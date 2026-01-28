Nelly Korda Says Women's TGL Is An 'Unbelievable Miss' - Is She Right?

The World No.2 says she has 'mixed feelings' over the newly launched WTGL and believes it should have been a mixed competition

TGL recently announced a women's league planned for the future and some of the game's top players have already committed including World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.

The women's version of the indoor simulator league is set to get underway in winter 2026-27.

“I have mixed feelings on it if I'm being very honest…and I'm surprised no other girls have, or no one's really spoken out about it. I think it's a huge and unbelievable miss that we're not playing alongside the men," the Floridian said.

"But I also think it's great that we are getting this opportunity, so that's my mixed feelings.”

“I'm just still weighing out the time commitment….I just haven't really thought about it too much, because I've been really focused on trying to get ready for this season," she said.

"I think logistically, they're still trying to figure some stuff out, so I will just weigh out my options in the near future.”

I couldn't agree more with Nelly Korda’s take on TGL and why she has mixed feelings about signing up to the new WTGL.

It feels like a massive missed opportunity not to include female professionals in a mixed format, a point I made when the TGL league launched last year.

These tech-driven events are designed to hook new audiences, and if the industry’s goal is to make golf more inclusive and family-friendly, surely these are the opportunities that should be grabbed with both hands to showcase the men’s and women’s game together in a fun, high-energy environment.

It’s a real shame that the co-sanctioned DP World Tour and LET Scandinavian Mixed, where men and women competed for the same purse, was dropped from the schedule in 2025.

A mixed TGL would pick up that mantle and be revolutionary. It would set the standard for what modern golf should look like, proving that the game is at its best when everyone is on the same stage.

In my view, it’s exactly what the game needs.

