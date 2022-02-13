WATCH: Harry Higgs And Joel Dahmen Go Topless At TPC Scottsdale

The 16th hole has been the scene of some incredible moments this weekend and, on Sunday, during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen gave the fans a display that certainly won't be forgotten anytime soon, as both men celebrated Higgs' 10-foot par putt.

The American, who had flown the green on the iconic 16th, chipped up before rolling in his par putt, with the duo deciding to remove their shirts and celebrate with the 20,000 raucous crowd.

Watch the hilarious video below:

After finding out that the two would be paired together for the final round, Dahmen released a tweet, saying: "Dreams do come true! If we get enough retweets @harryhiggs1991 will take his shirt off on 16 tomorrow!" After rolling in his par putt, Higgs fulfilled his bet.

All of this action from the duo came literally an hour after Carlos Ortiz's hole-in-one at the very same hole! Not only did the 30-year-old make a hole-in-one, but he followed it up with an eagle at the driveable 17th.

