Kevin Kisner 'Excited For Opportunity' To Join NBC Sports As Golf Analyst At The Sentry

Kevin Kisner is preparing for his debut as part of NBC Sports' Golf Channel coverage at The Sentry in Hawaii this week. The four-time PGA Tour winner is the first of several high-profile names auditioning to be Paul Azinger's replacement after the experienced broadcaster left his post shortly after the Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

Azinger did not have his contract extended by NBC following October's Ryder Cup finale, and it was later reported by Sports Illustrated that the man who followed on from legendary commentator Johnny Miller was in the middle of negotiating a new deal when the decision to part ways was made.

Paul McGinley filled in on a temporary basis during Tiger Woods' latest professional comeback at the Hero World Challenge, and he could well remain on the shortlist alongside Kisner and the likes of Justin Leonard, Brad Faxon, Brandel Chamblee, Curt Byrum, David Duval, and Geoff Ogilvy.

But it is Kisner who will kick off the trial period, with NBC Sports expected to operate a 'rolling audition' process until ultimately choosing its next permanent Lead Golf Analyst ahead of April's Masters.

Shortly after the announcement was made that Kisner would sit in the booth for both The Sentry and the Phoenix Open, the South Carolina native said: “I’m excited to have this opportunity with NBC Sports to watch the game of golf from the other side and comment on what I’m seeing on the course.

“I’ve always respected how Tommy Roy and NBC Sports’ golf production team presents golf on television. I look forward to being a part of the broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open and providing my insights to the viewers at home.”

Kisner will make his NBC Sports debut at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort alongside the network's broadcast team of Dan Hicks, Curt Byrum, Mark Rolfing, John Wood, Smylie Kaufman and Todd Lewis.

Former NBC lead golf analyst, Paul Azinger (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 39-year-old - who claimed victory at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the 2021 Wyndham Championship - is also expected to return at TPC Scottsdale on February 8-11 for the much livelier Phoenix Open.

NBC Sports' lead producer for its golf coverage, Tommy Roy, said: “I have always found Kevin to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it’s in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre- and post-round press conferences.

“We think his style will translate well to the viewers at home and we’re excited to have him join the NBC Sports broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open.”

According to Front Office Sports, NBC want to formerly announce Azinger's replacement prior to the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) in June, therefore fans could witness up to six months of rotation in the NBC booth.