Cadillac Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's fifth $20 million Signature Event of the campaign has been taking place on the formidable Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral

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A Cadillac Championship pin flag at the 2026 event debut
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cadillac Championship is almost at an end and Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course has enjoyed a wonderful return to the PGA Tour since its last appearance a decade ago.

For everyone in contention, there is a huge PGA Tour title on the line, as well as the perks on offer for winning.

As with each of the eight Signature Events, there is a total of $20 million on offer.

But because there was no cut on Friday and everyone is guaranteed a healthy payday, the winner's check will be $3.6 million instead of $4 million available at the three player-hosted tournaments in the group.

Cameron Young plays a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral

Cameron Young had a big lead with a round remaining

(Image credit: Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

In addition, there are 700 FedEx Cup points available to this week's champion, slightly less than at the Majors abut 200 more than in a regular full-field PGA Tour competition.

While those who fall just short won't be able to collect as many FedEx Cup or OWGR points as the winner, there are still some extraordinary figures worth fighting for - including $2.16 million for second and $1.36 million for third.

Even those pros who end up at the bottom of the pile are able to claim a payout of more than $30,000 - before various factors reduce how much money they really see.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Cadillac Championship based on 80 pros collecting a check and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated after the tournament has been completed.

Cadillac Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,160,000

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$795,000

6th

$715,000

7th

$665,000

8th

$615,000

9th

$575,000

10th

$535,000

11th

$495,000

12th

$455,000

13th

$415,000

14th

$375,000

15th

$352,000

16th

$332,000

17th

$312,000

18th

$292,000

19th

$272,000

20th

$252,000

21st

$232,000

22nd

$217,000

23rd

$202,000

24th

$187,000

25th

$172,000

26th

$158,000

27th

$150,000

28th

$143,000

29th

$137,000

30th

$131,000

31st

$125,000

32nd

$119,000

33rd

$114,000

34th

$109,000

35th

$104,000

36th

$99,000

37th

$94,000

38th

$89,000

39th

$84,000

40th

$80,000

41st

$76,000

42nd

$72,000

43rd

$68,000

44th

$64,000

45th

$60,000

46th

$57,000

47th

$54,000

48th

$52,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$48,000

51st

$47,000

52nd

$46,000

53rd

$45,000

54th

$44,000

55th

$43,000

56th

$42,000

57th

$41,000

58th

$40,000

59th

$39,500

60th

$39,000

61st

$38,500

62nd

$38,000

63rd

$37,500

64th

$37,000

65th

$36,500

66th

$36,000

67th

$35,500

68th

$35,000

69th

$34,750

70th

$34,500

71st

$34,250

72nd

$34,000

73rd

$33,750

74th

$33,500

75th

$33,250

76th

$33,000

77th

$32,750

78th

$32,500

79th

$32,250

80th

$32,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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