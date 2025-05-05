Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Nelly Korda defends her title at the Liberty National tournament in New Jersey, where an identical sum to 2024 is on offer

Nelly Korda with the Mizuho Americas Open trophy
Nelly Korda returns to the scene of one of her multiple victories last season
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The LPGA Tour heads to Liberty National in New Jersey for the Mizuho Americas Open.

At the 2024 tournament, Nelly Korda continued a dominant season with her sixth victory, beating Australian Hannah Green by one. That handed her prize money of $450,000 from the $3m purse, and the stakes are equally high this year with an identical sum on offer.

The runner-up will also have a lucrative payday, with $282,976, while every player who places in the top six is in line for a six-figure sum.

As usual, world ranking points are also available, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Mizuho Americas Open.

Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$450,000

2nd

$282,976

3rd

$205,279

4th

$158,799

5th

$127,816

6th

$104,576

7th

$87,534

8th

$76,690

9th

$76,690

10th

$68,944

11th

$58,097

12th

$54,223

13th

$50,815

14th

$47,717

15th

$44,928

16th

$42,449

17th

$40,282

18th

$38,422

19th

$36,873

20th

$35,633

21st

$34,395

22nd

$33,154

23rd

$31,916

24th

$30,675

25th

$29,592

26th

$28,508

27th

$27,421

28th

$26,337

29th

$25,253

30th

$24,324

31st

$23,394

32nd

$22,464

33rd

$21,534

34th

$20,604

35th

$19,831

36th

$19,056

37th

$18,283

38th

$17,507

39th

$16,731

40th

$16,112

41st

$15,493

42nd

$14,874

43rd

$14,252

44th

$13,634

45th

$13,169

46th

$12,704

47th

$12,239

48th

$11,774

49th

$11,309

50th

$10,844

51st

$10,536

52nd

$10,225

53rd

$9,914

54th

$9,606

55th

$9,295

56th

$8,984

57th

$8,676

58th

$8,365

59th

$8,058

60th

$7,747

61st

$7,593

62nd

$7,436

63rd

$7,282

64th

$7,128

65th

$6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Mizuho Americas Open?

Rose Zhang takes a shot at the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Rose Zhang won the title two years ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Nelly Korda won seven times in 2024, with her sixth coming at the Mizuho Americas Open, it has been a different story for the World No.1 so far this year.

Korda has yet to add to her 15 LPGA Tour titles in her six appearances, but she will be hopeful of addressing that this week, particularly after a stirring fightback at the Chevron Championship, where she had appeared set to miss the cut before eventually finishing T14.

She is highly unlikely to have it all her own way though, with many more world-class players in the field, including Rose Zhang, who won the event two years ago in her first event since turning professional.

Haeran Ryu, who won last week's Black Desert Championship, also plays, while other world-class names taking part include three-time Major winner Lydia Ko and Jeeno Thitikul, who is immediately behind Korda in the world rankings.

Hannah Green, who Korda beat by one last year plays too, along with 2024 Amundi Evian Champion winner Ayaka Furue and five-time LGPA Tour winner Ruoning Yin.

There are also appearances from Major winners including Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson and Yuka Saso.

Where Is The Mizuho Americas Open?

The Mizuho Americas Open is taking place at Liberty National in New Jersey for the third successive year. The course, which opened in 2006, is known as one of the most expensive ever built, reportedly costing $250m.

What Is The Payout For The Mizuho Americas Open?

Players are competing for a share of an identical sum to the 2024 tournament, $3m. Back then, Nelly Korda won $450,000 after claiming the title, and this year's winner will bank the same figure.

