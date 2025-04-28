CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

The PGA Tour moves to Texas this week, with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson taking place at TPC Craig Ranch.

Last year, Taylor Pendrith claimed a one stroke victory over Ben Kohles and, for 2025, the Canadian will return alongside a number of big names.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and is the overwhelming favorite with bookmakers, with the likes of Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris joining Scheffler in their home state of Texas.

First played back in 1944, this tournament has been won by many legends of the game, including Vijay Singh, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Tom Watson, Payne Stewart, Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead.

Having being played at multiple venues, scores have varied over the years and, since 2021, when the Byron Nelson was moved to TPC Craig Ranch, winning scores have sat between 23 - 25-under-par.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Course Guide: TPC Craig Ranch

Opened in the mid-2000s, TPC Craig Ranch is one of the many TPC courses around the world and was designed by Major winner Tom Weiskopf.

Having staged the CJ Cup Byron Nelson since 2021, the course measures 7,569 yards and is a par 71, with TPC Craig Ranch featuring four par 3s, 10 par 4s and three par 5s.

In terms of what to look out for at TPC Craig Ranch, there are multiple holes that fall under the risk-and-reward category. These include par 4 sixth and par 4 14th.

In fact, the latter is the signature hole, with it yielding anywhere from an eagle to a triple bogey. Then to finish, the par 5 18th has played a big part in deciding the winner of the tournament, as it played -0.585 in 2024, with 13 eagles and 247 birdies.

Last year, the par 4 12th was rated as the hardest hole, with it playing +0.177. That was one of five holes that played over par in 2024, which included the par 3 seventh, par 4 13th, par 3 15th and par 4 16th.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Taylor Pendrith -23 (1 stroke) 2023 Jason Day -23 (1 stroke) 2022 K.H. Lee -26 (1 stroke) 2021 K.H. Lee -25 (3 strokes) 2020 Cancelled due to COVID Cancelled due to COVID 2019 S Kang -23 (2 strokes) 2018 Aaron Wise -23 (3 strokes) 2017 Billy Horschel -12 (Playoff) 2016 Sergio Garcia -15 (Playoff) 2015 Steven Bowditch -18 (4 strokes)

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Betting Odds 2025

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler +240

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sungjae Im +1800

Byeong Hun An +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Mackenzie Hughes +2800

Stephan Jaeger +2800

Taylor Pendrith +2800

Si Woo Kim +2800

Keith Mitchell +4000

Ben Griffin +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Seamus Power +5000

Will Zalatoris +5000

Jacob Bridgeman +6600

Austin Eckroat +6600

Ryan Gerard +6600

Ryo Hisatsune +6600

Rico Hoey +6600

Nicolai Hojgaard +6600

Jake Knapp +6600

Michael Thorbjornsen +6600

Tom Kim +6600

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Betting Picks 2025

Elliott Heath News Editor

Favorite: Si Woo Kim +2800

Si Woo Kim finished 2nd here to Jason Day in 2023 after shooting eight-under-par in the final round, and he followed that up with another strong T13 result last year.

The former Players Championship winner, who has four PGA Tour victories and is currently on a two-year drought, looks to be coming back into form after a T8 at the RBC Heritage last time out.

He shot a disappointing final round with his achilles heel, the putter, to blame. His flat stick worked very well over the first three days, though, so if he can roll in some more putts this week he'll surely be up near the top of the leaderboard.

Outsider: Ryo Hisatsune +6600

I backed the duo of Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya at the Zurich last week and they had a very good few days until a 75 on Sunday in the foursomes to fall back to T16. Hisatsune looks to be very comfortable at this level and will enjoy playing his own ball this week after a strong start to 2025.

The Japanese man has two top-fives in his last four starts and was a solid T18 at the RBC Heritage in his last individual start. Definitely one to look out for this week, having been T13 last year after carding a seven-under-par final round.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

Favorite: Stephan Jaeger +2800

I put up Stephan Jaeger as my outsider pick at the Texas Children's Houston Open last month, eventually finishing in a tie for 11th and just outside the places, but based on the strong correlation between TPC Craig Ranch and Memorial Park I fancy him again here.

Jaeger has had two top-6 finishes this season so far, but has made plenty of cuts, and I often feel like he is a bit of a course horse.

When he arrives at certain tracks we see a real uptick in his performance, and TPC Craig Ranch is one of those venues. In three starts here has two top-20 finishes - so this price feels generous as an each-way bet.

Outsider: Gary Woodland +8000

Gary Woodland was second at Memorial Park last month in Houston and that immediately makes him a must play for me at this gigantic price.

He has played great golf in spells this season and is one of the best ball strikers around when on song, so heading to a course where driving distance and solid approach play are rewarded should be a perfect fit.

Without a win since his magnificent US Open victory in 2019, and following a long recovery from a significant setback away from the course, Woodland feels like he is ready to get back into the mix and I love his chances here.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Favorite: Byeong Hun An +2800

Since missing back-to-back cuts in February, Ben An has three top 20 finishes, including a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Last year, the South Korean finished in a share of fourth, racking up a 20-under total in the process. What I like about An is that he ranks inside the top 20 for Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee and inside the top 50 for Total Birdies this season. They are positive signs for someone wanting to go low this week.

Outsider: Ryan Fox +10000

The New Zealander seems to be coming into some form of late and, in his last six starts, he has two top 20 finishes, including being in contention at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Fox will be a longshot but, with his length off the tee and solid stats in the approach department, he could well spring a surprise this week. Certainly, with his good run of form of late, the 38-year-old may be worth an each-way bet.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Favorite: Sam Burns +2800

If I'm not going for the outright favorite, I genuinely think Sam Burns has a chance to win at TPC Craig Ranch. He continues to be a fantastic putter - key at an event like this - and appears to be finding something again with his ball-striking.

A fantastic driver of the golf ball, also, Burns finished second at this event in 2021 before missing the cut the following season when his irons went off the boil. If the Californian can find enough greens, he can seriously challenge Scheffler.

Outsider: Nico Echavarria +12500

The Colombian tops the SG: Putting chart on the PGA Tour so far this season, while remaining very much hit and miss elsewhere in his game. Hopefully he has ironed out his long-game issues since Augusta. He and Max Greyserman finished a respectable T28 at the Zurich last week.

Should he put together a performance off the tee like last year - one which helped him to a T24th finish - then another good putting week could easily give Echavarria a chance at cracking the top-10.

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

US/ET

Thursday 1st May: 4-7pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

4-7pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App Friday 2nd May: 4-7pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

4-7pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App Saturday 3rd May: 1-3pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App, 3-6pm CBS

1-3pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App, 3-6pm CBS Sunday 4th May: 1-3pm Golf Channel/NBC Sports App, 3-6pm CBS

UK/BST

Thursday 1st May: Sky Sports Golf (21:00), Sky Sports Main Event (23:00)

Sky Sports Golf (21:00), Sky Sports Main Event (23:00) Friday 2nd May: Sky Sports Golf (21:00)

Sky Sports Golf (21:00) Saturday 3rd May: Sky Sports Golf (18:00)

Sky Sports Golf (18:00) Sunday 4th May: Sky Sports Golf (18:00)

