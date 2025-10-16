WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark Returns To LPGA Tour Action At The Annika
Caitlin Clark will swap the basketball court for the golf course again after annoucing a return to The Annika in November where she'll play in the pre-tournament Pro-Am
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is returning to the golf course next month after committing to play in the Wednesday Pro-Am ahead of The Annika on the LPGA Tour.
The Pro-Am takes place at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida on November 12, the day before the stars of the LPGA Tour take centre stage and battle it out for one of the biggest purses in the women's game of $3.25 million.
Clark, arguably the biggest name in American women's sport, had her WNBA season ruined by injury with the Indiana Fever, but could find some joy back out on the fairways in Florida.
An ambassor for tournament sponsor Gainbridge, Clark played in The Annika last year and attracted a huge crowd to the Wednesday Pro-Am, and she's delighted to be returning.
“I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the Pro-Am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game,” Clark said in a statement.
“I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world.”
The basketball star was a big hit last year, even though Clark almost hit some fans with a wayward tee shot during the event.
World Golf and LPGA Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam is the tournament host, and played alongside Clark and Nelly Korda last year.
It's the final full-field event of the LPGA Tour season, the penultimate one on the schedule, and having Clark in the Pro-Am field will only give the tournament a huge boost.
“She added such a great dynamic to our event, and her passion for golf and competitiveness were fun to witness firsthand," said Sorenstam.
"I look forward to having her back and continuing to introduce the great game of golf to the next generation.”
Defending champion Korda hopes to return from an ankle injury in time to bid for a fourth victory at The Annika, and she's joined in the field by the likes of 2023 champion Lilia Vu, last year's runner-up Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson.
“Bringing Caitlin, Nelly and Annika together last year was a great day for women’s sports,” said Mike Nichols, Group 1001 Chief of Sponsorship Strategy and Activation.
“We look forward to her return this year and continuing our work with our brand ambassadors and partners to elevate women’s sports.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
