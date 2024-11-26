Small Margins, Big Gains: Stats Reveal Nelly Korda's Phenomenal Year-On-Year Improvement
We take a look at Nelly Korda's performance gains over the last year
Nelly Korda’s 2024 season will be remembered as one for the ages. The 26-year-old notched seven LPGA Tour victories, including her second Major title, and added four more top-10 finishes in an extraordinary campaign.
Since reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking in March - a position she has held at least once every year since 2021 - Nelly Korda has showcased remarkable consistency. However, her season wasn’t without challenges, including a brief slump in the summer when she missed three consecutive cuts. So, what has been the secret to her improved shot-making and overall performance compared to her 2023 season, when she ended the year ranked World No. 5?
Statistics from KPMG Performance Statistics shed some light on the transformation. Korda played 67 rounds in 2023, but just 53 rounds this year. Notably, Korda and fellow American Rose Zhang each participated in only 35 events in 2024, the fewest among the top 25 players in the Rolex World Rankings.
While Nelly Korda’s streamlined schedule this season may reflect a more focused and efficient approach, it wasn’t entirely by design. As in 2023, when a summer back injury sidelined her for a month, Korda also faced health challenges this year when a neck injury forced her to miss two LPGA starts last month.
Despite a few setbacks, Korda has made notable improvements across key metrics. Her scoring average per round has dropped slightly, from 69.9 in 2023 to 69.7 in 2024. Already one of the LPGA Tour’s longest hitters, she extended her average driving distance by an extra yard, from 269 to 270 yards, while improving her fairways hit percentage from 73.9% to 75% and greens hit in regulation from 73.2% to 75.%. One of her most impressive gains came in greens hit under regulation, climbing from 4.40% to 5.90%.
The most telling improvement is in her strokes gained across all areas of the game, which has surged from 1.68 in 2023 to an impressive 2.49 this year. These incremental gains collectively underscore the exceptional consistency and quality of her play throughout her historic season.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|2023
|2024
|Rounds Played
|67
|53
|Scoring Average
|69.9
|69.7
|Strokes Gained
|1.68
|2.49
|Birdies or Better
|4.31
|4.51
|Average Driving Distance
|269 yards
|270 yards
|Fairways Hit
|73.9%
|75%
|Greens in Regulation
|73.2%
|75.5%
|Greens under Regulation
|4.40%
|5.90%
|Putts Per Green in Regulation
|1.77
|1.76
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Do Putting Mats Help Improve Your Putting?
Former professional golfer Sam De’Ath sheds light on whether or not a home putting mat can help improve your performance on the greens
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
What Is The Longest Club Length Allowed By The Rules?
Is there a limit to the length of golf club you are allowed to use. What is it? Would it be of any benefit to use a golf club longer than standard?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Player In The 2024 Solheim Cup?
There were 24 golfers involved. How many members of the two teams can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
'I Fixed These 5 Round-Ruining Mistakes And Now I'm The Lowest Handicap I've Ever Been'
Single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe shares her tips to help golfers deliver better scores
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
'I Could Be Classified As One Of The Lucky Female Golfers, As I’ve Got Small Breasts That Don’t Get In The Way Of My Swing'
It doesn’t matter how big or small, all women have them, but how much do breasts influence the golf swing and technique?
By Carly Cummins Published
-
'There Is A Huge White Space Out There For Golf Apparel That’s Trendy, Stylish, Functional And Also Affordable'
We caught up with the merchant at PGA TOUR Superstore to hear her thoughts on the changing landscape of women's golf fashion
By Alison Root Published
-
Quiz! Which Golfers Have The Most Women's Major Titles?
Can you name all those in the top 10 for all-time Women's Major wins?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Alignment Sticks Not Helping? These Magic Tools Will Transform Your Game... Provided You Use Them Correctly
Top 50 coach Katie Dawkins explains how to maximise the use of alignment sticks
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
‘I Take All My Rage Out On The Range’ - Social Media Star Grace Charis Reveals Online Hate
Single figure handicapper Grace Charis is on a mission to silence critics by getting better and better at golf
By Alison Root Published
-
'I Was Told By Doctors I Would Never Have The Physical Ability To Play Sports Again' - Almost 2 Years Since Starting Golf, We Asked 4 Women About Their Journey So Far
PGA Professional Emma Booth caught up with 4 women she introduced to golf to find out how they feel about the game now
By Emma Booth Published