New Ping Driver Spotted At Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
A new Ping G440 K driver has appeared on the USGA Conforming List and been spotted on the range this week on the DP World Tour
We're getting closer to new driver season and we've already had two early looks at what might be on the way in 2026, with the TaylorMade Qi4D emerging on the USGA Conforming List and now a brand new model from Ping.
A Ping G440 K driver head has appeared on the database as well as on-site this week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
SMS on Tour posted an in-hand look at the new driver, which may be the next iteration of the popular G440 range.
Not much is yet known about the G440 K other than what we've seen in the short video clip on social media and the USGA database images.
It looks like it could be a high-MOI model in similar vein to the G430 10K driver that proved hugely popular and is still among the best golf drivers nearly two years after its launch.
The G440 K is fitted with a tungsten weight at the back of the head and has a forged face with 'Spinsistency' printed on it, a technology designed to keep spin rates more consistent on shots hit from all areas of the clubface.
It has a 'Dual Carbonfly' sole according to the USGA Conforming List and comes in lofts of 7.5°, 9°, 10.5°, 12°. It is also in both right-and-left-handed on the database.
The timing of the club appearing on the conforming list, and the fact that SMS on Tour has spotted it at Yas Links this week, means there is a high likelihood that one or multiple players put it in play for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
A number of Ping staff players are in the field for the first week of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, including Tyrrell Hatton, Laurie Canter and Daniel Brown.
Stay tuned to the Golf Monthly website as we learn more about the G440 K and see which pros opt to put it in play.
