Cadillac Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The PGA Tour's fifth $20 million Signature Event of the campaign has been taking place on the formidable Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral
Mike Hall
The Cadillac Championship is almost at an end and Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course has enjoyed a wonderful return to the PGA Tour since its last appearance a decade ago.
After three rounds of action, Cameron Young held a commanding lead, moving to 15 under and six clear of challengers Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim and Kristoffer Reitan.
For everyone in contention, there is a huge PGA Tour title on the line, as well as the perks on offer for winning.
As with each of the eight Signature Events, there is a total of $20 million on offer.
But because there was no cut on Friday and everyone is guaranteed a healthy payday, the winner's check will be $3.6 million instead of $4 million available at the three player-hosted tournaments in the group.
In addition, there are 700 FedEx Cup points available to this week's champion, slightly less than at the Majors abut 200 more than in a regular full-field PGA Tour competition.
While those who fall just short won't be able to collect as many FedEx Cup or OWGR points as the winner, there are still some extraordinary figures worth fighting for - including $2.16 million for second and $1.36 million for third.
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Even those pros who end up at the bottom of the pile are able to claim a payout of more than $30,000 - before various factors reduce how much money they really see.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Cadillac Championship based on 80 pros collecting a check and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated after the tournament has been completed.
Cadillac Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,160,000
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$960,000
5th
$795,000
6th
$715,000
7th
$665,000
8th
$615,000
9th
$575,000
10th
$535,000
11th
$495,000
12th
$455,000
13th
$415,000
14th
$375,000
15th
$352,000
16th
$332,000
17th
$312,000
18th
$292,000
19th
$272,000
20th
$252,000
21st
$232,000
22nd
$217,000
23rd
$202,000
24th
$187,000
25th
$172,000
26th
$158,000
27th
$150,000
28th
$143,000
29th
$137,000
30th
$131,000
31st
$125,000
32nd
$119,000
33rd
$114,000
34th
$109,000
35th
$104,000
36th
$99,000
37th
$94,000
38th
$89,000
39th
$84,000
40th
$80,000
41st
$76,000
42nd
$72,000
43rd
$68,000
44th
$64,000
45th
$60,000
46th
$57,000
47th
$54,000
48th
$52,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$48,000
51st
$47,000
52nd
$46,000
53rd
$45,000
54th
$44,000
55th
$43,000
56th
$42,000
57th
$41,000
58th
$40,000
59th
$39,500
60th
$39,000
61st
$38,500
62nd
$38,000
63rd
$37,500
64th
$37,000
65th
$36,500
66th
$36,000
67th
$35,500
68th
$35,000
69th
$34,750
70th
$34,500
71st
$34,250
72nd
$34,000
73rd
$33,750
74th
$33,500
75th
$33,250
76th
$33,000
77th
$32,750
78th
$32,500
79th
$32,250
80th
$32,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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