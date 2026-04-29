Brooks Koepka Adds Opposite-Field Event To Pre-PGA Championship Schedule
Brooks Koepka has missed out on some golf with not getting into the Signature Events, so he's taking in an opposite-field event ahead of the PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour will take in an opposite-field event at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Koepka has been confirmed for the Myrtle Beach Classic next week, which is being played as an alternate event alongside the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow.
As part of Koepka's return deal, he's not allowed to receive sponsor invites into the Signature Events, as witnessed by him playing a waiting game as a first alternate for the RBC Heritage.
Having failed to get a spot at Harbour Town the 35-year-old is now also a second alternate for the Cadillac Championship this week at Doral, hoping to get a late place in the field.
With the PGA Championship approaching though, Koepka can't afford to be standing idle so has added the Myrtle Beach Classic to his schedule.
Three-time Wanamaker Trophy winner Koepka will bid for a fourth PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club outside of Philadelphia starting May 14.
Koepka has made eight PGA Tour starts since his return from LIV Golf, with just one top 10 so far, but there have been some good underlying numbers in his performances.
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Welcome to the field, @BKoepka! @ONEflightIntl | @MyMyrtleBeach pic.twitter.com/kis96S0aC7April 29, 2026
He's second in Strokes Gained: Approach this season and two of his best results have come in the biggest events - with a T13 at The Players Championship and T12 at The Masters.
A victory at Myrtle Beach would see Koepka get invites to the final two Signature Events of the season at the Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship.
While that will be his aim, just getting his game into shape for the PGA Championship is likely the main focus.
And as shown with his stats his iron play has been superb at times, with the main letdown being on the greens so far this year.
He may still get into the Cadillac Championship if players withdraw late on.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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