Puerto Rico Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Check out the prize money breakdown at the Puerto Rico Open as Karl Vilips defends his title in the PGA Tour's alternate event at Grand Reserve Golf Club

By
published
Karl Vilips poses with the Puerto Rico Open trophy in 2025
While some of the PGA Tour's biggest and brightest names go head to head at Bay Hill over the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the next generation and those who failed to qualify for the Signature Event will be trying to make it there next time via a win at the Puerto Rico Open.

And because of its status opposite the latest $20 million Signature Event, there is a far more modest prize money payout on the line here.

Instead of $20 million, there is just $4 million available to all of those who made the cut. That figure hasn't changed since 2023, when it was $3.8 million.

The pro who follows in Vilips' shoes will once again bank $720,000, which is only $20,000 more than what seventh place will pick up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Russell Henley lifts the trophy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2025.

The winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational banks $4 million

Additionally, only the top-10 places are likely to leave Puerto Rico with a six-figure check - that is before various factors like taxes and paying caddies reduce the amount of money they will actually see.

While rules mean that the winner this week does not earn a spot at The Masters, the champion is guaranteed to walk away with a very helpful 300 FedEx Cup points, guaranteed status for two years and a little more than 22 OWGR points.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut.

PUERTO RICO OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$720,000

2nd

$436,000

3rd

$276,000

4th

$196,000

5th

$164,000

6th

$145,000

7th

$135,000

8th

$125,000

9th

$117,000

10th

$109,000

11th

$101,000

12th

$93,000

13th

$85,000

14th

$77,000

15th

$73,000

16th

$69,000

17th

$65,000

18th

$61,000

19th

$57,000

20th

$53,000

21st

$49,000.

22nd

$45,000

23rd

$41,800

24th

$38,600

25th

$35,400

26th

$32,200

27th

$31,000

28th

$29,800

29th

$28,600

30th

$27,400

31st

$26,200

32nd

$25,000

33rd

$23,800

34th

$22,800

35th

$21,800

36th

$20,800

37th

$19,800

38th

$19,000

39th

$18,200

40th

$17,400

41st

$16,600

42nd

$15,800

43rd

$15,000

44th

$14,200

45th

$13,400

46th

$12,600

47th

$11,800

48th

$11,160

49th

$10,600

50th

$10,280

51st

$10,040

52nd

$9,800

53rd

$9,640

54th

$9,480

55th

$9,400

56th

$9,320

57th

$9,240

58th

$9,160

59th

$9,080

60th

$9,000

61st

$8,920

62nd

$8,840

63rd

$8,760

64th

$8,680

65th

$8,600

