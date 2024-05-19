Nelly Korda Continues Historic Streak With Mizuho Americas Open Victory
The American made it six wins from seven starts at Liberty National Golf Club
Nelly Korda pipped Hannah Green to the Mizuho Americas Open title to make it six wins from her last seven starts on the LPGA Tour.
The pair were locked a 14-under heading to the 18th at Liberty National Golf Club, but a bogey by Green handed Korda victory.
Korda’s streak began at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the end of January and included a win at the Chevron Championship as she clinched the second Major of her career.
A T7 finish at the Cognizant Founders Cup brought her run of consecutive titles to a halt at five but she ensured that was just a blip by prevailing in New Jersey.
The event hit the headlines early in the week for the stomach bug that caused several withdrawals, which included last week’s winner Rose Zhang, but ended in fitting fashion.
Korda began on Sunday with a two-shot lead over Green following rounds of 70, 68 and 65 but fell behind after three bogeys in her first six holes.
Green dropped a shot at the par-5 8th as the pair headed to the back nine tied at 11-under and they both birdied the 10th, 13th and 15th to set up a thrilling finale.
Pars at 16 and 17 meant it all came down to the par-4 18th, but it was Korda who would come out on top once again after Green’s tee shot found the rough and led to a costly bogey.
World No. 1 Korda is now just the fourth player in LPGA history to rack up six wins in a season before June as her run of dominance continues.
-
-
