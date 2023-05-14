Johnny Miller To Receive USGA Highest Honor Award
The two-time Major winner has been announced as the latest recipient of the Bob Jones Award
It has been revealed that World Golf Hall of Famer, Johnny Miller, will receive this year’s Bob Jones Award, which is the USGA’s highest honor that recognizes those in the game for character, respect and sportsmanship.
The news comes 50 years after Miller's iconic victory at the 1973 US Open, when the American became the first player to fire a round of 63 at a Major championship, with the 76-year-old also a 25-time PGA Tour and two-time Major winner.
Speaking about the award, USGA CEO, Mike Whan stated that: "Johnny’s contributions to our game are significant, and honoring him with the Bob Jones Award reflects everything he means to the game and everything the game means to him."
It's yet another historic moment for the American, with the award being presented since 1955. Past winners have included Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Annika Sorenstam. Last year, Juli Inkster was the recipient, with Miller now adding his name to a list of legends.
"This is such a great honor to receive the Bob Jones Award," Miller stated. "It was always about the USGA events for me. Growing up at The Olympic Club was such a privilege because it was a US Open course and my father always told me that’s the one I needed to win, the US Open."
He went on to add: "When I think of my career, I think of the turning points, and winning the US Junior Amateur Championship was definitely one of those. The USGA has played such an important role in my career and in my life.
"Being a recipient of the Bob Jones Award is the highest honor you can receive from the USGA, and I am truly honored for it to come on the 50th anniversary of my 1973 US Open Championship win."
After retiring from the game of golf, Miller moved to broadcasting and worked as the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports for nearly 30 years. In 1998, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and even works as a golf course architect.
