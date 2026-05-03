Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The LPGA Tour's only Mexican event has been taking place at Mayakoba's El Camaleon Golf Course with an identical tournament purse to last year on the line

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Chizzy Iwai holds up the Rivera Maya Open trophy after her win in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In my humble opinion, the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba offers up the coolest trophy of the year in the form of a brightly colored chameleon on a wooden platform.

However, with Iwai out of the running this year, a new winner will be presented with the uniquely visual award after today's final round at Mayakoba.

But, while an impressive trophy is certainly one driving force for the professional golfers who made the cut, another key perk involves the prize money on offer.

As was the case last year, there is $2.5 million up for grabs in Mexico as the LPGA Tour makes its only stop south of the US border. And just like 12 months ago, whoever reigns supreme will pick up a check for $375,000.

The 15th hole at El Camaleon Golf Club

The 15th hole at El Camaleon Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A similar prize purse to the DP World Tour's Turkish Airlines Open means that the Riviera Maya Open should also see its top-five finishers pick up payouts of more than six figures, with the runner-up scooping almost $250,000.

With one round to play, far from the first time this season, Nelly Korda was at the top of the leaderboard with a three-shot lead over Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol.

Will the World No.1 hold on for back-to-back titles after winning the Chevron Championship a week ago?

Nelly Korda during the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda led with a round to play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Financial incentives aside, there are also 500 Race To CME Globe points on offer to the winner and a healthy batch of Rolex Rankings points, too.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Riviera Maya Open based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Riviera Maya Open Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$375,000

2nd

$235,814

3rd

$171,066

4th

$132,333

5th

$106,513

6th

$87,147

7th

$72,945

8th

$63,909

9th

$57,453

10th

$52,288

11th

$48,414

12th

$45,186

13th

$42,346

14th

$39,765

15th

$37,440

16th

$35,374

17th

$33,568

18th

$32,018

19th

$30,728

20th

$29,694

21st

$28,662

22nd

$27,628

23rd

$26,597

24th

$25,563

25th

$24,660

26th

$23,757

27th

$22,851

28th

$21,948

29th

$21,045

30th

$20,270

31st

$19,495

32nd

$18,720

33rd

$17,945

34th

$17,170

35th

$16,526

36th

$15,880

37th

$15,236

38th

$14,589

39th

$13,942

40th

$13,427

41st

$12,911

42nd

$12,395

43rd

$11,877

44th

$11,361

45th

$10,974

46th

$10,586

47th

$10,199

48th

$9,812

49th

$9,424

50th

$9,037

51st

$8,780

52nd

$8,521

53rd

$8,262

54th

$8,005

55th

$7,746

56th

$7,487

57th

$7,230

58th

$6,971

59th

$6,715

60th

$6,456

61st

$6,327

62nd

$6,196

63rd

$6,068

64th

$5,940

65th

$5,809

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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