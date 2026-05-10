Yurav Premlall Claims Record-Breaking Maiden DP World Tour Title At Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship

The South African won by 14 at Real Club de Golf El Prat, beating the record winning margin for a non-Major DP World Tour event

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Yurav Premlall celebrates winning the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yurav Premlall claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in record-breaking fashion at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.

Incredibly, at the start of the day, others still had their eye on the title, including Stefano Mazzoli, who was five back of Premlall on 14 under.

However, the Italian struggled, finishing on 10 under following a final round of 76.

While he toiled, Premlall was making it look easy, beginning the day with four birdies in his first five holes before two more at the eighth and the ninth to make the turn in 30.

Further birdies came at the 12th and 13th, increasing Premlall's lead to 14. At that point, even Tiger Woods' record winning margin in an official DP World Tour event of 15 shots, set at the 2000 US Open, seemed under serious threat.

Golf rarely plays out that way, of course, and Premlall was brought back down to earth a little at the 14th when he failed to make par after missing a long birdie putt.

That was his first bogey in 24 holes, and his putter continued to run cold at the 15th and 16th with more missed opportunities to increase his lead, which was reduced to "just" 12 when Norris made a birdie at the 17th.

Yurav Premlall with the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even then, the largest winning margin on the DP World Tour outside the Majors, believed to have been held by Colin Montgomerie with an 11-shot win, remained in his sights, and when Premlall birdied the 17th, his lead was back to 13.

That even brought the chance for Premlall to match Woods' record back into play, if he could make an eagle at the par-5 18th.

When his second shot stopped pin-high, albeit just left of the green, the chance was well and truly on, although when his chip missed right, it confirmed Woods' record would remain intact.

Still, it left a tap-in for yet another birdie to complete a 63 to finish on 28-under, beating the previous winning margin record by three.

Following his stunning victory, which moved him up to 26th on the Race to Dubai rankings, Premlall said: "No words. I've worked so hard to get into this position and it's so rewarding to finally see the results of it.

"I mean the last eight, nine months have been such a struggle just to build myself onto a platform where I know I could give myself a chance to win and to end up obviously in this position. I'm just so grateful so it's a dream come true.

"I'll start with my mum - at least it's a Mother's Day present so happy Mother's Day, mum! And yeah, for my dad we worked so hard to get here.

"There's not much else I can say. I mean my whole team, support structure, all my family. It's so rewarding to stand up on this pedestal and be able to thank everyone for being part of this journey so far."

CATALUNYA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

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WELCOME

The South African is romping to the title at Real Club de Golf El Prat, and he's currently 14 strokes in front of second place.

All kinds of records could fall in the next hour or two, so stay with us and we'll bring you all of the key updates as they happen!

FIVE HOLES TO PLAY

PREMLALL MARCHES ON

Incredibly, he's doing all this without having won a DP World Tour title yet!

One of the challengers is Frenchman Oihan Guillamoundeguy, who is also seeking his maiden DP World Tour title. Something tells me it won't be happening this week.

ERROR FROM PREMLALL

The lead is still 13 so he won't be too worried.

CADDIE CASHING IN

It looks like the gamble is about to pay off, literally, as Premlall will win $467,500 with the title, and with caddies typically earning 10% of that, De Aguilar is set for a near-$50,000 windfall - before all the extra playing opportunities that will soon come Premlall's way.

TOUGH TO TAKE

NOT QUITE FOR THE LEADER

WHAT A DIFFERENCE A WEEK MAKES

Yurav Premlall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NORRIS INTO SECOND

ANOTHER CHANCE GOES BEGGING

FINAL GROUP AT THE 17TH

A beautifully judged putt sees Premlall make a birdie to move back to 27 under and with a lead of 13!

EUROPEAN TOUR RECORD IN PREMLALL'S SIGHTS

More likely is he avoids double-bogey, which it is thought would be enough to beat the record for a non-Major DP World Tour event, reportedly set by Colin Montgomerie.

That came in 1989 with a win by 11 shots at the Portugal Open.

PREMLALL EYES EAGLE AT 18

NOT QUITE FOR WOODS RECORD

He's got a chance, as he's pin-high and just off the green with his third at the par-5.

Not quite! It strays right, but he'll likely make a birdie.

YURAV PREMLALL WINS IN RECORD-BREAKING FASHION!

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