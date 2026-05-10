Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The first week of the DP World Tour's European Swing has been taking place in northern Spain, with a returning event offering up a modest tournament purse

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Yurav Premlall hits a drive off the first during the 2026 Catalunya Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back for a second edition three years after its launch, the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship has been taking place at Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona, Spain for the first time this week.

With one round to play of the 2026 event, Yurav Premlall led by five over Stefano Mazzoli in pursuit of his maiden DP World Tour title.

Victory at the Catalunya Championship will be cherished immensely by whoever comes out on top - especially with a $2.75 million tournament purse on the line.

The champion is set to clinch almost $500,000 for his triumph as well as 585 Race To Dubai points and almost 20 OWGR points.

Yurav Premlall at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship

Yurav Premlall led by five with one round remaining

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, second place could be worth as much as $302,500, with the top five all likely to scoop over six figures for their efforts near Barcelona. At the very least, players who make the cut should pick up over $5,000 as way of consolation.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Catalunya Championship based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Catalunya Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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