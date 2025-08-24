CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour is making its one stop of the year in Canada with the CPKC Women’s Open at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

At the event, many of the world’s best players are competing for a share of a record purse for the tournament.

The likes of Jeeno Thitikul, Akie Iwai and Yu Liu are all in the running for the title with one round to play but, going into the final day, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee are leading the way.

Along with those names, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Jin Young Ko are among the other big players who made the cut, with all hoping to emulate the achievement of 2024 winner Lauren Coughlin, who beat Mao Saigo by two at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.

Whoever does lift the trophy on Sunday evening will not only bank 500 Race to the CME Globe points, but will also claim a healthy paycheck from a record payout.

When Coughlin won in 2024 she earned $390,000 from a $2.6m purse but, this year, a total of $2.75m is up for grabs. As a result, this year’s winner will claim $412,500.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the CPKC Women’s Open.

CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $412,500 2nd $259,395 3rd $188,173 4th $145,566 5th $117,165 6th $95,862 7th $80,240 8th $70,299 9th $63,198 10th $57,517 11th $53,255 12th $49,705 13th 446,580 14th $43,741 15th $41,184 16th $38,912 17th $36,925 18th $35,220 19th $33,801 20th $32,663 21st $31,529 22nd $30,391 23rd $29,257 24th $28,119 25th $27,126 26th $26,132 27th $25,136 28th $24,142 29th $23,149 30th $22,297 31st $21,444 32nd $20,592 33rd $19,740 34th $18,887 35th $18,179 36th $17,468 37th $16,759 38th $16,048 39th $15,337 40th $14,769 41st $14,202 42nd $13,635 43rd $13,065 44th $12,497 45th $12,071 46th $11,645 47th $11,219 48th $10,793 49th $10,367 50th $9,940 51st $9,658 52nd $9,373 53rd $9,088 54th $8,806 55th $8,521 56th $8,236 57th $7,953 58th $7,668 59th $7,386 60th $7,101 61st $6,960 62nd $6,816 63rd $6,675 64th $6,534 65th $6,390

Where Is The CPKC Women’s Open Being Played?

Mississaugua Golf and Country Club is hosting the event for the first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament is being held at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

Established in 1906, the layout was given a revamp by the legendary Donald Ross in 1919, before it was lengthened eight years later by Stanley Thompson.

Just four years later, it held the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open for the first time. Overall, it has been the venue for that event six times, albeit not since 1974, when Bobby Nichols won the title.

Between 2007 and 2008, the course’s greens were rebuilt and now it is back in the spotlight as the venue for the CPKC Women’s Open for the first time.

The course is located in the Credit River valley and features tree-lined fairways.