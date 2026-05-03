Regions Tradition Full Prize Money Payout 2026
An eye-catching purse is available at the second senior Major of the year, the Regions Tradition. Here are the details
The second of the year’s senior Majors comes from Greystone Golf and Country Club in Alabama with the Regions Tradition.
Two weeks ago, Stewart Cink claimed his maiden senior Major title at the Senior PGA Championship, winning $540,000 from the overall purse of $3m.
There isn’t quite as much on the table this week, with players battling for a share of a $2.6m.
The player who ends up lifting the trophy will earn 15% of that figure, giving him $390,000 before various factors reduce how much they really see. That’s an identical sum to a year ago, when Angel Cabrera took the title in a Monday finish.
The Regions Tradition is a no-cut event, meaning every player who completes the four rounds will receive some money, with any solo runner-up in line for $228,800 and every player finishing in the top six set for prize money of over $100,000.
Overall, 78 players started the tournament, before the withdrawal of Brett Quigley after the first round. Even the player who finishes rock bottom of the leaderboard is set for a payout of over $1,000.
After three rounds of the event, Cink was the player best placed to scoop the top prize, sitting at the top of the leaderboard on 15 under, three clear of Collin Montgomerie in second.
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Cink currently leads the season-long Charles Schwab standings with earnings of $1,580,800 so far this season. Will he add another $390,000 to the total with back-to-back senior Major titles?
Others firmly in contention with 18 holes to play included Doug Barron, Steven Alker and Matt Gogel.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Regions Tradition before ties are taken into account.
Regions Tradition Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$390,000
2nd
$228,800
3rd
$187,200
4th
$156,000
5th
$124,800
6th
$104,000
7th
$93,600
8th
$83,200
9th
$72,800
10th
$67,600
11th
$62,400
12th
$57,200
13th
$52,000
14th
$49,400
15th
$46,800
16th
$44,200
17th
$41,600
18th
$39,000
19th
$36,660
20th
$34,320
21st
$32,240
22nd
$30,160
23rd
$28,600
24th
$27,300
25th
$26,000
26th
$24,700
27th
$23,660
28th
$22,620
29th
$21,580
30th
$20,540
31st
$19,500
32nd
$18,720
33rd
$17,940
34th
$17,160
35th
$16,380
36th
$15,600
37th
$14,820
38th
$14,300
39th
$13,780
40th
$13,260
41st
$12,740
42nd
$12,220
43rd
$11,700
44th
$11,180
45th
$10,660
46th
$10,140
47th
$9,620
48th
$9,100
49th
$8,580
50th
$8,060
51st
$7,540
52nd
$7,020
53rd
$6,500
54th
$6,240
55th
$5,980
56th
$5,720
57th
$5,460
58th
$5,200
59th
$4,940
60th
$4,680
61st
$4,420
62nd
$4,160
63rd
$3,900
64th
$3,640
65th
$3,380
66th
$3,120
67th
$2,860
68th
$2,600
69th
$2,444
70th
$2,288
71st
$2,132
72nd
$1,976
73rd
$1,820
74th
$1,716
75th
$1,612
76th
$1,508
77th
$1,404
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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