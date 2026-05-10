Yurav Premlall Claims Record-Breaking Maiden DP World Tour Title At Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship

Yurav Premlall claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in record-breaking fashion at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.
The South African took the title at Real Club de Golf El Prat by a staggering 14 shots over compatriot Shaun Norris, finishing with his 10th birdie of the day to move to 28 under.
Incredibly, at the start of the day, others still had their eye on the title, including Stefano Mazzoli, who was five back of Premlall on 14 under.
However, the Italian struggled, finishing on 10 under following a final round of 76.
While he toiled, Premlall was making it look easy, beginning the day with four birdies in his first five holes before two more at the eighth and the ninth to make the turn in 30.
Further birdies came at the 12th and 13th, increasing Premlall's lead to 14. At that point, even Tiger Woods' record winning margin in an official DP World Tour event of 15 shots, set at the 2000 US Open, seemed under serious threat.
Golf rarely plays out that way, of course, and Premlall was brought back down to earth a little at the 14th when he failed to make par after missing a long birdie putt.
That was his first bogey in 24 holes, and his putter continued to run cold at the 15th and 16th with more missed opportunities to increase his lead, which was reduced to "just" 12 when Norris made a birdie at the 17th.
Even then, the largest winning margin on the DP World Tour outside the Majors, believed to have been held by Colin Montgomerie with an 11-shot win, remained in his sights, and when Premlall birdied the 17th, his lead was back to 13.
That even brought the chance for Premlall to match Woods' record back into play, if he could make an eagle at the par-5 18th.
When his second shot stopped pin-high, albeit just left of the green, the chance was well and truly on, although when his chip missed right, it confirmed Woods' record would remain intact.
Still, it left a tap-in for yet another birdie to complete a 63 to finish on 28-under, beating the previous winning margin record by three.
WOW! Take a bow, Yurav Premlall 🙌 The moment the South African won his first DP World Tour event by 14 SHOTS ‼️ #EDCC2026 pic.twitter.com/ChFhW1AABjMay 10, 2026
Following his stunning victory, which moved him up to 26th on the Race to Dubai rankings, Premlall said: "No words. I've worked so hard to get into this position and it's so rewarding to finally see the results of it.
"I mean the last eight, nine months have been such a struggle just to build myself onto a platform where I know I could give myself a chance to win and to end up obviously in this position. I'm just so grateful so it's a dream come true.
"I'll start with my mum - at least it's a Mother's Day present so happy Mother's Day, mum! And yeah, for my dad we worked so hard to get here.
"There's not much else I can say. I mean my whole team, support structure, all my family. It's so rewarding to stand up on this pedestal and be able to thank everyone for being part of this journey so far."
CATALUNYA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
UPDATES FROM...
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Yurav Premlall show, otherwise known as the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.
The South African is romping to the title at Real Club de Golf El Prat, and he's currently 14 strokes in front of second place.
All kinds of records could fall in the next hour or two, so stay with us and we'll bring you all of the key updates as they happen!
FIVE HOLES TO PLAY
Premall is now fully on 59 watch after birdies at the 12th and 13th to take him to eight-under for the day and 27-under for the tournament. Truthfully, he should have had another at the par-3 11th, but it narrowly missed. This is truly remarkable!
PREMLALL MARCHES ON
Premlall has just increased his lead to 14 with his eighth birdie of the day at the 13th.
Incredibly, he's doing all this without having won a DP World Tour title yet!
One of the challengers is Frenchman Oihan Guillamoundeguy, who is also seeking his maiden DP World Tour title. Something tells me it won't be happening this week.
ERROR FROM PREMLALL
Premlall is human after all. At the par 4 14th, he leaves a long birdie putt well short before a misread to leave him his first bogey of the day to move back to 26-under.
The lead is still 13 so he won't be too worried.
CADDIE CASHING IN
It's not just Premlall who stands to benefit from his inevitable victory. His caddie also took a chance to link up with him. According to Monday Q Info on X, his friend Josh De Aguilar left a stable job at a golf shop just a few weeks ago - not long after turning down an initial offer, worried that Premlall wouldn't get into many events.
It looks like the gamble is about to pay off, literally, as Premlall will win $467,500 with the title, and with caddies typically earning 10% of that, De Aguilar is set for a near-$50,000 windfall - before all the extra playing opportunities that will soon come Premlall's way.
Yurav Premall leads by THIRTEEN with seven holes left on the @DPWorldTour Premall is 157th in points and was in danger of not getting into a lot of the upcoming events. Now it looks like he will coast to life changing win. And the turnaround may have started 3 weeks ago, when…May 10, 2026
TOUGH TO TAKE
Spare a thought for Stefano Mazzoli. The Italian was still in contention at the start of the day, just five behind Premlall at 14 under. However, while Premlall has powered ahead, Mazzoli has gone the other way. He's currently four over for his round to leave him on 10 under, 16 behind the leader.
NOT QUITE FOR THE LEADER
Back to the 15th, Premlall has yet another birdie chance to move back to 17 under. Down the slope it goes, and... not quite. It'll be another par though and onto the 16th we go.
WHAT A DIFFERENCE A WEEK MAKES
No wonder golf drives players to despair. Just consider Premlall's recent record. Just one top-10 finish all season, and that on the Sunshine Tour. He also missed the cut a week ago at the Turkish Airlines Open. Now, he's chasing down long-standing records held by some of the best players to pick up a club.
NORRIS INTO SECOND
Shaun Norris makes a birdie at the 17th to move to solo second and cut Premlall's lead to 12.
ANOTHER CHANCE GOES BEGGING
Another hole, another birdie chance for Premlall. And, like the previous two holes, his putter runs cold. It misses right and the lead remains "just" 12.
FINAL GROUP AT THE 17TH
At the par-4 17th, Premlall's tee shot finds the rough, while his second stops just off the green to the right. Soon after, playing partner Mazzoli leaves his second in a near-identical spot.
A beautifully judged putt sees Premlall make a birdie to move back to 27 under and with a lead of 13!
EUROPEAN TOUR RECORD IN PREMLALL'S SIGHTS
Short of an albatross at the 18th, Premlall won't beat Tiger Woods' record winning margin of 15, but he could match it with an eagle.
More likely is he avoids double-bogey, which it is thought would be enough to beat the record for a non-Major DP World Tour event, reportedly set by Colin Montgomerie.
That came in 1989 with a win by 11 shots at the Portugal Open.
PREMLALL EYES EAGLE AT 18
Premlall's one double bogey of the week came at the 18th in the first round. He finds the fairway with his first today though, before his second strays just left of the green, but pin high. A chip-in here and he matches Tiger Woods' record!
NOT QUITE FOR WOODS RECORD
Premlall takes some well-earned applause from the fans as he makes his way down the 18th fairway. Now, can he complete his round with an eagle to move 15 clear and level with Tiger Woods' US Open margin of victory in 2000?
He's got a chance, as he's pin-high and just off the green with his third at the par-5.
Not quite! It strays right, but he'll likely make a birdie.
YURAV PREMLALL WINS IN RECORD-BREAKING FASHION!
Premlall finishes with his 10th birdie of the day to wrap up a memorable maiden DP World Tour win, beating Colin Montgomerie's 11-shot winning margin on the circuit to win by 14 on 28-under!
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