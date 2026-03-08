Puerto Rico Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Check out the prize money breakdown at the Puerto Rico Open as Karl Vilips defends his title in the PGA Tour's alternate event at Grand Reserve Golf Club
While some of the PGA Tour's biggest and brightest names go head to head at Bay Hill over the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the next generation and those who failed to qualify for the Signature Event will be trying to make it there next time via a win at the Puerto Rico Open.
The first opposite event of the season has been taking place at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico, with Karl Vilips aiming to defend his title.
And because of its status opposite the latest $20 million Signature Event, there is a far more modest prize money payout on the line here.
Instead of $20 million, there is just $4 million available to all of those who made the cut. That figure hasn't changed since 2023, when it was $3.8 million.
The pro who follows in Vilips' shoes will once again bank $720,000, which is only $20,000 more than what seventh place will pick up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Additionally, only the top-10 places are likely to leave Puerto Rico with a six-figure check - that is before various factors like taxes and paying caddies reduce the amount of money they will actually see.
While rules mean that the winner this week does not earn a spot at The Masters, the champion is guaranteed to walk away with a very helpful 300 FedEx Cup points, guaranteed status for two years and a little more than 22 OWGR points.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut.
PUERTO RICO OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$720,000
2nd
$436,000
3rd
$276,000
4th
$196,000
5th
$164,000
6th
$145,000
7th
$135,000
8th
$125,000
9th
$117,000
10th
$109,000
11th
$101,000
12th
$93,000
13th
$85,000
14th
$77,000
15th
$73,000
16th
$69,000
17th
$65,000
18th
$61,000
19th
$57,000
20th
$53,000
21st
$49,000.
22nd
$45,000
23rd
$41,800
24th
$38,600
25th
$35,400
26th
$32,200
27th
$31,000
28th
$29,800
29th
$28,600
30th
$27,400
31st
$26,200
32nd
$25,000
33rd
$23,800
34th
$22,800
35th
$21,800
36th
$20,800
37th
$19,800
38th
$19,000
39th
$18,200
40th
$17,400
41st
$16,600
42nd
$15,800
43rd
$15,000
44th
$14,200
45th
$13,400
46th
$12,600
47th
$11,800
48th
$11,160
49th
$10,600
50th
$10,280
51st
$10,040
52nd
$9,800
53rd
$9,640
54th
$9,480
55th
$9,400
56th
$9,320
57th
$9,240
58th
$9,160
59th
$9,080
60th
$9,000
61st
$8,920
62nd
$8,840
63rd
$8,760
64th
$8,680
65th
$8,600
