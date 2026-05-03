Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Full Prize Money Payout 2026

In my humble opinion, the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba offers up the coolest trophy of the year in the form of a brightly colored chameleon on a wooden platform.

Chizzy Iwai was the inaugural champion in 2025 and was able to pose with the artistic prize after triumphing by six strokes.

However, with Iwai out of the running this year, a new winner will be presented with the uniquely visual award after today's final round at Mayakoba.

But, while an impressive trophy is certainly one driving force for the professional golfers who made the cut, another key perk involves the prize money on offer.

As was the case last year, there is $2.5 million up for grabs in Mexico as the LPGA Tour makes its only stop south of the US border. And just like 12 months ago, whoever reigns supreme will pick up a check for $375,000.

The 15th hole at El Camaleon Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

A similar prize purse to the DP World Tour's Turkish Airlines Open means that the Riviera Maya Open should also see its top-five finishers pick up payouts of more than six figures, with the runner-up scooping almost $250,000.

With one round to play, far from the first time this season, Nelly Korda was at the top of the leaderboard with a three-shot lead over Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol.

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Will the World No.1 hold on for back-to-back titles after winning the Chevron Championship a week ago?

Nelly Korda led with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Financial incentives aside, there are also 500 Race To CME Globe points on offer to the winner and a healthy batch of Rolex Rankings points, too.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Riviera Maya Open based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Riviera Maya Open Prize Money Breakdown