ESPN's Senior NFL Reporter Adam Schefter Swapping Gridiron For The Golf Course At The Travelers Championship

The new PGA Tour CEO is coming from the NFL, and the crossover continues at the Travelers Championship as one of ESPN's top reporters will be swapping the gridiron for the golf course.

Brian Rolapp was among those being talked about as Roger Goodell's successor as NFL commissioner before making the move to replace the departing Jay Monahan at the PGA Tour.

And now, ESPN's senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, one of the biggest names covering the biggest sport in America, will be part of the coverage of the Travelers Championship.

ESPN revealed that Schefter will debut as an on-course reporter at TPC River Highlands on Thursday - following Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley's first round for PGA Tour Live.

He's more used to reporting on the Bears and Bengals than birdies and bogeys, dropping exclusives on Patrick Mahomes rather than Rory McIlroy, but Schefter will be walking the fairways on Thursday.

It's the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season, and with ESPN headquarters in nearby Bristol, Connecticut, the network is making a big thing of its coverage.

Schefter has been breaking the biggest NFL stories on ESPN for 16 years after joining from the NFL Network, where he performed a similar role from 2004.

The 58-year-old has also dabbled in NBA coverage for ESPN, but told the Pat McAfee show that he may well fancy a move into golf in the future.

"I do think that there is an opening in the golf space and it does interest me.. I love stepping into a new venue" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/nIybMXVt8N pic.twitter.com/6Yb6XCYZhHJune 18, 2025

"Well, it's just tomorrow's the opportunity to be honest, but I do think there is an opening in the golf space,” he told McAfee. “And I think that in time, that’s something that would interest me.

We've seen Schefter suited and booted with cell phone in hand breaking NFL stories for decades, but even he admitted that a change may be a good thing.

"I love what I do," he added. "I’m very happy doing what I do. I want to keep doing it. But I’ve done it for 35 years, too.

"And if you have grilled chicken every night, every once in a while, it’s nice to have the stir-fried chicken and just mix it up a little bit, right? And so try some different things. And that's all this is."