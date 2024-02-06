Kevin Kisner Set For Special Saturday Role As He Makes His Much-Anticipated Return To The NBC Booth

Kevin Kisner is returning for his second stint as an analyst for NBC Sports at this week's WM Phoenix Open - following his successful debut appearance at The Sentry.

Kisner's opening audition to replace Paul Azinger as lead analyst on the Golf Channel's coverage arrived in Hawaii at the start of January, with the Georgia-born player proving largely popular with the American audience.

His most notable moment arrived on the Saturday when he offered some firm-but-fair advice to Jordan Spieth after the three-time Major winner spurned a short putt on the par-5 15th to make birdie while in contention.

After Spieth had proceeded to spend almost a minute preparing his short-range shot and ultimately missing before muttering something about the wind, the grass grain, and the hill all having to be taken into account, Kisner retorted: “That’s 3 feet, Jordan. Just knock it in, bud. Ninety-nine percent on Tour.”

Whether Kisner - who accidentally hit an influencer in the head with a failed trick shot recently - will be as sharp to his friends and colleagues this time around remains to be seen, with the four-time PGA Tour winner expected to be stationed on the 16th tee box of TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course alongside Smylie Kaufman during Saturday's action of the WM Phoenix Open.

NBC is keeping with tradition this week in Phoenix, as Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman will be stationed alongside the 16th tee at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday.CBS has had Amanda Renner and Colt Knost there the last couple of years.

The most famous hole on the property is widely known for wild scenes and exuberant celebrations when a great shot - or even an ace - is made. Beers have been thrown in the past, while Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen went topless after the former rolled in a 10-foot par putt during the 2022 competition. Dahmen later spoke about the moment on the first season of Netflix documentary 'Full Swing' - with season two set to arrive in March 2024.

Kisner's first and second effort with mic in hand have slotted in around a handful of other hopefuls - all looking to sit in the chair once possessed by Johnny Miller for almost 30 years.

Aside from Kisner, Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee have filled in so far, with the likes of Justin Leonard, Brad Faxon, Curt Byrum, David Duval, and Geoff Ogilvy all said to be on NBC's shortlist.

Former NBC lead golf analyst Paul Azinger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Front Office Sports is reporting that "NBC Sports plans to rotate multiple analysts over the coming months" rather than hiring an immediate replacement for Azinger without completing due diligence on the new hire. Whoever is brought on board would sit alongside play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks in the 18th-hole broadcast booth.

According to Front Office Sports, NBC want to formerly announce Azinger's replacement prior to the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) in June, therefore, fans could witness up to six months of rotation in the NBC booth.