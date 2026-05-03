Cadillac Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The Cadillac Championship is almost at an end and Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course has enjoyed a wonderful return to the PGA Tour since its last appearance a decade ago.

After three rounds of action, Cameron Young held a commanding lead, moving to 15 under and six clear of challengers Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim and Kristoffer Reitan.

For everyone in contention, there is a huge PGA Tour title on the line, as well as the perks on offer for winning.

As with each of the eight Signature Events, there is a total of $20 million on offer.

But because there was no cut on Friday and everyone is guaranteed a healthy payday, the winner's check will be $3.6 million instead of $4 million available at the three player-hosted tournaments in the group.

Cameron Young had a big lead with a round remaining (Image credit: Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

In addition, there are 700 FedEx Cup points available to this week's champion, slightly less than at the Majors abut 200 more than in a regular full-field PGA Tour competition.

While those who fall just short won't be able to collect as many FedEx Cup or OWGR points as the winner, there are still some extraordinary figures worth fighting for - including $2.16 million for second and $1.36 million for third.

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Even those pros who end up at the bottom of the pile are able to claim a payout of more than $30,000 - before various factors reduce how much money they really see.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Cadillac Championship based on 80 pros collecting a check and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated after the tournament has been completed.

Cadillac Championship Prize Money Breakdown