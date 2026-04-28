9 Big Names Missing The Cadillac Championship

It's a huge week on the PGA Tour with the return of Trump National Doral to the schedule for the first time since 2016.

The iconic Miami venue's Blue Monster course is regarded as one of the toughest in the pro game, and the best in the world will tackle it this week for a huge $20m purse as part of the Signature Event calendar.

The majority of the PGA Tour's best talent will be teeing it up but a surprising number of stars are opting to skip the tournament, including Masters champion Rory McIlroy. In total, five of the world's top 15 are taking the week off.

It's largely due to the scheduling, with the Truist Championship up next, which is also a $20m Signature Event, before the year's second Major at the PGA Championship.

So, which big names are missing the Cadillac Championship? Let's take a look...

Rory McIlroy

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Rory McIlroy misses his second consecutive Signature Event after also not playing the RBC Heritage earlier in the month.

His Heritage omission was no surprise, and him missing this week also isn't a great shock either.

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That's because next week's Truist takes place at Quail Hollow Club, where he has won four times.

He has not officially confirmed his attendance yet but we would expect him to play prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink. He has not teed it up on tour since his Masters win three weeks ago.

Matt Fitzpatrick

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Fitzpatrick is another big name missing, with the Englishman now ranked 3rd in the world after wins at the Valspar Championship, RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic, which all came after finishing 2nd at The Players Championship.

We are not surprised to see him take the week off, as he has played ten tournaments already this year including three in a row. He'll take a short break before playing next week's Truist Championship, we'd expect.

Xander Schauffele

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World No.9 Xander Schauffele is another opting to skip the Cadillac for what will be his second consecutive week off.

Schauffele last played at the RBC Heritage, where he finished T12th. He has a worst finish of T24 in his last seven starts so is trending into form nicely for the summer.

Ludvig Aberg

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Like Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg is also taking his second successive week off following his T4 finish at Harbour Town.

The Swedish powerhouse, who led The Players Championship heading into the back nine on Sunday, will likely be back next week at Quail Hollow.

Robert MacIntyre

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The World No.12 has also opted to skip this week following his controversial Masters - where he was warned about conduct - and his T42 finish at the RBC Heritage.

MacIntyre has enjoyed a great season so far with a T4 at The Players, a T2 at the Valero Texas Open and a T4 at the Sony Open. He has just one missed cut from nine events, which came at Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka

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Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry surprisingly missed the cut at the Zurich Classic last week, and it means his two-week break was extended by a couple of days.

Following his return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf, he is not eligible for sponsor's invitations into the big Signature Events, so he isn't eligible for this week or next. He hasn't managed to qualify for any yet, having got very close as first-alternate for the RBC Heritage.

We'll see him next at the PGA Championship, a Major he has won three times.

Marco Penge

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It has been a crazy start to the year for Marco Penge, who has moved from England to Florida after earning his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour.

The Englishman has also become a father for the second time, and has had to spend weeks in the hospital with his new child. He has just been on the road for seven consecutive weeks and is set for a well-earned two-week break at home before the PGA Championship.

The World No.38 had his best Major finish at the PGA last year, finishing T28th.

Wyndham Clark

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Wyndham Clark has not managed to qualify for the field after finishing 56th in the FedEx Cup rankings last year.

The 2023 US Open champion currently sits 70th in the world after a solid if unspectacular start to the year, with his T21 at The Masters and T16 at the RBC Heritage by far his best results so far.

He will require a sponsor's invite into the Truist next week, which he should get after winning the event in 2023.

Tony Finau

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Tony Finau also didn't manage to receive a sponsor's invite this week after getting one for the RBC Heritage, Genesis Invitational and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently languishing at 116th in the world, with his last top-10 coming at the Genesis in February 2025.

Other notables missing the Cadillac Championship

It really does look like the scheduling has greatly impacted this week's event, with a whole host of big names choosing to skip the tournament. Signature Events are difficult to qualify for, too, so there are also a number of notables who haven't managed to qualify.

Here's a look at some of the other notable PGA Tour players not in the field this week:

(World ranking)