also claim a healthy paycheck from a record payout.
When Coughlin won in 2024 she earned $390,000 from a $2.6m purse but, this year, a total of $2.75m is up for grabs. As a result, this year’s winner will claim $412,500.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the CPKC Women’s Open.
CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$412,500
2nd
$259,395
3rd
$188,173
4th
$145,566
5th
$117,165
6th
$95,862
7th
$80,240
8th
$70,299
9th
$63,198
10th
$57,517
11th
$53,255
12th
$49,705
13th
446,580
14th
$43,741
15th
$41,184
16th
$38,912
17th
$36,925
18th
$35,220
19th
$33,801
20th
$32,663
21st
$31,529
22nd
$30,391
23rd
$29,257
24th
$28,119
25th
$27,126
26th
$26,132
27th
$25,136
28th
$24,142
29th
$23,149
30th
$22,297
31st
$21,444
32nd
$20,592
33rd
$19,740
34th
$18,887
35th
$18,179
36th
$17,468
37th
$16,759
38th
$16,048
39th
$15,337
40th
$14,769
41st
$14,202
42nd
$13,635
43rd
$13,065
44th
$12,497
45th
$12,071
46th
$11,645
47th
$11,219
48th
$10,793
49th
$10,367
50th
$9,940
51st
$9,658
52nd
$9,373
53rd
$9,088
54th
$8,806
55th
$8,521
56th
$8,236
57th
$7,953
58th
$7,668
59th
$7,386
60th
$7,101
61st
$6,960
62nd
$6,816
63rd
$6,675
64th
$6,534
65th
$6,390
Where Is The CPKC Women’s Open Being Played?
The tournament is being held at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario.
Established in 1906, the layout was given a revamp by the legendary Donald Ross in 1919, before it was lengthened eight years later by Stanley Thompson.
Just four years later, it held the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open for the first time. Overall, it has been the venue for that event six times, albeit not since 1974, when Bobby Nichols won the title.
Between 2007 and 2008, the course’s greens were rebuilt and now it is back in the spotlight as the venue for the CPKC Women’s Open for the first time.
The course is located in the Credit River valley and features tree-lined fairways.
