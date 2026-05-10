Yurav Premlall Claims Record-Breaking Maiden DP World Tour Title At Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yurav Premlall claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in record-breaking fashion at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.

The South African took the title at Real Club de Golf El Prat by a staggering 14 shots over compatriot Shaun Norris, finishing with his 10th birdie of the day to move to 28 under.

Incredibly, at the start of the day, others still had their eye on the title, including Stefano Mazzoli, who was five back of Premlall on 14 under.

However, the Italian struggled, finishing on 10 under following a final round of 76.

While he toiled, Premlall was making it look easy, beginning the day with four birdies in his first five holes before two more at the eighth and the ninth to make the turn in 30.

Further birdies came at the 12th and 13th, increasing Premlall's lead to 14. At that point, even Tiger Woods' record winning margin in an official DP World Tour event of 15 shots, set at the 2000 US Open, seemed under serious threat.

Golf rarely plays out that way, of course, and Premlall was brought back down to earth a little at the 14th when he failed to make par after missing a long birdie putt.

That was his first bogey in 24 holes, and his putter continued to run cold at the 15th and 16th with more missed opportunities to increase his lead, which was reduced to "just" 12 when Norris made a birdie at the 17th.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even then, the largest winning margin on the DP World Tour outside the Majors, believed to have been held by Colin Montgomerie with an 11-shot win, remained in his sights, and when Premlall birdied the 17th, his lead was back to 13.

That even brought the chance for Premlall to match Woods' record back into play, if he could make an eagle at the par-5 18th.

When his second shot stopped pin-high, albeit just left of the green, the chance was well and truly on, although when his chip missed right, it confirmed Woods' record would remain intact.

Still, it left a tap-in for yet another birdie to complete a 63 to finish on 28-under, beating the previous winning margin record by three.

WOW! Take a bow, Yurav Premlall 🙌 The moment the South African won his first DP World Tour event by 14 SHOTS ‼️ #EDCC2026 pic.twitter.com/ChFhW1AABjMay 10, 2026

Following his stunning victory, which moved him up to 26th on the Race to Dubai rankings, Premlall said: "No words. I've worked so hard to get into this position and it's so rewarding to finally see the results of it.

"I mean the last eight, nine months have been such a struggle just to build myself onto a platform where I know I could give myself a chance to win and to end up obviously in this position. I'm just so grateful so it's a dream come true.

"I'll start with my mum - at least it's a Mother's Day present so happy Mother's Day, mum! And yeah, for my dad we worked so hard to get here.

"There's not much else I can say. I mean my whole team, support structure, all my family. It's so rewarding to stand up on this pedestal and be able to thank everyone for being part of this journey so far."

CATALUNYA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD