Puerto Rico Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

While some of the PGA Tour's biggest and brightest names go head to head at Bay Hill over the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the next generation and those who failed to qualify for the Signature Event will be trying to make it there next time via a win at the Puerto Rico Open.

The first opposite event of the season has been taking place at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico, with Karl Vilips aiming to defend his title.

And because of its status opposite the latest $20 million Signature Event, there is a far more modest prize money payout on the line here.

Instead of $20 million, there is just $4 million available to all of those who made the cut. That figure hasn't changed since 2023, when it was $3.8 million.

The pro who follows in Vilips' shoes will once again bank $720,000, which is only $20,000 more than what seventh place will pick up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational banks $4 million (Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, only the top-10 places are likely to leave Puerto Rico with a six-figure check - that is before various factors like taxes and paying caddies reduce the amount of money they will actually see.

While rules mean that the winner this week does not earn a spot at The Masters, the champion is guaranteed to walk away with a very helpful 300 FedEx Cup points, guaranteed status for two years and a little more than 22 OWGR points.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut.

PUERTO RICO OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN