Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The first week of the DP World Tour's European Swing has been taking place in northern Spain, with a returning event offering up a modest tournament purse
Mike Hall
Back for a second edition three years after its launch, the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship has been taking place at Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona, Spain for the first time this week.
Spain's Adri Arnarus won the inaugural tournament in 2023, defeating South Africa's Oliver Bekker in a playoff at PGA Catalunya Resort - home of the 2031 Ryder Cup.
With one round to play of the 2026 event, Yurav Premlall led by five over Stefano Mazzoli in pursuit of his maiden DP World Tour title.
Victory at the Catalunya Championship will be cherished immensely by whoever comes out on top - especially with a $2.75 million tournament purse on the line.
The champion is set to clinch almost $500,000 for his triumph as well as 585 Race To Dubai points and almost 20 OWGR points.
Meanwhile, second place could be worth as much as $302,500, with the top five all likely to scoop over six figures for their efforts near Barcelona. At the very least, players who make the cut should pick up over $5,000 as way of consolation.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Catalunya Championship based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
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Catalunya Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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