How Can I Play Liberty National?
The New Jersey course is one of the most exclusive in the USA, but there are a few ways to play it
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Against the backdrop of New York City on the east of Jersey City is Liberty National, one of the most expensive courses ever built.
The course was established in 2006, with Robert E Cupp and 1992 US Open winner Tom Kite entrusted with the design. Since then, the par 72 course has hosted the PGA Tour’s Northern Trust several times, while it was also the venue for the 2017 Presidents Cup, where Steve Stricker helped his US team retain the trophy, beating the International team 19-11.
The course came about thanks to a meeting between businessman Rusty Bayliss and Kite. Bayliss showed Kite images of the land he’d like him to transform – a run-down area that required years of dredging before work on the course could begin.
It was worth the effort. The immaculate parkland course features plenty of bunkers around greens and some on fairways. Water is also a consideration, including on the fifth, where it runs all the way down the left-hand side. Meanwhile, at 250 yards, the 11th seems long, but there’s a downhill tee shot onto an elevated green. The 12th features a split fairway onto another elevated green, while the following hole includes a carry over water. The closing two holes features a two-tiered green on the par 4 17th while the 18th features fairway bunkers with a sloping green, guaranteeing a stern challenge to the last.
If the course is impressive, its views are equally as breathtaking, with players treated to stunning panoramas of the iconic Manhattan skyline from every hole, including the Statue of Liberty.
Given its pristine condition, incredible location and $250m cost to build, it’s not surprising that the club is private. However, what may come as a shock is just how exclusive it is. Initiation fees are reportedly between $450,000 and $500,00 plus annual dues. Famous members include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, actor Mark Wahlberg, singer Justin Timberlake and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson.
Members are allowed to bring up to seven guests (limited to two a day) while guests can play six times in a calendar year. Guest fees are between $235 and $600, cart fees are $45, while caddie fees are between $45 and $90. There is also the option to play as part of a corporate day.
You can even arrive in style via a 46-foot custom catamaran that carries people across the Hudson River from Manhattan to its private boat dock next to the state-of-the-art clubhouse.
Is Liberty National A Private Course?
Liberty National is private, with initiation fees reportedly between $450,000 and $500,000. Members are entitled to invite guests to play, while the club also hosts corporate days, offering another potential chance to play it.
Who Owns Liberty National?
The owner of Liberty National is former Reebok International chairman and CEO Paul Fireman. He became the club's co-founder when he was introduced to the project by designer Robert E. Cupp's friend when plans to build the course ran into difficulties.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'I Fully Expect Us To Be Underdogs' - Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald
The 44-year-old is well aware of the formidable task he faces if Europe are to reclaim the trophy in Rome next year
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Tiger Woods Will Be Part Of Ryder Cup Team USA 'In Some Capacity'
Team USA captain Zach Johnson says Woods will have some role to play in next year's tournament in Rome
By Mike Hall • Published