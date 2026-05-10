Myrtle Beach Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026

For those players who did not qualify for the PGA Tour's fifth $20 million Signature Event of the season - the Truist Championship - the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic has provided them with an alternative playing opportunity this week.

A strong field gathered at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina on Thursday, including former LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka, with the hopes of taking the next step towards playing the Truist Championship in 2027.

While the money is significantly less than the likes of Rory McIlroy and co. are playing for in North Carolina, winning is arguably more important for this crop of PGA Tour talents, as victory will catapult them up the FedEx Cup rankings and towards a Playoff spot.

As well as the 300 FedEx Cup points the champion will collect, a prize money payout of over $700,000 is another welcome perk.

With one round to play, Mark Hubbard led Aaron Rai by one, with Koepka five behind the leader after his lowest PGA Tour round in five years.

Brooks Koepka was in contention with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 winner was Ryan Fox, but he's not defending his title as he's playing in the Truist Championship instead.

Each of the top-10 should walk away with an initial $100,000 or more, before various factors reduce how much they really earn, while anyone who makes the cut is due a payday of more than $8,000.

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The overall tournament purse at the Myrtle Beach Classic is a five times smaller than the Truist Championship's total payout, with a grand total of $4 million on the line at this opposite event.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the Myrtle Beach Classic based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Myrtle Beach Classic Prize Money Breakdown