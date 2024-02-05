After the PGA Tour’s second signature event of the year, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the action moves to TPC Scottsdale in Arizona for the WM Phoenix Open.

Last year, the event had elevated status meaning it was one of the tournaments with a $20m purse, of which winner Scottie Scheffler claimed $3.6m, but that’s not the case this year. Instead, players will be competing for a prize fund of $8.8m, with the winner earning $1.584m.

That’s considerably less than the $25m up for grabs at the LIV Golf Las Vegas event. However, it comfortably outstrips the money being offered at the DP World Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, where players are competing for $2.5m.

Aside from the financial rewards at this week’s tournament, there are also 500 FedEx Cup points to play for, while the winner will receive in the region of 58 world ranking points – something the LIV Golf event can’t do despite renewed suggestions that it's time to for the world rankings to recognise the circuit.

Below is the prize money payout for the WM Phoenix Open.

WM Phoenix Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,584,000 2nd $959,200 3rd $607,200 4th $431,200 5th $360,800 6th $319,000 7th $275,000 8th $271,875 9th $257,400 10th $239,800 11th $222,200 12th $204,600 13th $187,000 14th $169,400 15th $160,600 16th $151,800 17th $143,000 18th $134,200 19th $125,400 20th $116,600 21st $107,800 22nd $99,000 23rd $91,960 24th $84,920 25th $77,880 26th $70,840 27th $68,200 28th $65,560 29th $62,920 30th $60,280 31st $57,640 32nd $55,000 33rd $52,360 34th $50,160 35th $47,960 36th $45,760 37th $43,560 38th $41,800 39th $40,040 40th $38,280 41st $36,520 42nd $34,760 43rd $33,000 44th $31,240 45th $29,480 46th $27,720 47th $25,960 48th $24,552 49th $23,320 50th $22,616 51st $22,088 52nd $21,560 53rd $21,208 54th $20,856 55th $20,680 56th $20,504 57th $20,328 58th $20,152 59th $19,976 60th $19,800 61st $19,624 62nd $19,448 63rd $19,272 64th $19,096 65th $18,920

Who Are The Star Names In The WM Phoenix Open?

Wyndham Clark won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the tournament not being one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, there is still a strong field participating.

The defending champion is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, and he will be confident of victory, considering he is aiming for his third successive win at the tournament.

The American is unlikely to have it all his own way, though. After Wyndham Clark won the weather-hit Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it moved him up to sixth in the world rankings, and he also plays, along with three players currently in the world’s top 10, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman.

They are far from the only big names participating, with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Rickie Fowler among the other stars competing. Elsewhere, two-time winner Hideki Matsuyama also plays, along with former World No.1 Adam Scott and Team Europe Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry.

Who Is In The Field At The WM Phoenix Open? Some of the best players in the world are taking part in the tournament, including defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, who won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and three others in the world's top 10 - Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman.