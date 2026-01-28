Nelly Korda Says Women's TGL Is An 'Unbelievable Miss' - Is She Right?

TGL recently announced a women's league planned for the future and some of the game's top players have already committed including World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.

The women's version of the indoor simulator league is set to get underway in winter 2026-27.

Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang and Lottie Woad are also confirmed names, but one standout player not yet on the list is that of two-time Major winner Nelly Korda. And now we know why.

Speaking exclusively to Golfweek, the former World No.1 and 15-time LPGA Tour winner gave open and honest quotes about the new WTGL and why she thinks it's a missed opportunity.

“I have mixed feelings on it if I'm being very honest…and I'm surprised no other girls have, or no one's really spoken out about it. I think it's a huge and unbelievable miss that we're not playing alongside the men," the Floridian said.

"There's no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary. It would have been the first time, I think, that men and women are on the same playing field, playing for the same exact amount of money.

"But I also think it's great that we are getting this opportunity, so that's my mixed feelings.”

While Korda clearly isn't happy with the new league, she isn't fully against it or ruling out eventually joining it.

“I'm just still weighing out the time commitment….I just haven't really thought about it too much, because I've been really focused on trying to get ready for this season," she said.

"I think logistically, they're still trying to figure some stuff out, so I will just weigh out my options in the near future.”

Korda was speaking ahead of this week's LPGA Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona, which opens the 2026 season. The 27-year-old is looking to bounce back after going winless last year following seven victories in a remarkable 2024 campaign.

So, is Korda right that the new WTGL is a big missed opportunity? I asked our women's golf editor, Alison Root, who last year said the men's-only TGL is missing the point.

Do you agree with Nelly Korda's take? Let me know your view in the comments box below.

Alison Root Women's Golf Editor

I couldn't agree more with Nelly Korda’s take on TGL and why she has mixed feelings about signing up to the new WTGL.

It feels like a massive missed opportunity not to include female professionals in a mixed format, a point I made when the TGL league launched last year.

These tech-driven events are designed to hook new audiences, and if the industry’s goal is to make golf more inclusive and family-friendly, surely these are the opportunities that should be grabbed with both hands to showcase the men’s and women’s game together in a fun, high-energy environment.

It’s a real shame that the co-sanctioned DP World Tour and LET Scandinavian Mixed, where men and women competed for the same purse, was dropped from the schedule in 2025.

A mixed TGL would pick up that mantle and be revolutionary. It would set the standard for what modern golf should look like, proving that the game is at its best when everyone is on the same stage.

In my view, it’s exactly what the game needs.