Myrtle Beach Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Away from the PGA Tour's latest Signature Event with its eight-figure tournament purse, this week's opposite event puts up a far more modest total for its field
Mike Hall
For those players who did not qualify for the PGA Tour's fifth $20 million Signature Event of the season - the Truist Championship - the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic has provided them with an alternative playing opportunity this week.
A strong field gathered at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina on Thursday, including former LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka, with the hopes of taking the next step towards playing the Truist Championship in 2027.
While the money is significantly less than the likes of Rory McIlroy and co. are playing for in North Carolina, winning is arguably more important for this crop of PGA Tour talents, as victory will catapult them up the FedEx Cup rankings and towards a Playoff spot.
As well as the 300 FedEx Cup points the champion will collect, a prize money payout of over $700,000 is another welcome perk.
With one round to play, Mark Hubbard led Aaron Rai by one, with Koepka five behind the leader after his lowest PGA Tour round in five years.
The 2025 winner was Ryan Fox, but he's not defending his title as he's playing in the Truist Championship instead.
Each of the top-10 should walk away with an initial $100,000 or more, before various factors reduce how much they really earn, while anyone who makes the cut is due a payday of more than $8,000.
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The overall tournament purse at the Myrtle Beach Classic is a five times smaller than the Truist Championship's total payout, with a grand total of $4 million on the line at this opposite event.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the Myrtle Beach Classic based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$720,000
2nd
$436,000
3rd
$276,000
4th
$196,000
5th
$164,000
6th
$145,000
7th
$135,000
8th
$125,000
9th
$117,000
10th
$109,000
11th
$101,000
12th
$93,000
13th
$85,000
14th
$77,000
15th
$73,000
16th
$69,000
17th
$65,000
18th
$61,000
19th
$57,000
20th
$53,000
21st
$49,000.
22nd
$45,000
23rd
$41,800
24th
$38,600
25th
$35,400
26th
$32,200
27th
$31,000
28th
$29,800
29th
$28,600
30th
$27,400
31st
$26,200
32nd
$25,000
33rd
$23,800
34th
$22,800
35th
$21,800
36th
$20,800
37th
$19,800
38th
$19,000
39th
$18,200
40th
$17,400
41st
$16,600
42nd
$15,800
43rd
$15,000
44th
$14,200
45th
$13,400
46th
$12,600
47th
$11,800
48th
$11,160
49th
$10,600
50th
$10,280
51st
$10,040
52nd
$9,800
53rd
$9,640
54th
$9,480
55th
$9,400
56th
$9,320
57th
$9,240
58th
$9,160
59th
$9,080
60th
$9,000
61st
$8,920
62nd
$8,840
63rd
$8,760
64th
$8,680
65th
$8,600
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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