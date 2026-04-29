Brooks Koepka Adds Opposite-Field Event To Pre-PGA Championship Schedule

Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour will take in an opposite-field event at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Koepka has been confirmed for the Myrtle Beach Classic next week, which is being played as an alternate event alongside the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow.

As part of Koepka's return deal, he's not allowed to receive sponsor invites into the Signature Events, as witnessed by him playing a waiting game as a first alternate for the RBC Heritage.

Having failed to get a spot at Harbour Town the 35-year-old is now also a second alternate for the Cadillac Championship this week at Doral, hoping to get a late place in the field.

With the PGA Championship approaching though, Koepka can't afford to be standing idle so has added the Myrtle Beach Classic to his schedule.

Three-time Wanamaker Trophy winner Koepka will bid for a fourth PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club outside of Philadelphia starting May 14.

Koepka has made eight PGA Tour starts since his return from LIV Golf, with just one top 10 so far, but there have been some good underlying numbers in his performances.

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Welcome to the field, @BKoepka! @ONEflightIntl | @MyMyrtleBeach pic.twitter.com/kis96S0aC7April 29, 2026

He's second in Strokes Gained: Approach this season and two of his best results have come in the biggest events - with a T13 at The Players Championship and T12 at The Masters.

A victory at Myrtle Beach would see Koepka get invites to the final two Signature Events of the season at the Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship.

While that will be his aim, just getting his game into shape for the PGA Championship is likely the main focus.

And as shown with his stats his iron play has been superb at times, with the main letdown being on the greens so far this year.

He may still get into the Cadillac Championship if players withdraw late on.