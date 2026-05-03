Regions Tradition Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The second of the year’s senior Majors comes from Greystone Golf and Country Club in Alabama with the Regions Tradition.

Two weeks ago, Stewart Cink claimed his maiden senior Major title at the Senior PGA Championship, winning $540,000 from the overall purse of $3m.

There isn’t quite as much on the table this week, with players battling for a share of a $2.6m.

The player who ends up lifting the trophy will earn 15% of that figure, giving him $390,000 before various factors reduce how much they really see. That’s an identical sum to a year ago, when Angel Cabrera took the title in a Monday finish.

Angel Cabrera won the title a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Regions Tradition is a no-cut event, meaning every player who completes the four rounds will receive some money, with any solo runner-up in line for $228,800 and every player finishing in the top six set for prize money of over $100,000.

Overall, 78 players started the tournament, before the withdrawal of Brett Quigley after the first round. Even the player who finishes rock bottom of the leaderboard is set for a payout of over $1,000.

After three rounds of the event, Cink was the player best placed to scoop the top prize, sitting at the top of the leaderboard on 15 under, three clear of Collin Montgomerie in second.

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Cink currently leads the season-long Charles Schwab standings with earnings of $1,580,800 so far this season. Will he add another $390,000 to the total with back-to-back senior Major titles?

Others firmly in contention with 18 holes to play included Doug Barron, Steven Alker and Matt Gogel.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Regions Tradition before ties are taken into account.

Regions Tradition Prize Money Payout