Tour Pro Hits Golf Influencer In The Head With Failed Trick Shot
PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner was filming content with Saginaw Valley State college golfer Ashton Gaulin when the accident occurred
When college golfer Ashton Gaulin found out that four-time PGA Tour winner - and all-round nice guy - Kevin Kisner had agreed to film some golf content with him, he almost certainly did not expect it to feature him getting getting smacked in the head with a golf ball.
But, unfortunately for the budding social-media star, that's exactly what happened. With the pair setting up for Kisner to flop a wedge shot over the college student and onto the green in front of them, Gaulin was heard saying: "I've got full trust" before preparing himself for the ball to emerge over his head.
However, the ball did not make it over his head, nor did it make it past his person at all. The experienced professional golfer just caught his attempted chip a shade too thin and ended up blading the ball up into the back of Gaulin's head - leading to an extremely painful-sounding thud.
Seconds after a few audible gasps had subsided, Kisner and the person filming began to lightly chuckle before the 39-year-old asked: "Is he knocked out?" as Gaulin continued to rub the back of his skull while standing up. Thankfully, the college student was absolutely fine and the group started to laugh about the potentially dangerous stunt.
A relieved Kisner said: "We had two hours without any injuries, and now I took out the influencer with a concussion!" After Gaulin insisted he was "all good", the pair made up via a hug and continued to laugh about the situation.
Kisner had recently come off a week's stint as an analyst for NBC Sports at The Sentry, where his firm-but-fair advice for Jordan Spieth on a short-range putt providing the most memorable moment.
Kisner was the latest in what is expected to be a long line of candidates who will have a week to show off their skills as NBC attempt to line up Paul Azinger's long-term replacement as the broadcaster's lead analyst.
But the 39-year-old player is not yet retired himself and is continuing with his PGA Tour career for the time being. Kisner teed it up at the American Express last week - which was won by amateur Nick Dunlap - but went on to miss the cut.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
