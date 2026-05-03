Regions Tradition Full Prize Money Payout 2026

An eye-catching purse is available at the second senior Major of the year, the Regions Tradition. Here are the details

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The Regions Tradition trophy
How much money is on offer at the Regions Tradition?
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second of the year’s senior Majors comes from Greystone Golf and Country Club in Alabama with the Regions Tradition.

There isn’t quite as much on the table this week, with players battling for a share of a $2.6m.

The player who ends up lifting the trophy will earn 15% of that figure, giving him $390,000 before various factors reduce how much they really see. That’s an identical sum to a year ago, when Angel Cabrera took the title in a Monday finish.

Angel Cabrera holding the Regions Tradition trophy

Angel Cabrera won the title a year ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Regions Tradition is a no-cut event, meaning every player who completes the four rounds will receive some money, with any solo runner-up in line for $228,800 and every player finishing in the top six set for prize money of over $100,000.

Overall, 78 players started the tournament, before the withdrawal of Brett Quigley after the first round. Even the player who finishes rock bottom of the leaderboard is set for a payout of over $1,000.

After three rounds of the event, Cink was the player best placed to scoop the top prize, sitting at the top of the leaderboard on 15 under, three clear of Collin Montgomerie in second.

Cink currently leads the season-long Charles Schwab standings with earnings of $1,580,800 so far this season. Will he add another $390,000 to the total with back-to-back senior Major titles?

Others firmly in contention with 18 holes to play included Doug Barron, Steven Alker and Matt Gogel.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Regions Tradition before ties are taken into account.

Regions Tradition Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$390,000

2nd

$228,800

3rd

$187,200

4th

$156,000

5th

$124,800

6th

$104,000

7th

$93,600

8th

$83,200

9th

$72,800

10th

$67,600

11th

$62,400

12th

$57,200

13th

$52,000

14th

$49,400

15th

$46,800

16th

$44,200

17th

$41,600

18th

$39,000

19th

$36,660

20th

$34,320

21st

$32,240

22nd

$30,160

23rd

$28,600

24th

$27,300

25th

$26,000

26th

$24,700

27th

$23,660

28th

$22,620

29th

$21,580

30th

$20,540

31st

$19,500

32nd

$18,720

33rd

$17,940

34th

$17,160

35th

$16,380

36th

$15,600

37th

$14,820

38th

$14,300

39th

$13,780

40th

$13,260

41st

$12,740

42nd

$12,220

43rd

$11,700

44th

$11,180

45th

$10,660

46th

$10,140

47th

$9,620

48th

$9,100

49th

$8,580

50th

$8,060

51st

$7,540

52nd

$7,020

53rd

$6,500

54th

$6,240

55th

$5,980

56th

$5,720

57th

$5,460

58th

$5,200

59th

$4,940

60th

$4,680

61st

$4,420

62nd

$4,160

63rd

$3,900

64th

$3,640

65th

$3,380

66th

$3,120

67th

$2,860

68th

$2,600

69th

$2,444

70th

$2,288

71st

$2,132

72nd

$1,976

73rd

$1,820

74th

$1,716

75th

$1,612

76th

$1,508

77th

$1,404

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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