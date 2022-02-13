WATCH: Harry Higgs And Joel Dahmen Go Topless At TPC Scottsdale
After holing a 10-footer for par, Higgs and Dahmen couldn't help but celebrate the moment
The 16th hole has been the scene of some incredible moments this weekend and, on Sunday, during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen gave the fans a display that certainly won't be forgotten anytime soon, as both men celebrated Higgs' 10-foot par putt.
The American, who had flown the green on the iconic 16th, chipped up before rolling in his par putt, with the duo deciding to remove their shirts and celebrate with the 20,000 raucous crowd.
Watch the hilarious video below:
HARRY HIGGS AND JOEL DAHMEN MIST BE PROTECTED AT ALL COSTS @barstoolsports @RiggsBarstool @BarstoolTrent @FrankieBorrelli pic.twitter.com/Esek6xu6syFebruary 13, 2022
After finding out that the two would be paired together for the final round, Dahmen released a tweet, saying: "Dreams do come true! If we get enough retweets @harryhiggs1991 will take his shirt off on 16 tomorrow!" After rolling in his par putt, Higgs fulfilled his bet.
All of this action from the duo came literally an hour after Carlos Ortiz's hole-in-one at the very same hole! Not only did the 30-year-old make a hole-in-one, but he followed it up with an eagle at the driveable 17th.
Dreams do come true! If we get enough retweets @harryhiggs1991 will take his shirt off on 16 tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/9n9I29BZPkFebruary 13, 2022
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
WATCH: Carlos Ortiz Makes History At Phoenix Open With Ace-Eagle Run
Carlos Ortiz was on fire at TPC Scottsdale as he produced a hole-in-one at the 16th and then an eagle at the 17th
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Check Out Bryson DeChambeau's Insane Stock Yardages Here...
DeChambeau is the longest hitter on the PGA Tour and his stock yardages certainly show that
By Matt Cradock • Published