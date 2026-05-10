Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Back for a second edition three years after its launch, the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship has been taking place at Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona, Spain for the first time this week.

Spain's Adri Arnarus won the inaugural tournament in 2023, defeating South Africa's Oliver Bekker in a playoff at PGA Catalunya Resort - home of the 2031 Ryder Cup.

With one round to play of the 2026 event, Yurav Premlall led by five over Stefano Mazzoli in pursuit of his maiden DP World Tour title.

Victory at the Catalunya Championship will be cherished immensely by whoever comes out on top - especially with a $2.75 million tournament purse on the line.

The champion is set to clinch almost $500,000 for his triumph as well as 585 Race To Dubai points and almost 20 OWGR points.

Yurav Premlall led by five with one round remaining (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, second place could be worth as much as $302,500, with the top five all likely to scoop over six figures for their efforts near Barcelona. At the very least, players who make the cut should pick up over $5,000 as way of consolation.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Catalunya Championship based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

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Catalunya Championship Prize Money Breakdown