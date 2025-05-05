Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Nelly Korda defends her title at the Liberty National tournament in New Jersey, where an identical sum to 2024 is on offer
The LPGA Tour heads to Liberty National in New Jersey for the Mizuho Americas Open.
At the 2024 tournament, Nelly Korda continued a dominant season with her sixth victory, beating Australian Hannah Green by one. That handed her prize money of $450,000 from the $3m purse, and the stakes are equally high this year with an identical sum on offer.
The runner-up will also have a lucrative payday, with $282,976, while every player who places in the top six is in line for a six-figure sum.
As usual, world ranking points are also available, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the Mizuho Americas Open.
Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$450,000
2nd
$282,976
3rd
$205,279
4th
$158,799
5th
$127,816
6th
$104,576
7th
$87,534
8th
$76,690
9th
$76,690
10th
$68,944
11th
$58,097
12th
$54,223
13th
$50,815
14th
$47,717
15th
$44,928
16th
$42,449
17th
$40,282
18th
$38,422
19th
$36,873
20th
$35,633
21st
$34,395
22nd
$33,154
23rd
$31,916
24th
$30,675
25th
$29,592
26th
$28,508
27th
$27,421
28th
$26,337
29th
$25,253
30th
$24,324
31st
$23,394
32nd
$22,464
33rd
$21,534
34th
$20,604
35th
$19,831
36th
$19,056
37th
$18,283
38th
$17,507
39th
$16,731
40th
$16,112
41st
$15,493
42nd
$14,874
43rd
$14,252
44th
$13,634
45th
$13,169
46th
$12,704
47th
$12,239
48th
$11,774
49th
$11,309
50th
$10,844
51st
$10,536
52nd
$10,225
53rd
$9,914
54th
$9,606
55th
$9,295
56th
$8,984
57th
$8,676
58th
$8,365
59th
$8,058
60th
$7,747
61st
$7,593
62nd
$7,436
63rd
$7,282
64th
$7,128
65th
$6,971
Who Are The Star Names In The Mizuho Americas Open?
While Nelly Korda won seven times in 2024, with her sixth coming at the Mizuho Americas Open, it has been a different story for the World No.1 so far this year.
Korda has yet to add to her 15 LPGA Tour titles in her six appearances, but she will be hopeful of addressing that this week, particularly after a stirring fightback at the Chevron Championship, where she had appeared set to miss the cut before eventually finishing T14.
She is highly unlikely to have it all her own way though, with many more world-class players in the field, including Rose Zhang, who won the event two years ago in her first event since turning professional.
Haeran Ryu, who won last week's Black Desert Championship, also plays, while other world-class names taking part include three-time Major winner Lydia Ko and Jeeno Thitikul, who is immediately behind Korda in the world rankings.
Hannah Green, who Korda beat by one last year plays too, along with 2024 Amundi Evian Champion winner Ayaka Furue and five-time LGPA Tour winner Ruoning Yin.
There are also appearances from Major winners including Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson and Yuka Saso.
Where Is The Mizuho Americas Open?
The Mizuho Americas Open is taking place at Liberty National in New Jersey for the third successive year. The course, which opened in 2006, is known as one of the most expensive ever built, reportedly costing $250m.
What Is The Payout For The Mizuho Americas Open?
Players are competing for a share of an identical sum to the 2024 tournament, $3m. Back then, Nelly Korda won $450,000 after claiming the title, and this year's winner will bank the same figure.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
