WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark Returns To LPGA Tour Action At The Annika

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is returning to the golf course next month after committing to play in the Wednesday Pro-Am ahead of The Annika on the LPGA Tour.

The Pro-Am takes place at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida on November 12, the day before the stars of the LPGA Tour take centre stage and battle it out for one of the biggest purses in the women's game of $3.25 million.

Clark, arguably the biggest name in American women's sport, had her WNBA season ruined by injury with the Indiana Fever, but could find some joy back out on the fairways in Florida.

An ambassor for tournament sponsor Gainbridge, Clark played in The Annika last year and attracted a huge crowd to the Wednesday Pro-Am, and she's delighted to be returning.

“I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the Pro-Am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game,” Clark said in a statement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world.”

The basketball star was a big hit last year, even though Clark almost hit some fans with a wayward tee shot during the event.

World Golf and LPGA Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam is the tournament host, and played alongside Clark and Nelly Korda last year.

It's the final full-field event of the LPGA Tour season, the penultimate one on the schedule, and having Clark in the Pro-Am field will only give the tournament a huge boost.

“She added such a great dynamic to our event, and her passion for golf and competitiveness were fun to witness firsthand," said Sorenstam.

"I look forward to having her back and continuing to introduce the great game of golf to the next generation.”

Defending champion Korda hopes to return from an ankle injury in time to bid for a fourth victory at The Annika, and she's joined in the field by the likes of 2023 champion Lilia Vu, last year's runner-up Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson.

“Bringing Caitlin, Nelly and Annika together last year was a great day for women’s sports,” said Mike Nichols, Group 1001 Chief of Sponsorship Strategy and Activation.

“We look forward to her return this year and continuing our work with our brand ambassadors and partners to elevate women’s sports.”