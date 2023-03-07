Netflix Full Swing Season 2 Confirmed For 2024

A second season of Netflix's 'Full Swing' docuseries following the PGA Tour has been confirmed.

The first season debuted in February with eight episodes following some of the sport's biggest names throughout 2022. The show documented all four of the men's Majors and culminated with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The PGA Tour has confirmed season 2 will be launching next year, so we'd presume it will be a February, or similar, release date once again. Filming has already begun for the second series, although nothing has been confirmed yet as to which golfers will be featuring. "A new cast of featured golfers," is all we currently know.

Reports have stated that Max Homa was being filmed during the WM Phoenix Open so he seems to be a likely contender for season 2.

The docuseries is produced by Vox Media and Box to Box Films, the people behind the hugely successful F1: Drive to Survive series that is now in its fifth season.

Netflix confirmed the news of a second season along with the tennis series 'Break Point'.

Full Swing Break Point 🤝 Netflix Sports docs coming back for Season 2 pic.twitter.com/pykVQzoFWKMarch 7, 2023 See more

“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” said Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix.

“Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you've never seen before, and we're excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”

