Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The LPGA Tour's only Mexican event has been taking place at Mayakoba's El Camaleon Golf Course with an identical tournament purse to last year on the line
In my humble opinion, the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba offers up the coolest trophy of the year in the form of a brightly colored chameleon on a wooden platform.
Chizzy Iwai was the inaugural champion in 2025 and was able to pose with the artistic prize after triumphing by six strokes.
However, with Iwai out of the running this year, a new winner will be presented with the uniquely visual award after today's final round at Mayakoba.
But, while an impressive trophy is certainly one driving force for the professional golfers who made the cut, another key perk involves the prize money on offer.
As was the case last year, there is $2.5 million up for grabs in Mexico as the LPGA Tour makes its only stop south of the US border. And just like 12 months ago, whoever reigns supreme will pick up a check for $375,000.
A similar prize purse to the DP World Tour's Turkish Airlines Open means that the Riviera Maya Open should also see its top-five finishers pick up payouts of more than six figures, with the runner-up scooping almost $250,000.
With one round to play, far from the first time this season, Nelly Korda was at the top of the leaderboard with a three-shot lead over Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol.
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Will the World No.1 hold on for back-to-back titles after winning the Chevron Championship a week ago?
Financial incentives aside, there are also 500 Race To CME Globe points on offer to the winner and a healthy batch of Rolex Rankings points, too.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Riviera Maya Open based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
Riviera Maya Open Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$375,000
2nd
$235,814
3rd
$171,066
4th
$132,333
5th
$106,513
6th
$87,147
7th
$72,945
8th
$63,909
9th
$57,453
10th
$52,288
11th
$48,414
12th
$45,186
13th
$42,346
14th
$39,765
15th
$37,440
16th
$35,374
17th
$33,568
18th
$32,018
19th
$30,728
20th
$29,694
21st
$28,662
22nd
$27,628
23rd
$26,597
24th
$25,563
25th
$24,660
26th
$23,757
27th
$22,851
28th
$21,948
29th
$21,045
30th
$20,270
31st
$19,495
32nd
$18,720
33rd
$17,945
34th
$17,170
35th
$16,526
36th
$15,880
37th
$15,236
38th
$14,589
39th
$13,942
40th
$13,427
41st
$12,911
42nd
$12,395
43rd
$11,877
44th
$11,361
45th
$10,974
46th
$10,586
47th
$10,199
48th
$9,812
49th
$9,424
50th
$9,037
51st
$8,780
52nd
$8,521
53rd
$8,262
54th
$8,005
55th
$7,746
56th
$7,487
57th
$7,230
58th
$6,971
59th
$6,715
60th
$6,456
61st
$6,327
62nd
$6,196
63rd
$6,068
64th
$5,940
65th
$5,809
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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