Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour heads to Liberty National in New Jersey for the Mizuho Americas Open.

At the 2024 tournament, Nelly Korda continued a dominant season with her sixth victory, beating Australian Hannah Green by one. That handed her prize money of $450,000 from the $3m purse, and the stakes are equally high this year with an identical sum on offer.

The runner-up will also have a lucrative payday, with $282,976, while every player who places in the top six is in line for a six-figure sum.

As usual, world ranking points are also available, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Mizuho Americas Open.

Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Mizuho Americas Open?

Rose Zhang won the title two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Nelly Korda won seven times in 2024, with her sixth coming at the Mizuho Americas Open, it has been a different story for the World No.1 so far this year.

Korda has yet to add to her 15 LPGA Tour titles in her six appearances, but she will be hopeful of addressing that this week, particularly after a stirring fightback at the Chevron Championship, where she had appeared set to miss the cut before eventually finishing T14.

She is highly unlikely to have it all her own way though, with many more world-class players in the field, including Rose Zhang, who won the event two years ago in her first event since turning professional.

Haeran Ryu, who won last week's Black Desert Championship, also plays, while other world-class names taking part include three-time Major winner Lydia Ko and Jeeno Thitikul, who is immediately behind Korda in the world rankings.

Hannah Green, who Korda beat by one last year plays too, along with 2024 Amundi Evian Champion winner Ayaka Furue and five-time LGPA Tour winner Ruoning Yin.

There are also appearances from Major winners including Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson and Yuka Saso.

Where Is The Mizuho Americas Open? The Mizuho Americas Open is taking place at Liberty National in New Jersey for the third successive year. The course, which opened in 2006, is known as one of the most expensive ever built, reportedly costing $250m.