CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Many of the world’s best players are jostling for a share of record prize money in the LPGA Tour’s one visit to Canada this season

The CPKC Women’s Open trophy
Brooke Henderson co-led the tournament with Minjee Lee with a round to play
The LPGA Tour is making its one stop of the year in Canada with the CPKC Women’s Open at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

At the event, many of the world’s best players are competing for a share of a record purse for the tournament.

The likes of Jeeno Thitikul, Akie Iwai and Yu Liu are all in the running for the title with one round to play but, going into the final day, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee are leading the way.

Along with those names, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Jin Young Ko are among the other big players who made the cut, with all hoping to emulate the achievement of 2024 winner Lauren Coughlin, who beat Mao Saigo by two at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.

Lauren Coughlin with the CPKC Women's Open trophy

Whoever does lift the trophy on Sunday evening will not only bank 500 Race to the CME Globe points, but will also claim a healthy paycheck from a record payout.

When Coughlin won in 2024 she earned $390,000 from a $2.6m purse but, this year, a total of $2.75m is up for grabs. As a result, this year’s winner will claim $412,500.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the CPKC Women’s Open.

CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$412,500 

2nd

$259,395 

3rd

$188,173

4th

$145,566

5th

$117,165

6th

$95,862

7th

$80,240

8th

$70,299

9th

$63,198 

10th

$57,517

11th

$53,255

12th

$49,705 

13th

446,580

14th

$43,741

15th

$41,184

16th

$38,912

17th

$36,925

18th

$35,220

19th

$33,801

20th

$32,663

21st

$31,529

22nd

$30,391

23rd

$29,257

24th

$28,119

25th

$27,126

26th

$26,132

27th

$25,136

28th

$24,142

29th

$23,149

30th

$22,297

31st

$21,444

32nd

$20,592

33rd

$19,740

34th

$18,887

35th

$18,179

36th

$17,468

37th

$16,759

38th

$16,048

39th

$15,337

40th

$14,769

41st

$14,202

42nd

$13,635

43rd

$13,065

44th

$12,497

45th

$12,071

46th

$11,645

47th

$11,219

48th

$10,793

49th

$10,367

50th

$9,940

51st

$9,658

52nd

$9,373

53rd

$9,088

54th

$8,806

55th

$8,521

56th

$8,236

57th

$7,953

58th

$7,668

59th

$7,386

60th

$7,101

61st

$6,960

62nd

$6,816

63rd

$6,675

64th

$6,534

65th

$6,390

Where Is The CPKC Women’s Open Being Played?

General view of Mississaugua Golf and Country Club

Mississaugua Golf and Country Club is hosting the event for the first time

The tournament is being held at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

Established in 1906, the layout was given a revamp by the legendary Donald Ross in 1919, before it was lengthened eight years later by Stanley Thompson.

Just four years later, it held the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open for the first time. Overall, it has been the venue for that event six times, albeit not since 1974, when Bobby Nichols won the title.

Between 2007 and 2008, the course’s greens were rebuilt and now it is back in the spotlight as the venue for the CPKC Women’s Open for the first time.

The course is located in the Credit River valley and features tree-lined fairways.

