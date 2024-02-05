WM Phoenix Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Scottie Scheffler defends his title at TPC Scottsdale as he looks for his third successive win at the tournament
After the PGA Tour’s second signature event of the year, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the action moves to TPC Scottsdale in Arizona for the WM Phoenix Open.
Last year, the event had elevated status meaning it was one of the tournaments with a $20m purse, of which winner Scottie Scheffler claimed $3.6m, but that’s not the case this year. Instead, players will be competing for a prize fund of $8.8m, with the winner earning $1.584m.
That’s considerably less than the $25m up for grabs at the LIV Golf Las Vegas event. However, it comfortably outstrips the money being offered at the DP World Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, where players are competing for $2.5m.
Aside from the financial rewards at this week’s tournament, there are also 500 FedEx Cup points to play for, while the winner will receive in the region of 58 world ranking points – something the LIV Golf event can’t do despite renewed suggestions that it's time to for the world rankings to recognise the circuit.
Below is the prize money payout for the WM Phoenix Open.
WM Phoenix Open Prize Money Payout 2024
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,584,000
|2nd
|$959,200
|3rd
|$607,200
|4th
|$431,200
|5th
|$360,800
|6th
|$319,000
|7th
|$275,000
|8th
|$271,875
|9th
|$257,400
|10th
|$239,800
|11th
|$222,200
|12th
|$204,600
|13th
|$187,000
|14th
|$169,400
|15th
|$160,600
|16th
|$151,800
|17th
|$143,000
|18th
|$134,200
|19th
|$125,400
|20th
|$116,600
|21st
|$107,800
|22nd
|$99,000
|23rd
|$91,960
|24th
|$84,920
|25th
|$77,880
|26th
|$70,840
|27th
|$68,200
|28th
|$65,560
|29th
|$62,920
|30th
|$60,280
|31st
|$57,640
|32nd
|$55,000
|33rd
|$52,360
|34th
|$50,160
|35th
|$47,960
|36th
|$45,760
|37th
|$43,560
|38th
|$41,800
|39th
|$40,040
|40th
|$38,280
|41st
|$36,520
|42nd
|$34,760
|43rd
|$33,000
|44th
|$31,240
|45th
|$29,480
|46th
|$27,720
|47th
|$25,960
|48th
|$24,552
|49th
|$23,320
|50th
|$22,616
|51st
|$22,088
|52nd
|$21,560
|53rd
|$21,208
|54th
|$20,856
|55th
|$20,680
|56th
|$20,504
|57th
|$20,328
|58th
|$20,152
|59th
|$19,976
|60th
|$19,800
|61st
|$19,624
|62nd
|$19,448
|63rd
|$19,272
|64th
|$19,096
|65th
|$18,920
Who Are The Star Names In The WM Phoenix Open?
Despite the tournament not being one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, there is still a strong field participating.
The defending champion is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, and he will be confident of victory, considering he is aiming for his third successive win at the tournament.
The American is unlikely to have it all his own way, though. After Wyndham Clark won the weather-hit Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it moved him up to sixth in the world rankings, and he also plays, along with three players currently in the world’s top 10, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman.
They are far from the only big names participating, with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Rickie Fowler among the other stars competing. Elsewhere, two-time winner Hideki Matsuyama also plays, along with former World No.1 Adam Scott and Team Europe Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry.
Who Is In The Field At The WM Phoenix Open?
Some of the best players in the world are taking part in the tournament, including defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, who won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and three others in the world's top 10 - Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman.
What Is Special About The WM Phoenix Open?
The WM Phoenix Open is one of the most popular tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar thanks partly to the unique atmosphere, helped by TPC Scottsdale's famous stadium hole at the 16th. The tournament also falls on the weekend of the Super Bowl, meaning it makes a big contribution to a huge sporting Sunday in the US.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Jessica Korda Announces Birth Of First Child In Social Media Post
The six-time LPGA Tour winner has announced the arrival of her first child, a son named Greyson
By Mike Hall Published
-
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
An identical purse to the Bahrain Championship is on offer at Doha Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published