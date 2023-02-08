PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open

Last year’s WM Phoenix Open had several unforgettable moments, including two aces at TPC Scottsdale’s famous 16th hole.

However, while fans packed into ‘The Coliseum’ predictably erupted as first Sam Ryder and then Carlos Ortiz holed their tee shots, there was little disagreement that the celebrations went too far, as bottles and beer cans rained down on the green.

Things got even more out of hand in the final round, when Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs went topless after Higgs made a ten-foot putt for par. Cue more wild celebrations - and more beverages finding their way onto the green.

HARRY HIGGS AND JOEL DAHMEN MIST BE PROTECTED AT ALL COSTS @barstoolsports @RiggsBarstool @BarstoolTrent @FrankieBorrelli pic.twitter.com/Esek6xu6syFebruary 13, 2022 See more

While those moments were taken in the best spirits at the time, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan later described them as unacceptable and vowed to address the scenes. Now, it appears he has made good on his promise with a genius plan to ensure beer stays in the stands. The PGA Tour has announced that all alcoholic beverages on the 16th will be served in free, commemorative plastic cups.

There are other measures to ensure safety too, including a larger police presence and signage pointing out that throwing items on the course will not be tolerated. However, keeping hold of a souvenir cup – not to mention the beer it holds - may well just make the difference between fans celebrating loudly and causing a safety issue.

Of course, there are no guarantees at a hole celebrated as “the loudest in golf”, particularly with the tournament's elevated status, which means not only that the financial stakes are considerably higher this year, but that the field is packed with some of the world’s best players.

Still, the PGA Tour will be hoping that the novel measure, along with the other precautions, will ensure that, this year, there is at least somewhat more talk about the quality of the action than the antics of the crowd.