How Can I Play Liberty National?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Against the backdrop of New York City on the east of Jersey City is Liberty National, one of the most expensive courses ever built.

The course was established in 2006, with Robert E Cupp and 1992 US Open winner Tom Kite entrusted with the design. Since then, the par 72 course has hosted the PGA Tour’s Northern Trust several times, while it was also the venue for the 2017 Presidents Cup, where Steve Stricker helped his US team retain the trophy, beating the International team 19-11.

The course came about thanks to a meeting between businessman Rusty Bayliss and Kite. Bayliss showed Kite images of the land he’d like him to transform – a run-down area that required years of dredging before work on the course could begin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was worth the effort. The immaculate parkland course features plenty of bunkers around greens and some on fairways. Water is also a consideration, including on the fifth, where it runs all the way down the left-hand side. Meanwhile, at 250 yards, the 11th seems long, but there’s a downhill tee shot onto an elevated green. The 12th features a split fairway onto another elevated green, while the following hole includes a carry over water. The closing two holes features a two-tiered green on the par 4 17th while the 18th features fairway bunkers with a sloping green, guaranteeing a stern challenge to the last.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the course is impressive, its views are equally as breathtaking, with players treated to stunning panoramas of the iconic Manhattan skyline from every hole, including the Statue of Liberty.

Given its pristine condition, incredible location and $250m cost to build, it’s not surprising that the club is private. However, what may come as a shock is just how exclusive it is. Initiation fees are reportedly between $450,000 and $500,00 plus annual dues. Famous members include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, actor Mark Wahlberg, singer Justin Timberlake and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Members are allowed to bring up to seven guests (limited to two a day) while guests can play six times in a calendar year. Guest fees are between $235 and $600, cart fees are $45, while caddie fees are between $45 and $90. There is also the option to play as part of a corporate day.

You can even arrive in style via a 46-foot custom catamaran that carries people across the Hudson River from Manhattan to its private boat dock next to the state-of-the-art clubhouse.

Is Liberty National A Private Course? Liberty National is private, with initiation fees reportedly between $450,000 and $500,000. Members are entitled to invite guests to play, while the club also hosts corporate days, offering another potential chance to play it.