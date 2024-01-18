Brandel Chamblee Latest To Try Out For NBC Lead Analyst Role At The American Express

Brandel Chamblee will become the latest figure to try out for the NBC lead analyst role when the American enters the booth at this week's American Express.

The post has not been filled permanently since the departure of long-time analyst Paul Azzinger. The 2008 US Ryder Cup captain did not have his contract extended by NBC following October's Ryder Cup finale in Rome. Sports Illustrated later reported that Azzinger was in the middle of negotiating a new deal when the decision to part ways was made.

Irishman Paul McGinley filled in as lead analyst for the return of Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge, while four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner stepped into the booth at The Sentry, the Tour's season-opening event a fortnight ago.

Now, though, it is the turn of Chamblee, who has been a long-time studio analyst for Golf Channel. The 61-year-old has long been a name in consideration to take over the role on a full-time basis.

However, reports suggest that NBC Sports is in no rush to make a permanent decision and is happy to continue with its rotating cast of lead analysts for a number of months.

A final decision could be made as late as the US Open in June, with several names in consideration such as Justin Leonard, Brad Faxon, David Duval, and Geoff Ogilvy.

Chamblee will make his debut appearance alongside the network's broadcast team of Dan Hicks, Curt Byrum, Mark Rolfing, John Wood, Smylie Kaufman and Todd Lewis.

The American has been a divisive figure in recent years due to his vocal and consistent opposition to LIV Golf. Chamblee described the shock June 6 merger announcement as “one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf" but has since softened his stance following Jon Rahm's departure for the 54-hole circuit.

"Well, I hope the LIV deal goes through now. It's obviously the best thing for the PGA Tour," he said on The Dan Patrick Show in early December.

"If it goes through it remains to be seen whether LIV lives or not. If it doesn’t, it looks like Rahm was the strategic play that LIV needed to make to bring this merger together because each side has something the other side wants.”