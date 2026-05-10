Myrtle Beach Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Away from the PGA Tour's latest Signature Event with its eight-figure tournament purse, this week's opposite event puts up a far more modest total for its field

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
Ryan Fox with the Myrtle Beach Classic trophy
Ryan Fox won the title a year ago, but he is playing in the Truist Championship this week
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those players who did not qualify for the PGA Tour's fifth $20 million Signature Event of the season - the Truist Championship - the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic has provided them with an alternative playing opportunity this week.

While the money is significantly less than the likes of Rory McIlroy and co. are playing for in North Carolina, winning is arguably more important for this crop of PGA Tour talents, as victory will catapult them up the FedEx Cup rankings and towards a Playoff spot.

As well as the 300 FedEx Cup points the champion will collect, a prize money payout of over $700,000 is another welcome perk.

With one round to play, Mark Hubbard led Aaron Rai by one, with Koepka five behind the leader after his lowest PGA Tour round in five years.

Brooks Koepka during the Myrtle Beach Classic

Brooks Koepka was in contention with a round to play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 winner was Ryan Fox, but he's not defending his title as he's playing in the Truist Championship instead.

Each of the top-10 should walk away with an initial $100,000 or more, before various factors reduce how much they really earn, while anyone who makes the cut is due a payday of more than $8,000.

The overall tournament purse at the Myrtle Beach Classic is a five times smaller than the Truist Championship's total payout, with a grand total of $4 million on the line at this opposite event.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the Myrtle Beach Classic based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$720,000

2nd

$436,000

3rd

$276,000

4th

$196,000

5th

$164,000

6th

$145,000

7th

$135,000

8th

$125,000

9th

$117,000

10th

$109,000

11th

$101,000

12th

$93,000

13th

$85,000

14th

$77,000

15th

$73,000

16th

$69,000

17th

$65,000

18th

$61,000

19th

$57,000

20th

$53,000

21st

$49,000.

22nd

$45,000

23rd

$41,800

24th

$38,600

25th

$35,400

26th

$32,200

27th

$31,000

28th

$29,800

29th

$28,600

30th

$27,400

31st

$26,200

32nd

$25,000

33rd

$23,800

34th

$22,800

35th

$21,800

36th

$20,800

37th

$19,800

38th

$19,000

39th

$18,200

40th

$17,400

41st

$16,600

42nd

$15,800

43rd

$15,000

44th

$14,200

45th

$13,400

46th

$12,600

47th

$11,800

48th

$11,160

49th

$10,600

50th

$10,280

51st

$10,040

52nd

$9,800

53rd

$9,640

54th

$9,480

55th

$9,400

56th

$9,320

57th

$9,240

58th

$9,160

59th

$9,080

60th

$9,000

61st

$8,920

62nd

$8,840

63rd

$8,760

64th

$8,680

65th

$8,600

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.